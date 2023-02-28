Global Bioanalytical Labs Market Dynamics and Service Provider Performance Analysis Report 2022
With this report, sponsor organizations and labs can remain up to date with the latest in the industry.
Staying on top of an entire marketplace is a tall order. Sponsors' needs change, market trends come and go, providers merge, capabilities grow and evolve. The bioanalytical lab space is no different. The publisher keeps a finger on the pulse of the bioanalytical lab market to help both sponsors and providers stay current with market dynamics and anticipate changes that may be coming down the pike.
For sponsors: Evaluate your lab selection process. Explore new providers and understand how they have performed for industry peers. Compare your company's bioanalytical lab outsourcing philosophy to that of the broader industry.
For bioanalytical labs: Learn how your company performs against competitors. Discover where performance exceeds expectations so you can market your strengths. Understand potential shortcomings so plans for improvements can be made. Utilizing the information in this report will aid in making informed decisions regarding outsourced bioanalytical lab work.
What you will learn:
Study Sponsors & CROs:
Gain insight into the preferred provider outsourcing rates for both preclinical and clinical-stage bioanalytical lab work at peer organizations
Discover which providers have the strongest presence in the bioanalytical lab space in terms of awareness, perceived leadership, and expected proposal volume
Learn which bioanalytical labs are being most utilized by your peers to better understand the current market dynamics
Determine which bioanalytical lab might best fit your needs, enabling you to make a more informed decision when selecting bioanalytical lab services
Bioanalytical Lab Service Providers:
Gain access to results from over 330 customer encounters with over 20 bioanalytical lab service providers
Review the bioanalytical lab services predicted to increase in demand over the next three years based on outsourced expenditure to anticipate future growth for specific offerings
Evaluate how your company's performance on bioanalytical lab attributes and services is perceived relative to customer expectations
Understand your company's and the competition's position in the marketplace in terms of awareness, perceived leadership, expected proposal volume, and reported usage
Major Topics:
Outsourcing Environment
Bioanalytical Lab Selection and Perceptions
Bioanalytical Lab Service Quality Profiles
Study Data
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Methodology
Respondent Demographics
Geography
Company Size
Job Title
Number of Ratings Per Bioanalytical Lab
Major Sections
Outsourcing Environment
Primary Section Takeaways
Number of Bioanalytical Labs Used Per Compound/Target
Preferred Provider Use
Lab Spend Across Provider Types
Lab Spend - Preclinical
Lab Spend - Clinical
Frequency of Using the Same Lab
Frequency of Using the Same Central and Bioanalytical Lab
Frequency of Using the Same Bioanalytical Lab for Preclinical and Clinical Work
Use of a Single Bioanalytical Lab
Bioanalytical Lab Spend by Service
Locations of Bioanalytical Lab Tests - Past 12 Months vs In Three Years
Bioanalytical Lab Selection and Perceptions
Primary Section Takeaways
Importance of Bioanalytical Lab Metrics
Service Provider Selection Attributes
Selection Attributes Gaining Importance
Importance of Analytical Platforms
Service Provider Familiarity
Service Provider Familiarity Continued
Bioanalytical Lab Leaders
Bioanalytical Lab Proposal Volume
Bioanalytical Lab Reported Use
Bioanalytical Lab Performance
Primary Section Takeaways
A Note on Performance Calculations
Performance Across Bioanalytical Labs
Capabilities
Delivery
Pricing
Bioanalytical Lab Performance: Capabilities
Bioanalytical Lab Performance: Delivery
Bioanalytical Lab Performance: Pricing
Bioanalytical Lab Service Quality Profiles
Study Data
Organization Need for Bioanalytical Lab Services
Percent of Bioanalytical Lab Budget Outsourced vs In-house
Number of Preclinical Preferred Providers - Current vs In Three Years
Percent of Preclinical Work Done Through Preferred Providers - Current vs In Three Years
Number of Clinical Preferred Providers - Current vs In Three Years
Percent of Clinical Work Done Through Preferred Providers - Current vs In Three Years
Number of Bioanalytical Labs Used Per Preclinical Compound/Target
Number of Bioanalytical Labs Used Per Clinical Compound
Preclinical Bioanalytical Lab Spend by Provider Type - Current vs In Three Years
Frequency of Using the Same Central and Bioanalytical Lab
Frequency of Using the Same Bioanalytical Lab for Preclinical and Clinical Work
Clinical Bioanalytical Lab Spend by Provider Type - Current vs In Three Years
Interest in Using a Single Bioanalytical Lab
Industry Uptake for Using a Single Bioanalytical Lab
Locations of Bioanalytical Lab Tests - Past 12 Months vs In Three Years
Importance of Bioanalytical Lab Metrics
Service Provider Selection Attributes
Selection Attributes Gaining Importance
Bioanalytical Lab Spend by Service
Importance of Analytical Platforms
Service Provider Familiarity
Bioanalytical Lab Leaders
Bioanalytical Lab Proposal Volume
Bioanalytical Lab Reported Use
Bioanalytical Lab Drill-Downs
Altasciences
BioAgilytix (including MicroConstants, 360biolabs)
BioPharma Services Inc
Celerion
Charles River Labs
Eurofins Bioanalytical Services
Frontage
ICON (including PRA)
Immunologix
Intertek
Labcorp/Covance
LGC Group
Medpace
Nuvisan
PPD
Q2 Solutions/IQVIA
QPS
SGS
Syneos
Worldwide Clinical Trials
WuXi Apptec
Demographics
Company Type
Decision-making Responsibility
Company Size
Departmental Expertise
Bioanalytical Lab Responsibilities
Phase Responsibility
Job Title
Office Location
