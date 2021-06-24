Global Biofuel Enzymes Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026

Abstract: Global Biofuel Enzymes Market to Reach $1. 3 Billion by 2026 . - Biofuels refer to fuels used in transportation that are produced from renewable sources, mainly agricultural products.

Biofuels, primarily including fuel ethanol and biodiesel, serve to address growing environmental safety concerns associated with the use of fossil fuels. The global production of biofuels falls into three primary categories: ethanol, biodiesel, and hydro treated vegetable oil (HVO). Ethanol, produced from starchy feedstock (corn, wheat, cassava) and sugary feedstock (sugarcane, molasses, beets) is blended with petrol. Biodiesel, produced from non-edible agricultural material such as oil seeds, is blended with diesel. HVO or "green diesel" is emerging as an attractive alternative to biodiesel lately, with its primary advantage being chemical equivalence to petroleum diesel and thus its usage in diesel engines with no modification.

- Global Biofuel Enzymes market is projected to register healthy growth over the near-to-long term. The market, estimated at US$905.2 Million in 2020 is projected to reach US$1.3 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% over the analysis period. United States represents the largest regional market for Biofuel Enzymes, accounting for an estimated 37.8% share of the global total in 2020. The market, estimated at US$342.3 Million in 2020 is projected to reach US$587.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. The United States is forecast to emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 8.0% over the analysis period. The market is set to maintain its growth momentum led by improving domestic fundamentals, and other unique growth drivers.

- Growth in the market will continue to be driven by surging demand for biodiesel, a clean and increasingly popular alternative for diesel. The increasing need for higher product specificity and productivity, combined with escalating environmental concerns and intensified government efforts for framing regulations with respect to biofuel combinations is helping the biofuel enzymes market grow. Additional factors driving biofuel enzymes growth include increasing use of biodiesel and bio-based ethanol, which not only minimize fuel cost but also carbon dioxide emissions, and greater customer transition towards the production of ethanol using cellulases and associated enzymes. Other important stimulants include greater demand for higher-efficacy enzymes-based pharmaceuticals and increased awareness about the application of biofuel enzymes in protein engineering technology.

Amylase Segment to Reach $504 Million by 2026

- Mostly sourced from plants and bacteria, amylase is a mainstream enzymatic solution for manufacture of sugar-based biofuels. Amylase ferments sugars into alcohol such as ethanol, butanol and propanol etc., thus making them useful in fuel applications. In fact, Amylase is the most commonly used biofuel enzyme for manufacture of fuel ethanol, the widely used biofuel in the world followed by biodiesel. Compared to other enzymes, amylase has high resistant power, which allows the enzyme to endure an array of temperature, pH and acidity levels during feedstock conversion into fuel. Global market for Amylase is estimated at US$338.8 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach US$504 Million by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 7.0% over the analysis period. United States constitutes the largest regional market for Amylase segment, accounting for 36.5% of the global sales in 2020. United States is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 7.5% over the analysis period to reach US$205.7 Million by the close of the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 45 Featured)

  • AB Enzymes GmbH

  • Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.

  • Agrivida, Inc.

  • BASF SE

  • CLEA Technologies B.V.

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • Enzyme Supplies Limited

  • Iogen Corporation

  • Metgen Oy

  • NextCAT, Inc.

  • Noor Enzymes Pvt. Ltd.

  • Novozymes A/S

  • Royal DSM NV

  • TransBiodiesel Ltd.




