Global Biofuels Market size to exhibit 3.3% CAGR through 2028

Market Study Report
·5 min read
Market Study Report
Market Study Report

The business intelligence report on ‘Global Biofuels Market’ offers a detailed review of the top growth catalysts, profitable prospects, and challenges, that will mold the industry trends during 2022-2028.

Pune, India, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketStudyReport recently added latest report, global biofuels market is expected to accrue a valuation worth USD 28 million, while registering over 3.3% CAGR during the analysis timeframe of 2022-2028.

The unforeseen emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic limiting the global economy, and curtailing revenue aspects by disrupting the supply chain is thoroughly analyzed in the study to respond to all client interrogations while suggesting effective business strategies to endure the uncertainties. Further, it incorporates a holistic assessment of top industry participants, mentioning their product offerings, and manufacturing capabilities.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/5419234/


Industry analysts cite that the scarcity of fossil fuel-based resources, growing awareness about curbing carbon emissions, the presence of various supporting regulatory policies, and tax incentives across the world for the utilization of the product are some of the chief factors driving the expansion of global biofuels market.

For the record, biofuel is a type of fuel made from biomass, which includes plant, algae, or animal waste. The majority of biofuels are used as motor fuels, but they can also be utilized to generate heat and power.

Outlining market segmentation

Worldwide biofuels market is bifurcated into type, and application to give a clear description of the current situation and ascertain the profitability graph for the review timeline.

By type, the industry is fragmented into advanced biofuels, ethanol, and biodiesel. Out of these, the ethanol segment is estimated to account for a modest market share during the review period, attributable to its widespread use in automobiles without requiring any significant internal combustion engine overhauls.

With respect to the application landscape, the market is segmented into heat generation, electricity generation, and transportation.

Request Discount of this report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/check-for-discount/5419234/  

Regional outlook

From a regional point of view, the industry spans across Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and the rest of the world.

As per credible experts, North America market is predicted to emerge as a major growth avenue during 2022-2028, owing to the region's abundant feedstock for biofuel production, the availability of infrastructure to support manufacturing, and supportive government regulations for the use of these fuels.

Competitive terrain

The leading companies influencing global biofuels industry are POET LLC, Novozymes A/S, Neste Oyj, JFE Holdings Inc., Henan Tianguan Group Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Desmet Ballestra Group N.V., Dedini S/A Industrias de Base, China Resources Alcohol Corporation (CRAC), China Clean Energy Inc., Cellana Inc., Cargill Incorporated, BlueFire Renewables Inc., Argent Energy Group Ltd., and The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-biofuels-market-2022-2028

Global Biofuel Market Technology, By Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2028)

  • Advanced Biofuels

  • Ethanol

  • Biodiesel

Global Biofuel Market, By Application Spectrum (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2028)

  • Heat Generation

  • Electricity Generation

  • Transportation

Global Biofuel Market, Regional Landscape (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2028)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Rest of the World

Global Biofuel Market, Competitive Terrain (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2028)

  • POET LLC

  • Novozymes A/S

  • Neste Oyj

  • JFE Holdings Inc.

  • Henan Tianguan Group Co. Ltd.

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • Desmet Ballestra Group N.V.

  • Dedini S/A Industrias de Base

  • China Resources Alcohol Corporation (CRAC)

  • China Clean Energy Inc.

  • Cellana Inc.

  • Cargill Incorporated

  • BlueFire Renewables Inc.

  • Argent Energy Group Ltd.

