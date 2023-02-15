Global Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market 2023-2027: Increase in Demand for mAbs Boosts 12.61% Annual Growth

Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market is forecasted to grow by $3449.57 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.61% during the forecast period. The report on the biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in demand for mAbs, an increase in the number of patent-expired drugs, and an increase in chronic diseases.



The biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market is segmented as below:

By Service

Bioanalytical

Method development and validation

Stability testing

Others

By End-user

Pharma

biotech companies

CROs

By Geographical Landscape

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the rise in investment in r and d as one of the prime reasons driving the biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market growth during the next few years. Also, the rise in the production of vaccines and increasing outsourcing of analytical testing services will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market covers the following areas:

Biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market sizing

Biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market forecast

Biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market vendors that include Almac Group Ltd., Boston Analytical, Catalent Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Coriolis Pharma Research GmbH, Curia Inc., Element Materials Technology Group Ltd., Eurofins Scientific SE, ICON plc, Intertek Group Plc, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Merck KGaA, Pace Analytical Services LLC, Parexel International Corp., SGS SA, Solvias AG, STERIS Plc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vimta Labs Ltd., and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. Also, the biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape



3 Market Sizing



4 Historic Market Size



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Service



7 Market Segmentation by End-user



8 Customer Landscape



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape



12 Vendor Analysis



13 Appendix