CONTENTS

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Pressing Need for Alternative Fuels Drive Focus on Biofuels
Biofuels: An Introduction
Factors Driving the Shift towards Biofuels
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2019 to 2022
Impact on Clean Technologies
COVID-19 Dampens Biofuel Consumption
Witnessing a Tough Year, US Biofuel Producers Seek Inclusion in
COVID-19 Stimulus Relief Package
Global Biofuel Production Unlikely to Stay on Subsistent Levels
and Bounce Back Quickly
Biofuel Enzymes: Definition and Scope
Biofuel Enzymes Vs Chemical Catalysts
Benefits of Biofuel Enzymes
Types of Biofuel Enzymes
Market Outlook
Regional Market Review
Biofuels Production Scenario
EXHIBIT 2: Global Biofuel Production (in Billion Liters): 2019
and 2020
EXHIBIT 3: Top Biofuel Producing Countries in 2019
EXHIBIT 4: Global Fuel Ethanol Production by Country: 2019
EXHIBIT 5: Global Fuel Ethanol Production for 2019
Competition
Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Expanding Role of Renewable Fuels in the Global Energy Mix
Reflects Opportunities for Biofuels
EXHIBIT 6: Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020
EXHIBIT 7: US Transportation Energy Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2019
Biofuel Remains an Indispensable Element of Inclusive Clean
Energy & Susceptibility Initiatives
Superiority of Enzyme-based Production over Conventional Method
Drives Adoption
Uptrend in Advanced Biofuels Favors Market Growth
First Generation Vs Second Generation Biofuels: A Snapshot
Availability of Biofuel Feedstock & Policies to Drive Biofuel
Output
Favorable Biofuel Blend Mandates & Blend Targets Offer
Opportunities
Growth in Cellulosic Biofuels Demand to Underpin Enzymes Sales
Cellulosic Biofuels Vs Conventional Biofuels and Petroleum
Improving Economics of Cellulosic Biofuel Production Augur Well
Switchgrass: Potential Feedstock in Advanced Biofuel Production
Amylases Continue to Sustain Demand in Fuel Ethanol Production
Led by Myriad Benefits
Enzymatic Production of Biodiesel from Low Quality Oils Gathers
Steam
Rising Demand for Ethanol as Fuel Spurs Market Prospects
Increasing Trend towards Ethanol Blending with Gasoline Fuels
Market Prospects
Global Push Away from Fossil Fuels and increasing Demand for
Alternate Fuels in Automotive Industry Offers Opportunities
for Growth
Flex-Fuel Vehicles Drive Demand of Biofuels
Aviation Biofuels to Widen Growth Prospects
Ongoing R&D Efforts to Strengthen Future Growth
Algae Enzyme to Accelerate Biofuel Production
Genetic Engineering Yields Bio-Factory for Enzyme Cocktail to
Aid Biofuel Synthesis
Novel Enzyme Extraction Technique Opens up New Avenues for
Cost-Efficient, Enzyme-based Biodiesel Synthesis
Use of Protein Crystals for Trapping Enzymes
Fungal Species Exude Enzymes with Similar Functional
Characteristics
Copenhagen Chemists Evaluate Role of LPMO Enzymes in Cellulose
Breakdown
Researchers Develop Enzyme Processing VFD Technology
Tokyo Researchers Study CBAP Enzyme Mechanism in Biofuel
Production
Limitations of Biofuel Enzymes
Issues & Challenges Hindering Growth in Biofuels Market
High Production Costs Deter Global Adoption
Established Image and Wider Availability of Petroleum-based Fuels
Growing Share of Natural Gas in the Energy Mix
Rising Importance of Electric Vehicles

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Biofuel Enzymes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Amylase by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Amylase by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Amylase by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Cellulase by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Cellulase by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Cellulase by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Xylanase by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Xylanase by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Xylanase by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 8: US Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel) Production
and Consumption in Billion Gallons: 2019
EXHIBIT 9: US Biofuels Consumption as Share of Domestic Fuel
Mix: 2010-2050
Impact of COVID-19
EXHIBIT 10: US Ethanol Production: 2015-2020
Increasing Fuel Ethanol Production Drives the Need for Biofuel
Enzymes
EXHIBIT 11: Fuel Ethanol Production (Million Gallons) in the
US: 1980, 1985, 1990, 1995, 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2018 and
2020
Market Analytics
Table 16: USA Current & Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes by
Type - Amylase, Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: USA Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes by Type -
Amylase, Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: USA 15-Year Perspective for Biofuel Enzymes by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Amylase, Cellulase,
Xylanase and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes
by Type - Amylase, Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: Canada Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes by Type -
Amylase, Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Biofuel Enzymes by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Amylase,
Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

CHINA
Market Overview
China Aims to Emerge as Major Provider of Second Generation
Biofuels
EXHIBIT 12: China Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel) Market
by Product Type 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Consumption for Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel
Market Analytics
Table 22: China Current & Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes
by Type - Amylase, Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: China Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes by Type -
Amylase, Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: China 15-Year Perspective for Biofuel Enzymes by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Amylase,
Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

