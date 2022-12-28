Global Bio-Alcohols $21.1 Billion Market 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

Company Logo

Global Bio-Alcohols Market

Dublin, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio-Alcohols Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bio-alcohols market size reached US$ 11.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 21.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.81% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Bio-alcohols comprise biomethanol, bioethanol, biopropanol, and biobutanol, which are renewable and eco-friendly fuels produced from biological resources or biomass. They are fermented by the action of microorganisms and enzymes through the fermentation of sugars, starches, and cellulose.

They are combustible, volatile, and offer low viscosity and toxicity with a high energy density. At present, due to the emerging trend of cocktail culture, especially among millennials, bio-alcohols are gaining immense traction in alcoholic beverages.

The increasing adoption of biofuels in automobiles due to the implementation of stringent government regulations for minimizing carbon emissions of vehicles represents one of the major factors positively influencing the demand for bio-alcohols. It can also be attributed to the rising sales of high-performance automobiles and inflating prices of petrol worldwide.

In addition, it is used in construction materials as it is a biodegradable, sustainable and economical renewable energy resource. This, in confluence with rising construction activities in the residential, commercial, and industrial areas, is contributing to the market growth.

Apart from this, bio-alcohols are widely employed in personal care and cosmetic products, such as perfumes, body mist, hair sprays, and hand sanitizers. This, along with the growing demand for organic and natural products, is propelling the market growth.

Furthermore, the increasing consumer awareness about household cleanliness and hygiene is catalyzing the demand for bio-alcohols in household cleaners and disinfectants. Besides this, the widespread product usage in the production of medicinal products is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $11.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $21.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global bio-alcohols market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, raw material and application.



Breakup by Product Type

Bio-Methanol

Bio-Ethanol

Bio-Butanol

Bio-BDO

Others

Bio-ethanol dominates the market as it exhaust gases of ethanol are much cleaner.

Breakup by Raw Material:

Grains

Sugarcane

Industrial Beets

Biowaste

Others

Grains currently account for the majority of the total market share.

Breakup by Application:

Transportation

Construction

Medical

Power Generation

Others

Bio-alcohols find extensive application in the transportation industry to minimize carbon emissions.

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

North America holds the majority of the global bio-alcohols market share due to increasing construction activities in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry. Some of these players are BASF SE, Braskem SA, Cargill, Incorporated, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc., Genomatica, Inc., Harvest Power, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Lallemand Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, and Valero Marketing and Supply Company.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global bio-alcohols market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global bio-alcohols market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the raw material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global bio-alcohols market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b8w96x

