Global Biomarkers 2021 Research Report - Technologies, Markets & Companies
Dublin, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biomarkers - Technologies, Markets & Companies" report from Jain PharmaBiotech has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report follows the broad definition of a biomarker as a characteristic that can be objectively measured and evaluated as an indicator of normal biological or pathogenic processes as well as pharmacological responses to a therapeutic intervention. Tests based on biomarkers have been around for more than half a century, but interest in their application for diagnostics and drug discovery as well as development has increased remarkably since the beginning of the 21st century. This report describes different types of biomarkers and their discovery using various "-omics" technologies such as proteomics and metabolomics. Molecular diagnostics technologies are used for the discovery of biomarkers and new tests are also based on biomarkers.
Currently the most important applications of biomarkers are in drug discovery and development. The role of biomarkers in various therapeutic areas particularly cancer, cardiovascular diseases and disorders of the central nervous system, is described. Biomarkers are useful not only for the diagnosis of some of these diseases but also for understanding the pathomechanism as well as a basis for the development of therapeutics.
Biomarkers will facilitate the combination of therapeutics with diagnostics and will thus play an important role in the development of personalized medicine. Biomarkers play a role in the use of pharmacogenetics, pharmacogenomics, and pharmacoproteomics for the development of personalized medicine.
Many of the regulatory issues concerning biomarkers are related to genomics, proteomics, molecular diagnostics, and pharmacogenomics/pharmacogenetics. Validation of biomarkers and their role in clinical trials are discussed.
Biomarker markets are estimated from 2018 to 2028 according to share of markets for various technologies and applications: proteomics, metabolomics, molecular diagnostics, drug discovery, clinical trials, and bioinformatics. Market values are further split according to therapeutic applications and major geographical areas. Unfulfilled needs in biomarkers are identified as well as the drivers for biomarker markets. Challenges facing the biomarker industry and strategies for developing biomarker markets are discussed.
A large number of companies with varying technical backgrounds are involved in biomarkers and 302 of these are profiled in part 2 of the report with classification into various categories. These also include major pharmaceutical companies. There is tabulation of 471 collaborations between companies and additional academic collaborations are mentioned in the individual profiles of companies. The report is supplemented by 1000 references, 82 tables and 24 figures.
The report contains information on the following:
Technologies for Discovery of Biomarkers
Biomarkers and Molecular Diagnostics
Biomarkers for Drug Discovery and Development
Role of Biomarkers in Healthcare
Biomarkers in Metabolic Disorders
Biomarkers in Immune Disorders
Biomarkers of Musculoskeletal Disorders
Biomarkers of Infectious Diseases
Biomarkers of Genetic Disorders
Biomarkers of Aging
Nutritional Biomarkers
Biomarkers in Cancer
Biomarkers of Disorders of the Nervous System
Biomarkers of Cardiovascular Disorders
Biomarkers of Pulmonary Diseases
Biomarkers in Gynecology and Obstetrics
Biomarkers and Personalized Medicine
Regulatory issues
Markets for Biomarkers
Companies
Key Topics Covered:
Part One:
1. Introduction
2. Technologies for Discovery of Biomarkers
3. Biomarkers and Molecular Diagnostics
4. Biomarkers for Drug Discovery & Development
5. Role of Biomarkers in Healthcare
6. Biomarkers in Metabolic Disorders
7. Biomarkers in Immune Disorders
8. Biomarkers of Musculoskeletal Disorders
9. Biomarkers of Infectious Diseases
10. Biomarkers of Genetic Disorders
11. Biomarkers of Aging
12. Nutritional Biomarkers
13. Biomarkers of Cancer
14. Biomarkers of Disorders of the Nervous System
15. Biomarkers of Cardiovascular Disorders
16. Biomarkers of Pulmonary Diseases
17. Biomarkers in Gynecology and Obstetrics
18. Biomarkers & Personalized Medicine
19. Biomarkers and Regulatory issues
20. References
Part Two:
21. Markets for Biomarkers
22. Companies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q35wkg
Source: Jain PharmaBiotech
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900