Global Bio Pharmaceuticals Market is Set to Grow with a Healthy CAGR of 9.5% and to Reach a Value of USD 514.50 Billion | Market Outlook around the Globe | Future and Present Market Demands by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research published a report, titled, "Bio Pharmaceuticals Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Monoclonal Antibody, Interferon, Insulin, Growth and Coagulation Factor), by Application (Oncology, Blood Disorder, Metabolic Disease, Infectious Disease), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)". According to the report, the global Bio Pharmaceuticals industry generated $298.50 Billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $514.50 Billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2028.

Synopsis:

Biopharmaceuticals are medicines for medical purposes produced by the direct extraction of proteins and nucleic acids from biological sources through biotechnology. That is to say, biological drugs are substances produced by organisms such as microorganisms and animal cells, and have high therapeutic value. This complex and large molecular drugs are also called as biologics or biotech drugs.

The global biopharmaceutical market is driven by various factors such as growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, and growing popularity of biopharmaceuticals globally. Rising awareness of health issues, high healthcare spending, coupled with changing lifestyle pattern are some of the other factors expected to boost the growth of the biopharmaceuticals market. Additionally, the increase in strategic collaborations among biopharmaceutical companies is expected to support the growth of the biopharmaceutical industry in the coming years. The growing healthcare industry and growing demand from emerging economies will create new potential opportunities for the biopharmaceutical market. However, the high cost associated with these drugs is one of the biggest restraining factors for the industry and may challenge the growth of the biopharmaceutical market. Furthermore, significant cost reductions are required to make them commercially viable.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Bio Pharmaceuticals market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.5% during the forecast period.

The Bio Pharmaceuticals market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 298.50 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 514.50 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, North America is projected to dominate the worldwide Bio Pharmaceuticals market.





Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Traditionally, the treatment of various chronic diseases has been risky and resulted in undesirable side effects. For example, traditional chemotherapy is toxic and has high side effects. The development of improved biopharmaceuticals offering a safer alternative to this conventional therapy and increasing awareness regarding the benefits of biopharmaceuticals over conventional therapies are expected to drive the target market growth over the forecast period.

Challenges:

The biopharmaceutical market is regulated by strict government norms and regulations. Additionally, establishing a biopharmaceutical company requires a high initial capital investment. Future investments involve research, development, clinical trials, and approvals of newly developed medicines. Hence, huge capital requirements and strict government regulations are the main concerns for the prominent players operating in the target market.

Regional Trends:

Rising chronic disease burden and increasing investment in R&D activities in countries such as the United States and Canada are major factors driving the North American biopharmaceutical market. Recognized as the innovation capital of the world's life sciences, the United States has participated in global capital investments in the early stages of biopharmaceutical companies. According to the American Cancer Society, about 1.8 million new cancer cases were reported in the United States in 2020. In addition, the FDA approved 53 new drugs in 2020, playing a vital role in the market growth of the biopharmaceutical market. Rising investments by market players in new drug R&D and clinical trials are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for key market players.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the market with the most opportunities during the forecast period. Countries such as China, India and South Korea are stepping up the development of the biopharmaceutical industry and attracting foreign direct investment due to the existence of cheap production factors. Few of the world's top contract manufacturing organizations in Asia Pacific have contributed significantly to the growth of the biopharmaceutical market. Moreover, the rising prevalence of various chronic diseases and the growing geriatric population in the region provide key market players with avenues for growth. According to the World Health Organization, 80% of the world's elderly population will live in low- and middle-income countries. Furthermore, increasing awareness of biopharmaceuticals is expected to drive the demand for biopharmaceuticals in the region over the next few years.

Recent Developments:

· In February 2021, Bristol Myers Squibb received an exclusive worldwide license to develop, manufacture and commercialize Rockefeller's novel monoclonal antibody ("mAb") duo therapy that neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 Virus, used to treat or prevent COVID-19.

The report on the Bio Pharmaceuticals Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics





Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Bio Pharmaceuticals Market?

How will the Bio Pharmaceuticals Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Bio Pharmaceuticals Market?

What is the Bio Pharmaceuticals market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Bio Pharmaceuticals Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Bio Pharmaceuticals Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Forecast, Regional Analysis, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size in 2021 USD 298.50 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 514.50 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR) of 9.5% From 2022 – 2028 Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered TYPE Monoclonal antibody Interferon Insulin Growth and coagulation factor Erythropoietin Vaccine Hormone Others

Application Oncology Blood disorder Metabolic disease Infectious disease Cardiovascular disease Neurological disease Immunology Other Applications

Region & Counties Covered North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K France Germany Italy Spain Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South East Asia Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest Of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered Abbott Laboratories Amgen Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

