Global Bioactive Wound Management Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2027
New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Global Bioactive Wound Management Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Bioactive Wound Management estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Alginates, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.8% CAGR and reach US$826.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Collagen-Based Dressings segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $619.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR
- The Bioactive Wound Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$619.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$230.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 6.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.Antimicrobial Dressings Segment to Record 6.3% CAGR
- In the global Antimicrobial Dressings segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$248.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$377.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 90 Featured)
3M Company
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Coloplast A/S
ConvaTec Group plc
Covalon Technologies Ltd.
DermaRite Industries, LLC
ETS Wound Care, LLC
Hartmann USA, Inc.
Hollister Incorporated
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation
Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
Medtronic PLC
MiMedx Group
Mölnlycke Health Care AB
Organogenesis Inc.
Smith & Nephew PLC
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06044437/?utm_source=GNW
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of
the World Economy in 2021
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19-Led Wound Management Crisis & Patient Suffering Create
Need for Effective Interventions
Dwindling Revenues for Wound Care Practices
Telemedicine, Remote Patient Monitoring Takes Center Stage
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Bioactive Wound Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Wounds & Wound Management: A Prelude
Bioactive Wound Management: A Prelude
Outlook
Healthcare Burden of Chronic Wounds and the Need for Effective
Wound Management Products
Prevalence and Incidence of Wounds - Select Statistics
Global Prevalence of Wounds by Type (in Millions)
Global Wound Care Market: Percentage Breakdown of Spending by
Wound Type
Healing Time by Type of Wound (in Days)
Chronic Wounds: Select Statistics
Reduced Economic Cost of Wound Care Triggers Transition to
Advanced Products
Breakdown of Costs Associated with Wound Care
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Effective Burn Wound Management with Bioactive Dressings
Uptrend in Surgical Care Augurs Well for Market Growth
Global Surgical Procedure Volume by Procedure Type
Rise in Prevalence of Pressure Ulcers and the Growing Focus on
Treatment Solutions
Pressure Ulcer Occurrence Rate Based on the Length of Surgery
Understanding the Wound: A Widening Area of Interest
Smart? Dressings Set the Road to Futuristic Wound Care
Startups Enter the Fray
Growing Focus on Reducing Hospital Stays Lends Traction
Technological Advancements Remain Buoyant
Conductive Bio-material Wound Dressings Beneficial for Wound
Healing
Combination Dressings Emerge as a Key Trend
Cellulose-based Dressings Exude Immense Potential for Chronic
Wound Management
3D-Printed Stem Cells & Lasers to Kill Bacteria
New Bioactive Wound Dressings
Chitin, Chitosan and Derivatives
Bioactive Glasses Show Promising Wound Healing Outcomes
Rising Incidence of Diabetes and DFUs to Propel Market Growth
World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
Global Diabetes Mellitus Population Breakdown by Geographic
Region: 2019, 2030 and 2045
World Diabetes Prevalence (2000 - 2019)
COVID-19 Crisis & Restrictions Upend Care for Diabetic Foot
Disease Patients
Growing Acceptance of Moist Wound Environment Spurs Demand for
Moist Wound Dressings
Alginate Dressings Dominate the Market
Antimicrobial Dressings Find Application for Healing Wounds
with High Bacterial Load
Multi-Drug Resistant Bacteria: A Pressing Concern
Tissue Engineering in Wound Care
Bioengineered Skin Substitutes
Collagen Dressings in Advanced Wound Care
MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS
Impact of Healthcare Expenditure on Market Growth
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017-2023
Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP for 1970, 2010 and
2050
Expanding Aging Population Spurs Demand
Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million
by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
Growing Obesity Levels Fuel Demand
Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and
Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
