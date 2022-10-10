Global Beverage Packaging Market Size to Reach USD 193.22 Billion by 2028 |Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·10 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Vantage Market Research Recent Report of the global Beverage Packaging Market, the growing demand for sustainable and convenient packaging for beverages and the rising innovation in the packaging of beverages are some of factors to fuel the market growth. Beverage Packaging Market qualitative research report is delivered with the promise made with the reader needs. With the defined historic year and the base year, assessments and calculations are performed in this market report. The Global Beverage Packaging market valued at USD 145.91 Billion in 2021.

The Global Beverage Packaging Market is forecast to reach USD 193.22 Billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Beverage Packaging Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Packaging Type (Bottle, Can, Carton, Pouch, and Others), Material Type (Metal, Plastic, Glass, Paper & paperboard, and Others), and Application (Alcoholic Beverages, Non-alcoholic Beverages, and Dairy Beverages)by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/beverage-packaging-market-1080/request-sample

Top Companies Profiles:

  • Amcor Group GmbH (Zürich, Switzerland)

  • O-I Glass, Inc. (Ohio, United States)

  • Crown Holdings, Inc (Pennsylvania, United States)

  • Ardagh Group S.A. (Luxembourg, Europe)

  • Verallia SA (Courbevoie, France)

  • Tetra Pak Group (Pully, Switzerland)

  • Ball Corporation (Colorado, United States)

  • Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Key Insights and Findings from the Comprehensive Report:

  • The global beverage packaging market was valued USD 145.91 Billion in 2021 and is all set to surpass USD 193.22 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

  • Growing demand for convenient and sustainable packaging to boost the growth of the market.

  • Plastic is the most preferred packaging solution, 3 million of plastic is recycled in was recycled in 2018. China produces the most plastic waste.

  • The innovative and unique packaging also plays an important role in the promotion of the brand of alcohols.

  • Asia Pacific captured the lion share for beverage packaging industry in 2021 and is likely to retain its position over the forecast period. The growth is attributed owing to the existence of a significant number of beverage packaging companies and the high adoption rate owing to government measures that propel this industry in this region.

Market Dynamics and Growth Drivers:

Growing Beverage Consumption across the globe to Drive the Beverage Packaging Market

The growth of the market is anticipated due to the rising consumption of several types of beverages including the healthy and nutritious beverages worldwide. ‘Health is the first priority’ is currently on high value hierarchy of the consumers as compared to the past. Due to the awareness of healthy beverages in consumers, they are now becoming more experimental and trying the new healthier options or drinks. Especially the drink with essential ingredients, such as vitamins and nutrients. This trend is compelling the companies to go for the innovation and friendly packaging solution, also to attract more peoples and increase the sale. Additionally, the rising consumption rate of alcoholic beverages is also a factor to support the growth of market for beverage packaging. The increasing consumption of alcohol is due to the growing socializing, young population and varieties of bars, pubs, and the increase in number of and breweries that are serving these beverages across the globe. The packaging of alcoholic beverages is mainly done in a way that is protects alcohol and also enhance its shelf life.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/beverage-packaging-market-1435/0

The High Demand for Convenient and Sustainable Packaging to Boost the Growth of the Market

The increasing demand for eco-friendly with sustainable packaging solutions has witnessed significant growth in the past years. This packaging allows manufacture to reduce the weight and facilitate the reuse and recycle of the packaging products.

Plastic is the most preferred packaging solution adopted by global beverage manufacturers since it reduces manufacturing. Plastic waste is of particular importance because recycling and reuse rates are low and the material is sustainable, allowing mismanaged plastic waste to accumulate in the environment. Of all plastic packaging waste generated worldwide, 32% escapes collection, 14% is recycled, 14% incinerated, and 40% is land filled. We also note that about 80% of PET produced is used to bottle non-alcoholic beverages packaging.

The growth is attributable to the increasing use of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) in beer bottles is likely to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report on the Caustic Soda Market highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights into Industry

  • In-depth Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historical Data, Current Data, and Forecast Data

  • Top and Emerging Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Vantage Market Research Segment Analysis:

  • The bottling segment is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast timeline. The consumption of non-alcoholic beverages is expected to increase the demand for bottles in beverage packaging.

  • The metal segment had a market share of around 39% in 2020. The chemical compatibility of the type of beverage packaging material is critical to product quality; steel and aluminium are the most suitable types of materials for packaging and promoting the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is Likely to Dominate the Global Beverage Packaging Market in the Near Future.

In fact, according to vantage market research surveys, the beverage packaging industry is projected to dominate the global Beverage Packaging Market with total share of 33.89% of market in 2021 and is all set to continue the same trend during the forecast timeline. The rising demand for sustainable plastic packaging in the region due to low cost and government measure to reuse the plastic waste to drive the market growth. Furthermore, the rising purchasing power of consumers in emerging economies such as India and China are also one of the factors to support the regional growth of the market.

