Global Bioactive Wound Management Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Bioactive Wound Management estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Alginates, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.8% CAGR and reach US$826.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Collagen-Based Dressings segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $619.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR

- The Bioactive Wound Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$619.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$230.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 6.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.Antimicrobial Dressings Segment to Record 6.3% CAGR

- In the global Antimicrobial Dressings segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$248.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$377.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 90 Featured)

3M Company

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Coloplast A/S

ConvaTec Group plc

Covalon Technologies Ltd.

DermaRite Industries, LLC

ETS Wound Care, LLC

Hartmann USA, Inc.

Hollister Incorporated

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

MiMedx Group

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Organogenesis Inc.

Smith & Nephew PLC





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of

the World Economy in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19-Led Wound Management Crisis & Patient Suffering Create

Need for Effective Interventions

Dwindling Revenues for Wound Care Practices

Telemedicine, Remote Patient Monitoring Takes Center Stage

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Bioactive Wound Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Wounds & Wound Management: A Prelude

Bioactive Wound Management: A Prelude

Outlook

Healthcare Burden of Chronic Wounds and the Need for Effective

Wound Management Products

Prevalence and Incidence of Wounds - Select Statistics

Global Prevalence of Wounds by Type (in Millions)

Global Wound Care Market: Percentage Breakdown of Spending by

Wound Type

Healing Time by Type of Wound (in Days)

Chronic Wounds: Select Statistics

Reduced Economic Cost of Wound Care Triggers Transition to

Advanced Products

Breakdown of Costs Associated with Wound Care

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Effective Burn Wound Management with Bioactive Dressings

Uptrend in Surgical Care Augurs Well for Market Growth

Global Surgical Procedure Volume by Procedure Type

Rise in Prevalence of Pressure Ulcers and the Growing Focus on

Treatment Solutions

Pressure Ulcer Occurrence Rate Based on the Length of Surgery

Understanding the Wound: A Widening Area of Interest

Smart? Dressings Set the Road to Futuristic Wound Care

Startups Enter the Fray

Growing Focus on Reducing Hospital Stays Lends Traction

Technological Advancements Remain Buoyant

Conductive Bio-material Wound Dressings Beneficial for Wound

Healing

Combination Dressings Emerge as a Key Trend

Cellulose-based Dressings Exude Immense Potential for Chronic

Wound Management

3D-Printed Stem Cells & Lasers to Kill Bacteria

New Bioactive Wound Dressings

Chitin, Chitosan and Derivatives

Bioactive Glasses Show Promising Wound Healing Outcomes

Rising Incidence of Diabetes and DFUs to Propel Market Growth

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Global Diabetes Mellitus Population Breakdown by Geographic

Region: 2019, 2030 and 2045

World Diabetes Prevalence (2000 - 2019)

COVID-19 Crisis & Restrictions Upend Care for Diabetic Foot

Disease Patients

Growing Acceptance of Moist Wound Environment Spurs Demand for

Moist Wound Dressings

Alginate Dressings Dominate the Market

Antimicrobial Dressings Find Application for Healing Wounds

with High Bacterial Load

Multi-Drug Resistant Bacteria: A Pressing Concern

Tissue Engineering in Wound Care

Bioengineered Skin Substitutes

Collagen Dressings in Advanced Wound Care

MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS

Impact of Healthcare Expenditure on Market Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017-2023

Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP for 1970, 2010 and

2050

Expanding Aging Population Spurs Demand

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million

by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Growing Obesity Levels Fuel Demand

Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and

Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025



