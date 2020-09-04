Global BioImaging Technologies Industry

Global BioImaging Technologies Market to Reach $64. 4 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for BioImaging Technologies estimated at US$41. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$64.

4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.6% over the period 2020-2027. Medical Imaging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.4% CAGR and reach US$43.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Modular Imaging segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR



The BioImaging Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 151-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BioClinica

Bracco Imaging SpA

Digirad Corporation

Esaote SpA

Fonar Corporation

FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Hitachi, Ltd.

Medtronic, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Positron Corporation

Siemens Healthineers







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

BioImaging Technologies Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: BioImaging Technologies Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: BioImaging Technologies Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: BioImaging Technologies Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Medical Imaging (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Medical Imaging (Technology) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Medical Imaging (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Modular Imaging (Technology) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Modular Imaging (Technology) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Modular Imaging (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US BioImaging Technologies Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: BioImaging Technologies Market in US$ Million in the

United States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 11: United States BioImaging Technologies Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 12: United States BioImaging Technologies Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: BioImaging Technologies Market Analysis in Canada in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 14: BioImaging Technologies Market in Canada: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 15: Canadian BioImaging Technologies Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for BioImaging

Technologies Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 17: BioImaging Technologies Market in Japan in US$

Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 18: Japanese BioImaging Technologies Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: BioImaging Technologies Market Estimates and

Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 20: Chinese BioImaging Technologies Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 21: BioImaging Technologies Market in China: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European BioImaging Technologies Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European BioImaging Technologies Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: BioImaging Technologies Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 24: European BioImaging Technologies Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European BioImaging Technologies Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 26: European BioImaging Technologies Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 27: BioImaging Technologies Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: French BioImaging Technologies Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 29: French BioImaging Technologies Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 30: French BioImaging Technologies Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: German BioImaging Technologies Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 32: BioImaging Technologies Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



Table 33: German BioImaging Technologies Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 34: BioImaging Technologies Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 35: Italian BioImaging Technologies Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 36: BioImaging Technologies Market in Italy: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

BioImaging Technologies Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 38: BioImaging Technologies Market in the United Kingdom

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 39: United Kingdom BioImaging Technologies Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 40: Rest of Europe BioImaging Technologies Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 41: Rest of Europe BioImaging Technologies Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 42: BioImaging Technologies Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 43: Asia-Pacific BioImaging Technologies Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 44: Asia-Pacific BioImaging Technologies Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 45: Asia-Pacific BioImaging Technologies Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 46: BioImaging Technologies Market Analysis in Rest of

World in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 47: BioImaging Technologies Market in Rest of World:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: Rest of World BioImaging Technologies Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 67

