Global Biologics Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Global Biologics Market

Dublin, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biologics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biologics market reached a value of US$ 294 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 501.9 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.25% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Biologics, also known as biological drugs, are disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs) made from living organisms or consist of components of living organisms. They include a wide variety of products, such as vaccines, blood, blood components, cells, genes, tissues, allergens, and recombinant proteins, derived from humans, animals, birds, insects, plants, and microorganisms.

These products control the production of vital proteins, modify human hormones and cells, while producing substances to activate and suppress the immune system. They also change the manner of operation of natural biologic intracellular and cellular actions. In recent years, biologics have gained immense traction as they are essentially utilized to treat various diseases and conditions, including Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune diseases.



Biologics Market Trends

The global biologics market is primarily driven by the rising incidences and diagnosis of chronic diseases that have necessitated the availability of advanced diagnostics and treatment drugs. Biologics are genetically engineered to target a specific part of the immune system that fuels inflammation. Governments of different countries are also taking initiatives to promote the healthcare sector and ensure the availability of biologics with the onset of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Furthermore, scientists and researchers are extensively investigating species and expression systems to enhance the productivity of biological products. Moreover, various pharmaceutical companies are undertaking research and development (R&D) activities to improve the efficacy of oral products for rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's diseases.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc. and Sanofi.



