Global Biometrics Market to Reach $82. 8 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Biometrics estimated at US$24. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$82.

New York, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biometrics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957509/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Non-AFIS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.7% CAGR and reach US$34.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the AFIS segment is readjusted to a revised 20.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.5% CAGR



The Biometrics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.3% and 16.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.1% CAGR.



Iris Segment to Record 18.8% CAGR



In the global Iris segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 18.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$10.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10.1 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 14th edition of our report. The 176-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AllTrust Networks

Cyber-Sign, Inc.

HID Global Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

IDEMIA Group

Ingenico Group S.A.

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Precise Biometrics AB

Suprema, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957509/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Biometrics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Biometrics Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Biometrics Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Biometrics Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Non-AFIS (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Non-AFIS (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Non-AFIS (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: AFIS (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: AFIS (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: AFIS (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Iris (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Iris (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Iris (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Face (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Face (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Face (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Voice (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Voice (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Voice (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Transport/Logistics (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Transport/Logistics (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Transport/Logistics (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Government (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Government (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Government (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Defense & Security (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Defense & Security (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Defense & Security (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Healthcare (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Healthcare (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Healthcare (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Banking & Finance (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 38: Banking & Finance (End-Use) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 39: Banking & Finance (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 41: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 42: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Biometrics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 43: United States Biometrics Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Biometrics Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 45: Biometrics Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: United States Biometrics Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Biometrics Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 48: Biometrics Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 49: Canadian Biometrics Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Biometrics Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 51: Canadian Biometrics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Canadian Biometrics Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Biometrics Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 54: Canadian Biometrics Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Biometrics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Japanese Biometrics Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 57: Biometrics Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Biometrics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Japanese Biometrics Market in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 60: Biometrics Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 61: Chinese Demand for Biometrics in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Biometrics Market Review in China in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: Chinese Biometrics Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Chinese Demand for Biometrics in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Biometrics Market Review in China in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Chinese Biometrics Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Biometrics Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:

(in %) for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 67: European Biometrics Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 68: Biometrics Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 69: European Biometrics Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: European Biometrics Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 71: Biometrics Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 72: European Biometrics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: European Biometrics Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 74: Biometrics Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 75: European Biometrics Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 76: Biometrics Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 77: French Biometrics Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: French Biometrics Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Biometrics Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 80: French Biometrics Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: French Biometrics Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 82: Biometrics Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: German Biometrics Market in Retrospect in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Biometrics Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Biometrics Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 86: German Biometrics Market in Retrospect in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: Biometrics Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 88: Italian Demand for Biometrics in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Biometrics Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: Italian Biometrics Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Italian Demand for Biometrics in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Biometrics Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 93: Italian Biometrics Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 94: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Biometrics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: United Kingdom Biometrics Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 96: Biometrics Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Biometrics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: United Kingdom Biometrics Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 99: Biometrics Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Biometrics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 101: Biometrics Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Biometrics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Biometrics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 104: Biometrics Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Biometrics Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Biometrics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Biometrics Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Biometrics Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 109: Biometrics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Biometrics Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Biometrics Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 112: Rest of World Biometrics Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Biometrics Market in Rest of World: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 114: Rest of World Biometrics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Rest of World Biometrics Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Biometrics Market in Rest of World: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 117: Rest of World Biometrics Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957509/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



