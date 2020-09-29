Global Biometrics Market to Reach $82. 8 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Biometrics estimated at US$24. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$82.
New York, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biometrics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957509/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Non-AFIS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.7% CAGR and reach US$34.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the AFIS segment is readjusted to a revised 20.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.5% CAGR
The Biometrics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.3% and 16.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.1% CAGR.
Iris Segment to Record 18.8% CAGR
In the global Iris segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 18.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$10.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10.1 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 14th edition of our report. The 176-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- AllTrust Networks
- Cyber-Sign, Inc.
- HID Global Corporation
- Hitachi Ltd.
- IDEMIA Group
- Ingenico Group S.A.
- Nuance Communications, Inc.
- Precise Biometrics AB
- Suprema, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957509/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Biometrics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Biometrics Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Biometrics Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Biometrics Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Non-AFIS (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Non-AFIS (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Non-AFIS (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: AFIS (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: AFIS (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: AFIS (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Iris (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Iris (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Iris (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Face (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Face (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Face (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Voice (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Voice (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Voice (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Transport/Logistics (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Transport/Logistics (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Transport/Logistics (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Government (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Government (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Government (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Defense & Security (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Defense & Security (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Defense & Security (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Healthcare (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Healthcare (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Healthcare (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Banking & Finance (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 38: Banking & Finance (End-Use) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 39: Banking & Finance (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 41: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 42: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Biometrics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 43: United States Biometrics Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Biometrics Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 45: Biometrics Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: United States Biometrics Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Biometrics Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 48: Biometrics Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 49: Canadian Biometrics Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Biometrics Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 51: Canadian Biometrics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Canadian Biometrics Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Biometrics Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 54: Canadian Biometrics Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Biometrics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Japanese Biometrics Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 57: Biometrics Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Biometrics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Japanese Biometrics Market in US$ Million by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 60: Biometrics Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 61: Chinese Demand for Biometrics in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Biometrics Market Review in China in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: Chinese Biometrics Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Chinese Demand for Biometrics in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Biometrics Market Review in China in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Chinese Biometrics Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Biometrics Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:
(in %) for 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 67: European Biometrics Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 68: Biometrics Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 69: European Biometrics Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: European Biometrics Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 71: Biometrics Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 72: European Biometrics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: European Biometrics Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 74: Biometrics Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 75: European Biometrics Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 76: Biometrics Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 77: French Biometrics Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: French Biometrics Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Biometrics Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 80: French Biometrics Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: French Biometrics Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 82: Biometrics Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 83: German Biometrics Market in Retrospect in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: Biometrics Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Biometrics Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 86: German Biometrics Market in Retrospect in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 87: Biometrics Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 88: Italian Demand for Biometrics in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Biometrics Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 90: Italian Biometrics Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Italian Demand for Biometrics in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Biometrics Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 93: Italian Biometrics Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 94: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Biometrics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: United Kingdom Biometrics Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 96: Biometrics Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Biometrics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: United Kingdom Biometrics Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 99: Biometrics Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Biometrics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 101: Biometrics Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Biometrics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Rest of Europe Biometrics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 104: Biometrics Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Europe Biometrics Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Biometrics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Biometrics Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Biometrics Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 109: Biometrics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Biometrics Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Biometrics Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 112: Rest of World Biometrics Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Biometrics Market in Rest of World: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 114: Rest of World Biometrics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Rest of World Biometrics Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Biometrics Market in Rest of World: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 117: Rest of World Biometrics Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957509/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001