Global BioImaging Technologies Market to Reach $64. 4 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for BioImaging Technologies estimated at US$41. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$64.
New York, Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global BioImaging Technologies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818138/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.6% over the period 2020-2027. Medical Imaging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.4% CAGR and reach US$43.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Modular Imaging segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR
The BioImaging Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 151-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- BioClinica
- Bracco Imaging SpA
- Digirad Corporation
- Esaote SpA
- Fonar Corporation
- FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc.
- GE Healthcare
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Medtronic, Inc.
- Philips Healthcare
- Positron Corporation
- Siemens Healthineers
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818138/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
BioImaging Technologies Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: BioImaging Technologies Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: BioImaging Technologies Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: BioImaging Technologies Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Medical Imaging (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Medical Imaging (Technology) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Medical Imaging (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Modular Imaging (Technology) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Modular Imaging (Technology) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Modular Imaging (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US BioImaging Technologies Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: BioImaging Technologies Market in US$ Million in the
United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 11: United States BioImaging Technologies Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 12: United States BioImaging Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 13: BioImaging Technologies Market Analysis in Canada in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 14: BioImaging Technologies Market in Canada: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 15: Canadian BioImaging Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for BioImaging
Technologies Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 17: BioImaging Technologies Market in Japan in US$
Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 18: Japanese BioImaging Technologies Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 19: BioImaging Technologies Market Estimates and
Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 20: Chinese BioImaging Technologies Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 21: BioImaging Technologies Market in China: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European BioImaging Technologies Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European BioImaging Technologies Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: BioImaging Technologies Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 24: European BioImaging Technologies Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: European BioImaging Technologies Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 26: European BioImaging Technologies Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 27: BioImaging Technologies Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
FRANCE
Table 28: French BioImaging Technologies Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 29: French BioImaging Technologies Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 30: French BioImaging Technologies Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: German BioImaging Technologies Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 32: BioImaging Technologies Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 33: German BioImaging Technologies Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 34: BioImaging Technologies Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 35: Italian BioImaging Technologies Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 36: BioImaging Technologies Market in Italy: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
BioImaging Technologies Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 38: BioImaging Technologies Market in the United Kingdom
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 39: United Kingdom BioImaging Technologies Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 40: Rest of Europe BioImaging Technologies Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 41: Rest of Europe BioImaging Technologies Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 42: BioImaging Technologies Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 43: Asia-Pacific BioImaging Technologies Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 44: Asia-Pacific BioImaging Technologies Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 45: Asia-Pacific BioImaging Technologies Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 46: BioImaging Technologies Market Analysis in Rest of
World in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 47: BioImaging Technologies Market in Rest of World:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: Rest of World BioImaging Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 67
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818138/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001