Global Biobanks Industry

Global Biobanks Market to Reach $74. 1 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Biobanks estimated at US$55. 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$74.

1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.3% over the period 2020-2027. Physical/Real Biobanks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.6% CAGR and reach US$48.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Virtual Biobanks segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR



The Biobanks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 386-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Biovault Technical Ltd.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

VWR International LLC







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Biobanks Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Biobanks Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Biobanks Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Biobanks Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Physical/Real Biobanks (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Physical/Real Biobanks (Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Physical/Real Biobanks (Type) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Virtual Biobanks (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Virtual Biobanks (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Virtual Biobanks (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Therapeutics (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Therapeutics (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Therapeutics (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Drug Discovery & Clinical Research (Application)

Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 14: Drug Discovery & Clinical Research (Application)

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 15: Drug Discovery & Clinical Research (Application)

Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Clinical Diagnostics (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Clinical Diagnostics (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Clinical Diagnostics (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Biobanks Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Biobanks Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Biobanks Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Biobanks Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Biobanks Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Biobanks Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: Biobanks Market Share Breakdown in the United States

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Biobanks Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Biobanks Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 30: Biobanks Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 31: Canadian Biobanks Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Biobanks Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian Biobanks Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Biobanks: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Biobanks Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Biobanks Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Biobanks

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Japanese Biobanks Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: Biobanks Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Biobanks Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Biobanks Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Biobanks Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Demand for Biobanks in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Biobanks Market Review in China in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Biobanks Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Biobanks Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Biobanks Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Biobanks Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: European Biobanks Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Biobanks Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 50: Biobanks Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Biobanks Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Biobanks Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 53: Biobanks Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Biobanks Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: Biobanks Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: French Biobanks Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Biobanks Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Biobanks Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: French Biobanks Historic Market Review in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Biobanks Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Biobanks Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Biobanks Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: German Biobanks Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Biobanks Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: German Biobanks Market in Retrospect in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: Biobanks Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian Biobanks Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Biobanks Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Biobanks Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Italian Demand for Biobanks in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Biobanks Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Biobanks Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Biobanks: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: Biobanks Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Biobanks Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Biobanks in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: United Kingdom Biobanks Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Biobanks Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 79: Rest of Europe Biobanks Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 80: Biobanks Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Rest of Europe Biobanks Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Rest of Europe Biobanks Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 83: Biobanks Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: Rest of Europe Biobanks Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 85: Biobanks Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Biobanks Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 87: Asia-Pacific Biobanks Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Biobanks Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Biobanks Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: Asia-Pacific Biobanks Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 91: Rest of World Biobanks Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Rest of World Biobanks Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: Biobanks Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: Rest of World Biobanks Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Biobanks Market in Rest of World: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of World Biobanks Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 251

