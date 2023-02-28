Global Bioanalytical Labs Market Dynamics and Service Provider Performance Analysis Report 2022

Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioanalytical Labs Market Dynamics and Service Provider Performance (5th Ed.)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



With this report, sponsor organizations and labs can remain up to date with the latest in the industry.

Staying on top of an entire marketplace is a tall order. Sponsors' needs change, market trends come and go, providers merge, capabilities grow and evolve. The bioanalytical lab space is no different. The publisher keeps a finger on the pulse of the bioanalytical lab market to help both sponsors and providers stay current with market dynamics and anticipate changes that may be coming down the pike.

For sponsors: Evaluate your lab selection process. Explore new providers and understand how they have performed for industry peers. Compare your company's bioanalytical lab outsourcing philosophy to that of the broader industry.

For bioanalytical labs: Learn how your company performs against competitors. Discover where performance exceeds expectations so you can market your strengths. Understand potential shortcomings so plans for improvements can be made. Utilizing the information in this report will aid in making informed decisions regarding outsourced bioanalytical lab work.



What you will learn:

Study Sponsors & CROs:

Gain insight into the preferred provider outsourcing rates for both preclinical and clinical-stage bioanalytical lab work at peer organizations

Discover which providers have the strongest presence in the bioanalytical lab space in terms of awareness, perceived leadership, and expected proposal volume

Learn which bioanalytical labs are being most utilized by your peers to better understand the current market dynamics

Determine which bioanalytical lab might best fit your needs, enabling you to make a more informed decision when selecting bioanalytical lab services

Bioanalytical Lab Service Providers:

Gain access to results from over 330 customer encounters with over 20 bioanalytical lab service providers

Review the bioanalytical lab services predicted to increase in demand over the next three years based on outsourced expenditure to anticipate future growth for specific offerings

Evaluate how your company's performance on bioanalytical lab attributes and services is perceived relative to customer expectations

Understand your company's and the competition's position in the marketplace in terms of awareness, perceived leadership, expected proposal volume, and reported usage

Major Topics:

Outsourcing Environment

Bioanalytical Lab Selection and Perceptions

Bioanalytical Lab Service Quality Profiles

Study Data

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction



Methodology



Respondent Demographics

Geography

Company Size

Job Title

Number of Ratings Per Bioanalytical Lab



Major Sections



Outsourcing Environment

Primary Section Takeaways

Number of Bioanalytical Labs Used Per Compound/Target

Preferred Provider Use

Lab Spend Across Provider Types

Lab Spend - Preclinical

Lab Spend - Clinical

Frequency of Using the Same Lab

Frequency of Using the Same Central and Bioanalytical Lab

Frequency of Using the Same Bioanalytical Lab for Preclinical and Clinical Work

Use of a Single Bioanalytical Lab

Bioanalytical Lab Spend by Service

Locations of Bioanalytical Lab Tests - Past 12 Months vs In Three Years

Bioanalytical Lab Selection and Perceptions

Primary Section Takeaways

Importance of Bioanalytical Lab Metrics

Service Provider Selection Attributes

Selection Attributes Gaining Importance

Importance of Analytical Platforms

Service Provider Familiarity

Service Provider Familiarity Continued

Bioanalytical Lab Leaders

Bioanalytical Lab Proposal Volume

Bioanalytical Lab Reported Use

Bioanalytical Lab Performance

Primary Section Takeaways

A Note on Performance Calculations

Performance Across Bioanalytical Labs

Capabilities

Delivery

Pricing

Bioanalytical Lab Performance: Capabilities

Bioanalytical Lab Performance: Delivery

Bioanalytical Lab Performance: Pricing

Bioanalytical Lab Service Quality Profiles

Study Data

Organization Need for Bioanalytical Lab Services

Percent of Bioanalytical Lab Budget Outsourced vs In-house

Number of Preclinical Preferred Providers - Current vs In Three Years

Percent of Preclinical Work Done Through Preferred Providers - Current vs In Three Years

Number of Clinical Preferred Providers - Current vs In Three Years

Percent of Clinical Work Done Through Preferred Providers - Current vs In Three Years

Number of Bioanalytical Labs Used Per Preclinical Compound/Target

Number of Bioanalytical Labs Used Per Clinical Compound

Preclinical Bioanalytical Lab Spend by Provider Type - Current vs In Three Years

Frequency of Using the Same Central and Bioanalytical Lab

Frequency of Using the Same Bioanalytical Lab for Preclinical and Clinical Work

Clinical Bioanalytical Lab Spend by Provider Type - Current vs In Three Years

Interest in Using a Single Bioanalytical Lab

Industry Uptake for Using a Single Bioanalytical Lab

Locations of Bioanalytical Lab Tests - Past 12 Months vs In Three Years

Importance of Bioanalytical Lab Metrics

Service Provider Selection Attributes

Selection Attributes Gaining Importance

Bioanalytical Lab Spend by Service

Importance of Analytical Platforms

Service Provider Familiarity

Bioanalytical Lab Leaders

Bioanalytical Lab Proposal Volume

Bioanalytical Lab Reported Use

Bioanalytical Lab Drill-Downs

Altasciences

BioAgilytix (including MicroConstants, 360biolabs)

BioPharma Services Inc

Celerion

Charles River Labs

Eurofins Bioanalytical Services

Frontage

ICON (including PRA)

Immunologix

Intertek

Labcorp/Covance

LGC Group

Medpace

Nuvisan

PPD

Q2 Solutions/IQVIA

QPS

SGS

Syneos

Worldwide Clinical Trials

WuXi Apptec

Demographics

Company Type

Decision-making Responsibility

Company Size

Departmental Expertise

Bioanalytical Lab Responsibilities

Phase Responsibility

Job Title

Office Location

