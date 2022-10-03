Global Biochar Market to Reach $2.16 Billion by 2027 from $521.3 Million in 2021

Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biochar Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report provided, the global biochar market attained a value USD 521.3 million in 2021.The market growth is driven by the rising environmental concerns, and the market is projected to further grow during the forecast period of 2022 and 2027 to reach a value of USD 2,167.8 million by 2027.



Biochar is a charcoal-like substance that is made of carbon and ashes, which are obtained through the combustion of organic waste materials from agriculture and forest such as wood chips or manure. They are usually utilised to improve water quality, reduce soil acidity, reduce the emission of greenhouse gases from the soil, among other applications.



The global biochar market is widely recognised by regulatory organisations, scientists, and policymakers as a sustainable method for improving soil health. It can help in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, reducing carbon sequestration, and waste mitigation, among many other benefits. Applying biochar on a frequent basis can help the soil improve its nutrient dynamics, soil contaminants, and the functions of microorganisms in the soil.



Governments of many countries are increasing their effort to implement the use of eco-friendly materials in the agricultural industry as environmental awareness rises around the world. Farmers have also been utilizing biochar for livestock feed as a treatment to improve their health . It also helps the animal to absorb proper nutrients while the biochar absorbs the toxins and increases productivity.



However, the COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the global biochar marke t. The biochar market is heavily reliant on the agriculture and construction industry, and the restrictions imposed by the government to contain the pandemic halted the industries. The equipment required for the process of making biochar is also very costly, which hinders the manufacturers from making more investments.



Market Segmentation

The market can be divided on the basis of application, technology, and major regions.



Based on application, the global biochar market can be segmented into the following:

Agriculture

Livestock Farming

General Farming

Organic Farming

Household

Others

Based on its technology, the global biochar market can be divided into:

Pyrolysis

Gasification

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

China

Australia

Others

