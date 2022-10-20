Global Biofuels Market size to exhibit 3.3% CAGR through 2028
The business intelligence report on ‘Global Biofuels Market’ offers a detailed review of the top growth catalysts, profitable prospects, and challenges, that will mold the industry trends during 2022-2028.
Pune, India, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketStudyReport recently added latest report, global biofuels market is expected to accrue a valuation worth USD 28 million, while registering over 3.3% CAGR during the analysis timeframe of 2022-2028.
The unforeseen emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic limiting the global economy, and curtailing revenue aspects by disrupting the supply chain is thoroughly analyzed in the study to respond to all client interrogations while suggesting effective business strategies to endure the uncertainties. Further, it incorporates a holistic assessment of top industry participants, mentioning their product offerings, and manufacturing capabilities.
Industry analysts cite that the scarcity of fossil fuel-based resources, growing awareness about curbing carbon emissions, the presence of various supporting regulatory policies, and tax incentives across the world for the utilization of the product are some of the chief factors driving the expansion of global biofuels market.
For the record, biofuel is a type of fuel made from biomass, which includes plant, algae, or animal waste. The majority of biofuels are used as motor fuels, but they can also be utilized to generate heat and power.
Outlining market segmentation
Worldwide biofuels market is bifurcated into type, and application to give a clear description of the current situation and ascertain the profitability graph for the review timeline.
By type, the industry is fragmented into advanced biofuels, ethanol, and biodiesel. Out of these, the ethanol segment is estimated to account for a modest market share during the review period, attributable to its widespread use in automobiles without requiring any significant internal combustion engine overhauls.
With respect to the application landscape, the market is segmented into heat generation, electricity generation, and transportation.
Regional outlook
From a regional point of view, the industry spans across Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and the rest of the world.
As per credible experts, North America market is predicted to emerge as a major growth avenue during 2022-2028, owing to the region's abundant feedstock for biofuel production, the availability of infrastructure to support manufacturing, and supportive government regulations for the use of these fuels.
Competitive terrain
The leading companies influencing global biofuels industry are POET LLC, Novozymes A/S, Neste Oyj, JFE Holdings Inc., Henan Tianguan Group Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Desmet Ballestra Group N.V., Dedini S/A Industrias de Base, China Resources Alcohol Corporation (CRAC), China Clean Energy Inc., Cellana Inc., Cargill Incorporated, BlueFire Renewables Inc., Argent Energy Group Ltd., and The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company.
