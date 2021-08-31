The Global Bioabsorbable Stents Market size is expected to reach $429. 2 Million by 2027, rising at a market growth of 6. 9% CAGR during the forecast period. A stent is considered as a device that is implanted into the internal duct of the body with an aim to enlarge blood vessels and prevent blockage in the vessels.

New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bioabsorbable Stents Market By Biomaterial, By Application, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131524/?utm_source=GNW

Some other names of bioabsorbable stents are naturally-dissolving stents and bioresorbable stents. These stents are developed from materials that get easily absorbed in the body and play an essential role in enlarging the vessels or internal duct for clearing the blockage that occurred because of the deposition of plague.



The global bioabsorbable stents market would showcase bright prospects due to the increment in geriatric population, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease, spur in percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedure, and increasing adaptation of bioabsorbable stent by patients as well as physicians. Moreover, some of the catalysts for the growth of the market include constant development in the technology of stents, a massive hike in the demand for minimally invasive procedures, and a surge in the initiatives taken by the government for the development & production of bioabsorbable stents would boost the growth of the market.



One of the major catalysts for the growth of the bioabsorbable market includes the increasing rate of cardiovascular diseases, which are, due to the low level of required physical activity and unhealthy dietary patterns. According to the World Health Organization, around 17.5 million deaths occurred because of different cardiovascular diseases each year. As bioabsorbable stents are highly used for the treatment of various cardiac abnormalities, like blocked blood vessels, their demand is increasing massively with the surge in the number of cases of cardiovascular diseases. Thus, these factors are expected to surge the growth and adoption of bioabsorbable stents around the world in the next few years.



COVID-19 Impact



As per the Harvard Health School, approximately 2 million individuals require coronary artery stents each year. The present COVID-19 crisis has affected the coronary stents market in various ways. The business complications emerging from the present pandemic have developed confusion regarding the production of medical devices. The solution to several uncertainties observed by bioabsorbable stents manufacturers, surgical centers, hospitals, and companies operating in the supply chain of these medical devices would have to bear the stringent governmental regulations in order to continue their manufacturing processes.



The massive disturbance in the bioabsorbable stents market because of the COVID-19 pandemic in various countries is evident with the lack of availability of these devices in the market. Procurement and supply of the raw materials, like platinum and cobalt, needed to manufacture stents have been severely affected due to the low number of freights working between various continents. Various medical device manufacturing companies have their headquarters and manufacturing plants in various countries, which may result in the gap between demand and supply chain. These aspects show that the demand for bioabsorbable stents has taken a beating due to the global pandemic of the coronavirus.



Biomaterial Outlook



Based on Biomaterial, the market is segmented into Polymeric and Metallic. The metallic stents segment would exhibit a major growth rate during the forecast years. Factors like metallic stents are considered an alternative solution utilized for the percutaneous nephrostomy procedure are responsible for this growth.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Coronary Artery Disease and Peripheral Artery Disease. Based on the application, the coronary artery disease segment would showcase the highest growth rate in 2020, and would dominate the global market during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing geriatric population, surge in occurrence of diabetes, and unwillingness to do some proper physical exercise.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Hospital and Cardiac Center. Based on the end-user, the hospital segment was the fastest growing segment in 2020 and would lead the global market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the surge in cardiac diseases and the accessibility of various alternatives for treatment procedures around the world. Though, the cardiac centers segment would showcase a major growth rate during the forecast period. This is due to the growing rate of coronary artery disease, reduction in the cost of post-operative cardiac care, and surge in the life expectancy of the patient having the cardiac disease.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific would showcase the maximum growth rate during the forecast period. This is credited to a surge in the occurrence of coronary artery disease, a surge in awareness about the bioabsorbable stents, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgery, and an increment in the adoption of a hectic and inactive lifestyle.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Arterius Ltd., Elixir Medical Corporation, Amaranth Medical, Inc., and REVA Medical, LLC.



Strategies deployed in Bioabsorbable Stents Market



Sep-2020: Abbott started the LIFE-BTK clinical trial for evaluating the safety and effectiveness of its new Esprit BTK Everolimus Eluting Resorbable Scaffold System. This is the first trial to evaluate a fully bioresorbable stent to treat blocked arteries below the knees, or critical limb ischemia (CLI), in people battling advanced stages of peripheral artery disease (PAD).



Feb-2020: BIOTRONIK got CE Mark certification for the Orsiro Mission drug-eluting stent (DES) system. This system offers high deliverability than other contemporary stents.



Oct-2019: BIOTRONIK recieved approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration for its Orsiro drug-eluting stent. Orsiro is a cobalt-chromium stent that elutes the drug sirolimus via the Berlin-based company’s Biolute bioabsorbable polymer coating.



Apr-2019: Arterius came into partnership with the University of Bristol’s Translational Biomedical Research Centre (TBRC). The partnership was aimed to develop a smart bioresorbable stent for severe peripheral vascular disease (PVD).



Feb-2019: BIOTRONIK announced that FDA approved its Orsiro drug-eluting stent (DES) system. Orsiro is the first and only ultrathin DES that outperform the clinical standard, Xience.1,2 Orsiro and is used for treating more than one million patients worldwide to date.



Jan-2017: Abbott acquired St. Jude Medical, Inc., an American medical device company. The acquisition established Abbott as a leader in the medical device arena.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Biomaterial



• Polymeric



• Metallic



By Application



• Coronary Artery Disease



• Peripheral Artery Disease



By End User



• Hospital



• Cardiac Center



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Abbott Laboratories



• B. Braun Melsungen AG



• BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG



• Boston Scientific Corporation



• MicroPort Scientific Corporation



• Terumo Corporation



• Arterius Ltd.



• Elixir Medical Corporation



• Amaranth Medical, Inc.



• REVA Medical, LLC



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131524/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