Moreover, North America and Europe is also likely to witness considerable growth for the Beverage Packaging Market in the projected period. The increasing beverage industry, changing consumer preferences of the beverages and the presence of several industry major players.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 142 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Beverage Packaging Market by Packaging Type (Bottle, Can, Carton, Pouch, Other Packaging Type), by Material Type (Metal, Plastic, Glass, Paper &paperboard, Other material type), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Recent Developments:

1. In the beginning March 2021: Bragg Live Food Products and Ardagh Group announced its partnership to introduce a new 16oz glass bottle for its line of apple cider vinegar beverages. The 16oz glass non-alcoholic beverage bottle for Bragg features a lug finish and is designed by Ardagh and manufactured in the U.S.

2. In the beginning December, 2021: Amcor announced the launch of AmPrima PE Plus which is first high-barrier, high-speed, recycle-ready liquid pouch packaging solution. AmPrima™ PE Plus recycle ready solutions provide brand owners with innovative packaging that supports recyclability in categories that have been historically challenging.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

This market titled “Beverage Packaging Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 145.91 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2028

USD 193.22 Billion

CAGR

4.8% From 2022 To 2028

Base Year

2021

Forecast Years

2022-2028

Forecast Years

2021 – 2028

Segments Covered

•  Packaging type (Bottle, Can, Carton, Pouch, Other packaging type)

•  Material type (Metal, Plastic, Glass, Paper & paperboard, Other material type)

•  Product type (Non-alcoholic beverages, Alcoholic beverages, Dairy beverages)

•  Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

Regions Covered

•  North America

   ° U.S.

   ° Canada

   ° Mexico

•  Europe

   ° U.K

   ° France

   ° Germany

   ° Italy

   ° Spain

   ° Rest Of Europe

•  Asia Pacific

   ° China

   ° Japan

   ° India

   ° South Korea

   ° South East Asia

   ° Rest Of Asia Pacific

•  Latin America

   ° Brazil

   ° Argentina

   ° Rest Of Latin America

•  Middle East & Africa

   ° GCC countries

   ° South Africa

   ° Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered

•  Amcor Group GmbH (Switzerland)

•  O-I Glass Inc. (US)

•  Crown Holdings Inc (US)

•  Ardagh Group S.A. (Ireland)

•  Verallia SA (France)

•  Tetra Pak Group (Switzerland)

•  Ball Corporation (US)

•  Vidrala S.A. (Spain)

•  Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd. (Japan)

•  and CPMC Holdings Limited (China).

Report Coverage


Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Browse More Research Topic on Packaging Related:

  • Sachet Packaging Market: Sachet Packaging Market was valued at USD 8.7 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 11.7 Billion by 2028.

  • Non-UV Dicing Tapes Market: Non-UV Dicing Tapes Market was valued at USD 1,492.3 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 2,104.9 Million by 2028.

  • Paper Straws Market: Paper Straws Market was valued USD 1,945.1 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 2,838.1 Million by 2028.

  • Bulk Container Packaging Market: Bulk Container Packaging Market was valued at USD 3.7 Billion in the year 2021 and is forecast to reach a value of USD 6.3 Billion by the year 2028.

  • Breathable Tape Market: Breathable Tape Market was valued USD 5.1 Billion in the year 2021 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 6.4 Billion by the year 2028.

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research reports. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vantagemarketresearch

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:


Latest Stories

  • Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Ewart Shadoff finally wins on LPGA Tour in her 246th attempt

    CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Jodi Ewart Shadoff is finally an LPGA Tour winner in her 246th start, closing with a 1-under 71 in a nervy final round Sunday for a one-shot victory in the LPGA Mediheal Championship. Ewart Shadoff went wire-to-wire at The Saticoy Club, and the final round felt more like a roller coaster. The 34-year-old from England started with a four-shot lead, and that was gone by the time she made the turn. Paula Reto of South Africa had four birdies and took the lead when Ewart Sha

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Canadian Maggie Cogger-Orr to referee Rugby World Cup opener in New Zealand

    When South Africa and France kick off the Women's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand on Saturday, a Canadian will blow the whistle to get the party started. Transplanted Canuck Maggie Cogger-Orr will referee the opening game at Eden Park in her adopted Auckland home. The 12-country competition was originally slated to start in September 2021 but was postponed due to the pandemic. "I think it's a really cool opportunity to sort of kick off a tournament that's been a long time coming, with COVID and a

  • Toronto Arrows sign flanker Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the MLR draft

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed forward Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the August Major League Rugby draft. The 24-year-old from nearby Cobourg comes from the University of British Columbia, where he captained the Thunderbirds to the 2021 Canadian university championship. The six-foot-three, 230-pound flanker adds to an Arrows back row that already features Lucas Rumball, Mitch Eadie Travis Larsen, James O’Neill and Mason Flesch. “Another local signing, Owain was massive for UB

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Vancouver Whitecaps continue improbable quest for playoff position

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps know onlookers have counted them out for weeks. Losses to Nashville and San Jose and Colorado appeared to snuff out the club's playoff hopes last month. Heading into the final game of the regular season, though, the 'Caps (12-14-7) are still alive — a win on the on the road against Minnesota United (13-14-6) Sunday and they clinch a post-season berth. “We worked hard to get to this point," said defender Jake Nerwinski. "We put ourselves in a great position, an

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to

  • Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular- season opening games in the Czech capital. Niederreiter completed a rally for the Predators just 12 seconds after he returned to the ice from the penalty box with 7:47 to go in the second period in front of a crowd of 17,023 at Prague’s O2 Arena. He wristed a shot past Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the right circle after re