  • The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

TABLE OF CONTENTS

FIGURES AND TABLES

PART 1. INTRODUCTION

  • Report description

  • Objectives of the study

  • Market segment

  • Years considered for the report

  • Currency

  • Key target audience

PART 2. METHODOLOGY

PART 3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 4. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Introduction

  • Drivers

  • Restraints

  • Impact of COVID-19 pandemic

PART 5. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY TYPE

  • Biodiesel

  • Ethanol

  • Advanced biofuels

PART 6. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY APPLICATION

  • Transportation

  • Electricity generation

  • Heat generation

PART 7. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY REGION

  • North America

  • Asia Pacific

  • Europe

  • Rest of the World (ROW)

PART 8. KEY COMPANIES

Related Report:

Global Aviation Biofuels Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

The Aviation Biofuels market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations. Global key manufacturers of Aviation Biofuels include Red Rock Biofuels, Vega Biofuels, GEVO, PetroSun Inc., and Archer Daniels Midland Company, etc. In terms of revenue, the global top four players hold a share over % in 2021.
About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

CONTACT: Contact Us:   Corporate Sales, Market Study Report Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com News:  https://www.ibmag.com/


Latest Stories

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Record of 23 Canadians on opening-night rosters as NBA season tips off

    The rise of basketball talent coming from north of the border only continues to grow as the years pass. A record 23 Canadians will be on opening-night rosters as the NBA tips off its regular season on Tuesday. It's the ninth consecutive season Canada is the second-most represented country in the league, behind only the United States. The previous record of players for Canada was 18 from last season. "That just goes to show the growth of the game globally as well. We've continued to see that the

  • Ranking the 'best-looking' NHL coaches

    Gambling.com put together a polarizing list of NHL coaches using a beauty measurement app. Edmonton Oilers’ Jay Woodcroft was named the most attractive in the league, to the shock of everyone on Zone Time.

  • Flyers beat Lightning 3-2 for 3rd comeback win in a row

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates broke a tie in the third period and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Tuesday night for their third straight comeback victory to open the season. Hart made a pad save in a breakaway by Brayden Point in the first period and improved to 1-5-1 against Tampa Bay. Cates completed the rally from a two-goal deficit by scoring from the slot after a turnover with 7:16 left. Steven Stamkos had two power-play goals and ex

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Senators put on offensive show in beating Bruins 7-5 for first win

    OTTAWA — If Tuesday's home opener was any indication of what’s to come, then this Ottawa Senators' season is going to be wildly entertaining. The Senators beat the Boston Bruins at Canadian Tire Centre with seven different players scoring. Mark Kastelic’s first of the season in the second period held up as the winner, but the fun started before the puck even dropped. Things got underway with former Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson on hand for the ceremonial puck drop sending the sellout crowd in

  • Gavrikov's OT score lifts Blue Jackets over Canucks 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season. The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to give up four straight multi-goal leads to start the season. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Justin Danforth and Zach Werenski each scored, and Gavrikov added an assist before his goal at 3:21 of overtime on

  • Pacius goal gives Forge FC a 1-1 tie at Cavalry FC in first leg of CPL semifinal

    CALGARY — Woobens Pacius' 47th-minute goal gave Forge FC a 1-1 tie with Cavalry FC on Saturday in the first leg of their Canadian Premier League playoff semifinal. Forge had 66 per cent possession in the first half but Cavalry had an 8-7 edge in shots (5-2 in shots on target) and went into the break up 1-0. The home side opened the scoring in the 42nd minute at ATCO Field with Dutch fullback Daan Klomp, on a late run into the penalty box, heading home Joe Mason's perfect cross to cap a rapid-fir

  • Avalanche keep goalie-challenged Wild winless in 6-3 victory

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period and Nathan Mackinnon had a goal and two assists for the Colorado Avalanche, who beat Minnesota 6-3 on Monday night to keep the Wild winless. Ben Meyers and Samuel Girard scored in the first period for the Avalanche to put the first start for Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson with his new team in immediate trouble. Josh Manson added an insurance goal for the Avs in the third period, and Valeri Nichushkin ta

  • N.B. woman takes up powerlifting in 50s, wins bronze at international event at 61

    Fredericton's Fran Harris is not new to national competitions. In fact, she's competed nationally in five different sports. But a new venture for the 61-year-old was competing on an international level — a childhood dream that Harris recently accomplished. "Hard to believe that I had to be 61 before I [could] fulfil [that dream,]" said Harris. "I guess the value of never giving up becomes handy down the road." Harris started powerlifting in her early 50s. She competed on a national level and qua