The Global Biopsy Devices Market size is expected to reach $3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.5% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The biopsy is a medical examination that is mainly used by surgeons, interventional radiologists, or interventional cardiologists. It involves the removal of model cells or tissues for testing the existence or degree of disease.

New York, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biopsy Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product (Needle-based Biopsy Guns, Biopsy Guidance Systems, Biopsy Needles, Biopsy Forceps and Others, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412013/?utm_source=GNW
After the removal of tissue, it is fixed, implanted, segmented, stained, and mounted, which is then analysed chemically by a pathologist.

Excisional biopsy is a process where a completely swollen area or doubtful part is taken out. Whereas, when a part of irregular tissue is taken out without removing the complete lesion or tumour, it is called an incisional biopsy or core biopsy.

Most biopsies are performed to know about probable cancerous or inflammatory conditions. Biopsy devices are used to inspect disorders by taking out a tissue from the affected place or organs with the help of the biopsy process while managing diagnostic examination. The use of every biopsy device is different and depends on the type of organ for which it is done.

Common biopsy devices may be used together with advanced imaging technologies like a stereotactic-guided biopsy, MRI-guided biopsy, CT scan, ultrasound-guided biopsy, and others to execute biopsy with precision and least invasiveness.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the biopsy devices market. During this period, the market experienced a number of disruptions, including the temporary shutdown of many industrial processes. This restrained commercial expansion, disrupted supply chain operations, and affected overall manufacturing and sales, and hence hampered the development of the healthcare industry. As a consequence, widespread cancellations of specialized treatments took place globally.

Market Growth Factors

Increased Demand For Cancer Treatment

As per World Health Organization, the cancer is the foremost reason for death all over the world, accounting for almost 10 million demises in 2020, or approximately one in six deaths. The most common cases of cancers are breast, colon & rectum, lung, and prostate cancers. About one-third of people who die from cancer are due to tobacco, alcohol consumption, high body mass index, low fruit & vegetable consumption, and absence of bodily movement.

Growth Of Healthcare Infrastructure

A significant factor supporting the expansion of the biopsy device market is expanding healthcare infrastructure. This is the result of the growing number and size of investments in the healthcare sector all over the globe. In addition, it is predicted that more developing economies are demanding high-quality healthcare facilities as they are supported by high spendable incomes. This factor is predicted to offer growth opportunities to the market players entering the biopsy device market.

Market Restraining Factors

Alternatives To Biopsy Are Preferred More

There are some techniques that are chosen over biopsy. Patients choose these alternatives for cancer diagnosis because they are more efficient in terms of time, money, and technology. Confocal microscopy further assists the effectiveness of diagnostic procedures by providing instantly readable, high-resolution digital images. This technique has ability to access practically any part of the body with simple devices. Some tests are available that could detect the enzymes that prostate cancer produces to determine whether cancer is present and how aggressive or quickly it might be growing. This may negatively affect the biopsy device market.

Product Outlook

Based on the product, the biopsy devices market is segmented into needle-based biopsy guns, biopsy guidance systems, biopsy needles, biopsy forceps and others. In 2021, the needle-based biopsy guns segment dominated the biopsy devices market with the maximum revenue share. The rising demand for these guns to obtain trials from soft tissues of internal body parts such as breasts, kidneys, and lungs is expected to support the growth of the overall market in this segment during projected period. The critical factor for the rise of needle-based biopsy guns is the growing necessity for quick and tender obtaining of cell trials for biopsy.

End-User Outlook

Based on the end user, the biopsy device market is categorized into hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, and others. The diagnostic center segment procured a prominent revenue share in the biopsy device market in 2021. These centers are specially established for diagnosis purposes. People with high-income levels usually prefer getting diagnosed in such centers. In addition, the skilled personnel and use of the latest medical devices are promoting these centers. As a result of a high number of patients undergoing diagnosis in such centers, the market is predicted to grow in this segment during the projection period.

Regional Outlook

Region-wise, the biopsy devices market, is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2021, the North America region recorded the maximum revenue share in the biopsy devices market. Owing to recognized market players in this region, the demand for biopsy devices would further expand. In addition, high market infiltration taxes of technically innovative devices, for example, vacuum-assisted biopsy systems, and a quick rise in demand for not reusable devices are likely to support growth in the local markets.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Medtronic PLC, Hologic, Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Danaher Corporation, ConMed Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health, Inc., Argon Medical Devices, Inc., and Cook Medical, Inc.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Product

• Needle-based Biopsy Guns

o Vacuum-assisted Biopsy (VAB) Devices

o Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy (FNAB) Devices

o Core Needle Biopsy (CNB) Devices

• Biopsy Guidance Systems

o Manual

o Robotic

• Biopsy Needles

o Disposable

o Reusable

• Biopsy Forceps

• Others

By End User

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic & Imaging Center

• Others

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

• Medtronic PLC

• Hologic, Inc.

• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Danaher Corporation

• ConMed Corporation

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• Cardinal Health, Inc.

• Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

• Cook Medical, Inc.

