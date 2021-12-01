Global Beef Market – Analysis By Cut, Slaughter Method, Product Application, By Region, By Country : COVID-19 Implications, Competition and Forecast

Executive Summary The Global Beef Market was valued at USD 323. 45 Billion in the year 2020. Beef is becoming more popular as people look for higher protein and low-fat substitutes for a healthier lifestyle.

The market is driven by improved living standards, higher disposable income and rapid expansion of middle-income consumers, thus driving the global market for beef. The rising population has resulted in a transition in recent years, in association with spending income on higher-value food items like meat protein has resulted in rising consumption of beef.



Based on Cut, the market is segmented into Brisket, Loin, Others. The other cuts segment holds a major share in the global beef market with a significant revenue share in 2020, mainly due to higher demand for shank, ribs, round, chuck, plate, and flank of beef. Moreover, the growing demand for grass-fed brisket is rising because it has low-fat content and has fewer calories than normal beef.



Americas is expected to hold the largest market share in the Global Beef market in 2026. This can be attributed to the United States, Canada and Brazil being the major beef producers, importing beef across the globe. The region will hold the dominant share in the forecast period, due to surging demand for processed beef.



However, the demand for nutritious meat is predicted to grow in tandem with rising meat consumption in the coming years. This growing trend of protein consumption is expected to present several opportunities for various meat processors and food companies to invest in the beef industry, which has higher protein value than other poultry and meat food.



• The report presents the analysis of the Beef market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



• The report analyses the Beef Market by Value (USD Billion).



• The report analyses the Beef Market by Cut (Brisket, Loin, Others).



• The report analyses the Beef Market by Slaughter Method (Kosher, Brisket).



• The report analyses the Beef Market by Product Application (Food Service Customers, Retail and Grocery Stores, Others).



• The Global Beef Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Spain, China, Japan, Australia).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Cut, Slaughter Method and Product Application.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Tyson Foods, JBS S.A., Sysco Corporation, Danish Crown, Marfrig Global Foods, Hormel Food Corporation, Minerva, Cargill Meat Solution Corporation, Perdue Farms, OSI Group.



