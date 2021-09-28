Global BEMS and HEMS Market Report 2021: Connectivity and New Technology Convergence Unleash the Potential of AI/IoT and Launch Innovative Applications
Building energy management is now a cornerstone of building energy sustainability. Mass digitization targets building systems management and focuses on occupant health and well-being, enabling proactive performance improvements and making buildings more human-centric.
The COVID-19 pandemic emphasizes the importance of minimizing ecological footprint, optimizing energy and operational efficiency, adhering to building regulations, and adopting certifications. Collectively, these allow intelligent buildings to be environmentally friendly and sustainable.
Technology trends such as greater penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and edge computing; rising adoption of AI-driven solutions at the management level; and cloud-based remote services fuel these changes and will be sought-after post-pandemic. Digital services will play a vital role in connectivity, new technology convergence, and seamless integration with systems to generate greater granular value and mitigate the pandemic's impact.
Comprehensive and customizable business models dedicated to building sustainability such as connectivity-as-a-service with cloud-based platforms as well as energy-, healthy buildings-, pandemic management-, and digital tools-as-a-service are growing. These services will generate energy and cost benefits. Unlike the pre-COVID-19 scenario, building owners and managers are prioritizing value-based outcomes along with human health, wellness, and safety services.
The competitive building energy management system (BEMS) and home energy management system (HEMS) market offers sophisticated solutions that allow buildings to become smarter, more interconnected, responsive, and adaptable. Incumbent and emerging companies are developing go-to-market strategies while consolidating offerings through partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions. This enables them to co-create innovative technology-enabled solutions and deliver optimized building performance.
Static and dynamic digital twin models in the cognitive built environment will improve buildings' operational efficiency and the operations and maintenance of connected, healthy workplaces. Next-generation BEMS will enable a better occupant experience while ensuring grid resilience and balancing the supply of renewable energy generation. In the future, BEMS will evolve beyond simple applications and coordinate with cloud-based software to drive energy sustainability across community ecosystems.
Future buildings will be sustainable on numerous fronts. They will enhance user experience, ensure occupant comfort and safety, curtail energy use, offer energy and environmental footprint management, and reduce operational costs. These buildings will comprise multiple enabling technologies and are smart, green, net-zero, people-friendly, healthy and certified, grid-efficient, and cognitive.
3. Emerging Technologies and Business Models
Digital Twins
Business Models
Connectivity-as-a-Service - Traditional Business Models
Connectivity-as-a-Service - Future Business Models
IoT and Cloud Networking
Disruptive Scenarios - IoT Role in Intelligent Cloud Networking
Cloud Interconnectivity - The New Era of Networking
AI-powered Building Optimization Solutions to Drive Sustainability in Buildings
Green Building Certifications
Case Study - Siemens
Case Study - Schneider Electric
Case Study - 75F
4. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Digital Twins Effectively Manage Buildings' Operational Sustainability
Growth Opportunity 2: IoT-enabled Virtual BAS/BMS for Post-Pandemic Operations
Growth Opportunity 3: Certifications-as-a-Service for HEMS and BEMS Digitization
Growth Opportunity 4: Connectivity-as-a-Service to Enhance Efficiency and Reduce Operational Costs
Growth Opportunity 5: New Business Models Supporting Buildings' Resiliency and Future Readiness
Growth Opportunity 6: AI-powered Building Optimization Solutions to Drive Sustainability
Growth Opportunity 7: Zero-energy Building (ZEB) to Grid Interaction for Advanced Energy Management
