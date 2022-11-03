Global Bentonite Market Outlook Report 2022-2026: Focus on Germany, India, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Greece, Belgium

Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bentonite Market Outlook 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bentonite market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period i.e. 2022-2026. Market generated a revenue of around USD 4200 Million at the end of 2010, and is likely to produce revenue worth nearly USD 6000 Million by the end of 2026.

Accelerated usage of bentonite in personal care products, construction material and in agriculture for water treatment is likely to propel the market growth.



The global bentonite market is segmented by product type, distribution channel, application and by end user. On the basis of end user, market is further fragmented into animal care, construction, oil & gas, paper & pulp, food & beverages, personal care/cosmetics and others.

Among these, the construction sector is to grow at a highest CAGR of 3.5% in the forecast period. The construction segment garnered a revenue of around USD 3400 million in the year 2010 and is further expected to project a revenue of nearly USD 3900 million at the end of 2026.



On the basis of region, market is segmented into Germany, India, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Greece, Belgium, and Others. The market in Germany is to project the most growth by collecting a revenue of over USD 100 million at the end of 2026 by growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period.



Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global bentonite market that are included in our report are

Imerys S.A.

Clariant AG

Mineral Technologies Inc.

Stephan Schmidt Group

Bentonit Company Limitied

AromaChimie

Kemira OYJ

ilbe Mineral

Tolsa

Pacific Bentonite Ltd.

Esan. Her Hakki Saklidir.

Black Hills Bentonite LLC.

Wyo-Ben Inc.

Ashapura Minechem Limited

CLIMBAR Performance Minerals

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Definition

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Assumptions and Acronyms



3. Research Methodology

3.1. Research Process

3.2. Primary Research

3.3. Secondary Research



4. Executive Summary- Global Bentonite Market



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Drivers

5.2. Challenges

5.3. Trends

5.4. Opportunities



6. Regulatory and Standards Landscape



7. Industry Risk Analysis



8. Impact of COVID-19 on Bentonite Market



9. Key Analysis of Cost of Bentonite



10. Patent Analysis



11. Exim Analysis



12. Pricing Analysis of Bentonite



13. Industry Supply Chain Analysis



14. Competitive Structure

14.1. Market Share Analysis, 2021

14.2. Competitive Benchmarking

14.3. Competitive Positioning

14.4. Company Profiling of Players in Bentonite Market



15. Global Bentonite Market

15.1. Market Overview

15.2. By Volume (Consumption), (Thousand Tons), (2010-2026F)

15.3. By Volume (Production), (Thousand Tons), (2010-2026F)

15.4. By Value (USD Million), (2010-2026 F)

15.5. Market Segmentation

15.5.1. Product Type

15.5.1.1. Sodium, 2010-1026F (USD Million), (Thousand Tons)

15.5.1.2. Calcium, 2010-2026F (USD Million), (Thousand Tons)

15.5.1.3. Others, 2010-2026F (USD Million), (Thousand Tons)

15.5.2. Application

15.5.2.1. Pet Litter, 2010-2026F (USD Million), (Thousand Tons)

15.5.2.2. Foundry Molding Sands, 2010-2026F (USD Million), (Thousand Tons)

15.5.2.3. Civil Engineering, 2010-2026F (USD Million), (Thousand Tons)

15.5.2.4. Iron Ore Pelletizing, 2010-2026F (USD Million), (Thousand Tons)

15.5.2.5. Drilling Fluids, 2010-2026F (USD Million), (Thousand Tons)

15.5.2.6. Oil Absorbents, 2010-2026F (USD Million), (Thousand Tons)

15.5.2.7. Others, 2010-2026F (USD Million), (Thousand Tons)

15.5.3. End User

15.5.3.1. Animal Care, 2010-2026F (USD Million), (Thousand Tons)

15.5.3.2. Construction, 2010-2026F (USD Million), (Thousand Tons)

15.5.3.3. Oil and Gas, 2010-2016F (USD Million), (Thousand Tons)

15.5.3.4. Paper and Pulp, 2010-2016F (USD Million), (Thousand Tons)

15.5.3.5. Food and Beverage, 2010-2016F (USD Million), (Thousand Tons)

15.5.3.6. Personal Care/Cosmetics, 2010-2016F (USD Million), (Thousand Tons)

15.5.3.7. Others, 2010-2026F (USD Million), (Thousand Tons)

15.5.4. Distribution Channel

15.5.4.1. Direct Company Sales, 2010-2026F (USD Million), (Thousand Tons)

15.5.4.2. Distributors and Dealers/Retailers, 2010-2026F (USD Million), (Thousand Tons)

15.5.4.3. Direct Import, 2010-2026F (USD Million), (Thousand Tons)

15.6. Country

15.6.1. Germany, 2010-2026 (USD Million), (Thousand Tons)

15.6.2. India, 2010-2026 (USD Million), (Thousand Tons)

15.6.3. France, 2010-2026 (USD Million), (Thousand Tons)

15.6.4. Italy, 2010-2026 (USD Million), (Thousand Tons)

15.6.5. United Kingdom, 2010-2026 (USD Million), (Thousand Tons)

15.6.6. Spain, 2010-2026 (USD Million), (Thousand Tons)

15.6.7. Russia, 2010-2026(USD Million), (Thousand Tons)

15.6.8. Netherlands, 2010-2026 (USD Million), (Thousand Tons)

15.6.9. Turkey, 2010-2026 (USD Million), (Thousand Tons)

15.6.10. Greece, 2010-2026 (USD Million), (Thousand Tons)

15.6.11. Belgium, 2010-2026 (USD Million), (Thousand Tons)

15.6.12. Others, 2010-2026 (USD Million), (Thousand Tons)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f2hdx2

Story continues

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



