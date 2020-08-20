Global Biobanks Market to Reach $74. 1 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Biobanks estimated at US$55. 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$74.
New York, Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biobanks Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818089/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.3% over the period 2020-2027. Physical/Real Biobanks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.6% CAGR and reach US$48.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Virtual Biobanks segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR
The Biobanks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 386-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Biovault Technical Ltd.
- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Merck KGaA
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- VWR International LLC
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818089/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Biobanks Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Biobanks Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Biobanks Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Biobanks Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Physical/Real Biobanks (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Physical/Real Biobanks (Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Physical/Real Biobanks (Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Virtual Biobanks (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Virtual Biobanks (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Virtual Biobanks (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Therapeutics (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Therapeutics (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Therapeutics (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Drug Discovery & Clinical Research (Application)
Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 14: Drug Discovery & Clinical Research (Application)
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 15: Drug Discovery & Clinical Research (Application)
Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Clinical Diagnostics (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Clinical Diagnostics (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Clinical Diagnostics (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Biobanks Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Biobanks Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Biobanks Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Biobanks Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Biobanks Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Biobanks Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: Biobanks Market Share Breakdown in the United States
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Biobanks Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Biobanks Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 30: Biobanks Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 31: Canadian Biobanks Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Biobanks Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian Biobanks Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Biobanks: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Biobanks Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Biobanks Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Biobanks
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Japanese Biobanks Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 39: Biobanks Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Biobanks Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Biobanks Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Biobanks Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Biobanks in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Biobanks Market Review in China in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Biobanks Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Biobanks Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Biobanks Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: Biobanks Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: European Biobanks Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Biobanks Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 50: Biobanks Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Biobanks Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Biobanks Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 53: Biobanks Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Biobanks Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: Biobanks Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: French Biobanks Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Biobanks Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Biobanks Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: French Biobanks Historic Market Review in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Biobanks Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Biobanks Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Biobanks Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Biobanks Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Biobanks Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 65: German Biobanks Market in Retrospect in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: Biobanks Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Biobanks Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Biobanks Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Biobanks Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Italian Demand for Biobanks in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Biobanks Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Biobanks Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Biobanks: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: Biobanks Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Biobanks Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Biobanks in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: United Kingdom Biobanks Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Biobanks Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 79: Rest of Europe Biobanks Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 80: Biobanks Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Rest of Europe Biobanks Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Rest of Europe Biobanks Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 83: Biobanks Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 84: Rest of Europe Biobanks Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Biobanks Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Biobanks Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Biobanks Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Biobanks Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Biobanks Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Biobanks Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Rest of World Biobanks Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Rest of World Biobanks Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: Biobanks Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: Rest of World Biobanks Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Biobanks Market in Rest of World: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of World Biobanks Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 251
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818089/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001