EUROPE
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 13: European Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel)
Market by Type (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Consumption for Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel
EXHIBIT 14: European Biodiesel Production Capacity by Country
(2020): Percentage Breakdown of Capacity for Germany, Spain,
Netherlands, France, Italy, Poland, Belgium, and Others
Renewable Energy & Fuel Quality Directives Guide Biofuel Adoption
Renewable Energy - Recast to 2030 (RED II)
Greenhouse Gas Savings Thresholds in RED II
Advanced Biofuel Sources: Part A & Part B of Annex IX in RED II
The Fuel Quality Directive? (FQD)
Market Analytics
Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Poland and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Poland
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Biofuel Enzymes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Poland and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes
by Type - Amylase, Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes by Type -
Amylase, Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Biofuel Enzymes by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Amylase,
Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

FRANCE
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 31: France Current & Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes
by Type - Amylase, Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: France Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes by Type -
Amylase, Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: France 15-Year Perspective for Biofuel Enzymes by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Amylase,
Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

GERMANY
Market Overview
Certification & Documentation for Biofuel Sales Wield Positive
Influence
Market Analytics
Table 34: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes
by Type - Amylase, Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Germany Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes by Type -
Amylase, Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Biofuel Enzymes by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Amylase,
Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

ITALY
Table 37: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes
by Type - Amylase, Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: Italy Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes by Type -
Amylase, Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Biofuel Enzymes by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Amylase,
Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 40: UK Current & Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes by
Type - Amylase, Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: UK Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes by Type -
Amylase, Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: UK 15-Year Perspective for Biofuel Enzymes by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Amylase, Cellulase,
Xylanase and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 43: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes
by Type - Amylase, Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Spain Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes by Type -
Amylase, Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Biofuel Enzymes by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Amylase,
Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

POLAND
Table 46: Poland Current & Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes
by Type - Amylase, Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Poland Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes by Type -
Amylase, Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Poland 15-Year Perspective for Biofuel Enzymes by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Amylase,
Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Biofuel
Enzymes by Type - Amylase, Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes by
Type - Amylase, Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Biofuel
Enzymes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Amylase, Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Biofuel
Enzymes by Geographic Region - India, Indonesia, Thailand and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes by
Geographic Region - India, Indonesia, Thailand and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Biofuel Enzymes
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for India, Indonesia, Thailand and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Biofuel
Enzymes by Type - Amylase, Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes by
Type - Amylase, Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Biofuel Enzymes
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Amylase,
Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

INDIA
Market Overview
Second-Generation Biofuels Offer High Potential
Market Analytics
Table 58: India Current & Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes
by Type - Amylase, Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: India Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes by Type -
Amylase, Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: India 15-Year Perspective for Biofuel Enzymes by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Amylase,
Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

INDONESIA
Table 61: Indonesia Current & Future Analysis for Biofuel
Enzymes by Type - Amylase, Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Indonesia Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes by Type -
Amylase, Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Indonesia 15-Year Perspective for Biofuel Enzymes by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Amylase,
Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

THAILAND
Table 64: Thailand Current & Future Analysis for Biofuel
Enzymes by Type - Amylase, Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Thailand Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes by Type -
Amylase, Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Thailand 15-Year Perspective for Biofuel Enzymes by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Amylase,
Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Biofuel Enzymes by Type - Amylase, Cellulase, Xylanase and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Biofuel
Enzymes by Type - Amylase, Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Biofuel
Enzymes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Amylase, Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 15: Biodiesel Blend Rate in Select Countries: 2020
EXHIBIT 16: Ethanol Blend Mandates For Gasoline in Select
Countries: 2020
EXHIBIT 17: Latin America Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel)
Market by Type (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Consumption for Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel
Market Analytics
Table 70: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Biofuel
Enzymes by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil and Rest of
Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil and Rest of Latin America
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Biofuel Enzymes
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Argentina, Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 73: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Biofuel
Enzymes by Type - Amylase, Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: Latin America Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes by
Type - Amylase, Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Biofuel Enzymes
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Amylase,
Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Biofuel
Enzymes by Type - Amylase, Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: Argentina Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes by Type -
Amylase, Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Biofuel Enzymes by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Amylase,
Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

BRAZIL
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 79: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Biofuel Enzymes
by Type - Amylase, Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Brazil Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes by Type -
Amylase, Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Biofuel Enzymes by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Amylase,
Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Biofuel Enzymes by Type - Amylase, Cellulase, Xylanase and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Biofuel
Enzymes by Type - Amylase, Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Biofuel
Enzymes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Amylase, Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 85: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Biofuel
Enzymes by Type - Amylase, Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Rest of World Historic Review for Biofuel Enzymes by
Type - Amylase, Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Biofuel Enzymes
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Amylase,
Cellulase, Xylanase and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 45
