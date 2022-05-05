Global biomimetic materials market size to log 5.4% CAGR through 2028

The latest report on ‘Global Biomimetic Materials Market’ outlines the key factors governing the progress of industry, along with the impediments likely to pose a threat to its development during the period 2022-2028

Pune, India, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, that global biomimetic materials market size is slated to expand at a notable CAGR of 5.4% and reach a valuation of USD 32,466 million by the year 2028.


It provides an in-depth assessment of the sub-segments of the industry by stating the growth rate projections and revenue share retained by each vertical during the assessment timeframe. The regional terrain is particularly analyzed to gauge the profit-generating scope in the business environment and enhance the revenue flow.

The details about prominent companies are furnished in the document, along with the recent strategies undertaken by them in the form of geographic expansion, new product innovation, and mergers & acquisitions.

The expansion of the industry is accredited to key variables like surging demand from multiple sectors like robotics, information technology, automotive, medical, etc., and surging utilization in organ industry & bionics.

For those unaware, biomimetic materials are man-made synthetic materials that imitate natural biological items in everyday life. The efficiency of these materials is relatively higher than other products like polymer, ceramic, or plastic which prompts its preferability.

In addition to this, its ability to perform basic functions in dynamic weather conditions, temperature, and pressure is further escalating the product uptake.

Despite the positive outlook, the huge costs of the materials and relatively low volume of sales are likely to hinder the progress of global biomimetic materials business sphere in the forthcoming years.

Segmental Overview:

Based on application spectrum, the industry is categorized into automotive, aerospace & defense, textile, electrical & electronics, medical, and others. The medical segment is slated to generate significant demand in the coming years, owing to preference for non-invasive procedures, and product usage for development of artificial organs. These materials possess Gecko effects which is boosting their incorporation in neurosurgeries, adding to segmental share.

In terms of material type, the market is classified into biomimetic metals & alloys, biomimetic polymers, biomimetic inorganic materials, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Seasoned analysts cite that Europe market is anticipated to growth substantially over 2022-2028, on account of cognizance about the properties of the material like vibration control and environment control, which encourages the usage of biomimetic materials in an array of verticals.

Competitive Dashboard:

The key players amplifying the competitive scope of global biomimetic materials industry include Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, CoorsTek Inc., Terumo Corporation, Baxter International Inc., Kyocera Corporation, and CeramTec GmbH among others.

Inferences from Porter's Five Forces analysis helps to examine the implications of competitors, new entrants, suppliers, substitutes, and buyers, and give crucial insights based on available information for market expansion as well as help the companies in staying ahead.

Global Biomimetic Materials Market, By Material (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2028)

  • Biomimetic Metals & Alloys

  • Biomimetic Polymers

  • Biomimetic Inorganic Materials

  • Others

Global Biomimetic Materials Market, By Application (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2028)

  • Automotive

  • Aerospace & Defense

  • Textile

  • Electrical & Electronics

  • Medical

  • Others

Global Biomimetic Materials Market, Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2028)

  • Asia Pacific

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Rest of the World (RoW)

Global Biomimetic Materials Market, Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2028)

  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Coorstek Inc.

  • Terumo Corporation

  • Baxter International Inc.

  • Kyocera Corporation

  • CeramTec GmbH

Table of Content:

Part 1. Introduction

1.1 Market definition

1.2 Key benefits

1.3 Market segment

Part 2. Methodology

2.1 Primary

2.2 Secondary

Part 3. Executive summary

Part 4. Market overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

Part 5. Global market by material

5.1 Biomimetic polymers

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Biomimetic inorganic materials

5.2.1 Market size and forecast

5.3 Biomimetic metals & alloys

5.3.1 Market size and forecast

5.4 Others

5.4.1 Market size and forecast

Part 6. Global market by application

6.1 Electrical & electronics

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Automotive

6.2.1 Market size and forecast

6.3 Aerospace & defense

6.3.1 Market size and forecast

6.4 Medical

6.4.1 Market size and forecast

6.5 Textile

6.5.1 Market size and forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market size and forecast

Part 7. Global market by region

7.1 Asia Pacific

7.1.1 Market size and forecast

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Market size and forecast

7.3 North America

7.3.1 Market size and forecast

7.4 Rest of the World (RoW)

7.4.1 Market size and forecast

Part 8. Key competitor profiles