Unique Offerings

• Exhaustive coverage

• Highest number of market tables and figures

• Subscription based model available

• Guaranteed best price

• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06412013/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Canucks fans boo Rick Tocchet, toss jersey on ice in his debut

    Canucks fans were less than enthused when they welcomed new head coach Rick Tocchet to his first game at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.

  • Blue Jackets snap Oilers' six-game win streak with 3-2 victory in OT

    EDMONTON — The Columbus Blue Jackets didn’t look like a last-place team taking on the hottest squad in the league on Wednesday night. Kent Johnson scored the overtime winner as the Blue Jackets came away with a surprise 3-2 victory over the Oilers to end Edmonton’s longest winning streak of the NHL season. Johnson’s shot from the top of the circle went in off Oilers’ goalie Stuart Skinner’s glove and into the net 2:29 into the extra session. “It’s one of the best feelings to get an OT winner. Th

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • Antetokounmpo scores 29 in return, Bucks top Pistons 150-130

    DETROIT (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 20 of his 29 points in the first quarter, returning to the lineup after a five-game absence to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 150-130 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. The two-time MVP was joined by three-time All-Star Khris Middleton, putting the Bucks' prolific duo in the same lineup for the first time in more than a month. Antetokounmpo had been out with a sore left knee. Middleton, who hadn't played since Dec. 15 due to a sore right knee

  • Commissioner Gary Bettman says 'nobody tanks' in the NHL

    NHL commissioner Gary Bettman defended the league's integrity on Tuesday when he refused to admit that teams tank for better odds in the draft lottery.

  • Senators assistant coach Bob Jones diagnosed with ALS

    Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

  • Chiefs' decision to trade Hill opened future for success

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The decision that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach faced at the conclusion of last season was shockingly simple yet brutally difficult: Do they sign wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a long-term deal or trade him away? Two options. Yet two very different ways to chart a course for the future of the franchise. Veach mulled the decision for the better part of six weeks, knowing full well most Chiefs fans wanted to keep the dynamic playmaker, but that it would saddl

  • Mitch Marner scores in OT, Maple Leafs battle back to down Rangers 3-2

    TORONTO — The Maple Leafs knew they needed to get to the blue paint and make life miserable for the reigning Vezina Trophy winner backstopping a well-drilled opponent. After finally getting on level terms to force overtime off a hard-nosed sequence, Mitch Marner did the same — this time in spectacular fashion. The winger scored 19 seconds into the extra period on a terrific individual effort as Toronto battled back from a goal down late in regulation to defeat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Wednesd

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • How would Jakob Poeltl fit alongside Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes?

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Jakob Poeltl would provide if he was traded to the Raptors and how he would fit beside Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Russia's path to 2024 Olympics takes shape, Ukraine objects

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russia's path to sending a team to the Paris Olympics next year became clearer on Thursday amid fierce objections from Ukraine. The International Olympic Committee indicated on Wednesday it favors officially neutral teams from Russia and its ally Belarus at the 2024 Olympics despite a plea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to exclude them entirely. A day later, Russia and Belarus were invited to compete at the Asian Games, a key Olympic qualifier. Russia n

  • Canadian aerials skiers Duchaine, Fontaine just miss World Cup podium in Quebec

    Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this

  • Purdy, 49ers beat Cowboys 19-12, advance to NFC title game

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers (15-4) used back-to-back long scoring drives in the second half to wear down the Cowboys (13-6) and win their 12th straight game. San Francisco advanced to play the Eagles in the NFC title game next Sunday in Philadelphia after losin

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Duchene's goal, assist lead Predators to 6-4 win over Devils

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored a third-period goal and assisted on another to lead the Nashville Predators to a 6-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Cody Glass, Cole Smith, Mikael Granlund, Filip Forsberg and Tanner Jeannot also scored for Nashville, which has won three straight and five of six heading into the All-Star break. Juuse Saros stopped 36 shots and Juuso Parssinen added two assists. Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist for the Devils, who lost in regu

  • Timberwolves spoil Ingram's return, top Pelicans 111-102

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 37 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds in his return from a groin injury, and the Minnesota Timberwolves spoiled Brandon Ingram's return from a two-month absence with a 111-102 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. D'Angelo Russell scored 19 points for the Timberwolves, who've won three of four. Jaden McDaniels closed out a 10-point night with a pull-up jumper and a 3-pointer in the final minutes to thwart New Orleans' c

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • How the Raptors stifled Domantas Sabonis in win over Kings

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann discuss the schemes and strategy behind the Raptors limiting Kings center Domantas Sabonis to 9 points while forcing a career-high 9 turnovers. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Rookie goalie Jaxson Stauber in form as Blackhawks dump Flames 5-1

    CALGARY — Chicago Blackhawks rookie goalie Jaxson Stauber is playing like a veteran even though he's just two games into his NHL career. Stauber made 34 stops for his second straight win and 13 different players contributed a point as the Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 on Thursday. "Looks really solid and calm in there,” said Chicago coach Luke Richardson. “They're a big team and they get to the net and they're trying to get secondary chances. He just makes a save and even if there's som