Global Bed Bug Control Products and Services Industry

Global Bed Bug Control Products and Services Market to Reach $2. 5 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Bed Bug Control Products and Services estimated at US$1. 5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.

5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.6% over the period 2020-2027. Control Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.9% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Control Services segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $404 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.6% CAGR



The Bed Bug Control Products and Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$404 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$561.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 6.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 180-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Ecolab, Inc.

Killgerm Chemicals Ltd.

Massey Services, Inc.

Pelsis Ltd.

Rentokil Initial PLC

Rollins, Inc.

The Terminix International Company LP







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Bed Bug Control Products and Services Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Bed Bug Control Products and

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Bed Bug Control Products

and Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Control Products

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Control Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Control Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Control Services

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Control Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Control Services by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Bed Bug Control Products and Services Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2020 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 10: USA Current & Future Analysis for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Type - Control Products and Control

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 11: USA Historic Review for Bed Bug Control Products and

Services by Type - Control Products and Control Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 12: USA 15-Year Perspective for Bed Bug Control Products

and Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Control Products and Control Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Type - Control Products and Control

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: Canada Historic Review for Bed Bug Control Products

and Services by Type - Control Products and Control Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 15: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Control Products and Control Services for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Type - Control Products and Control

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 17: Japan Historic Review for Bed Bug Control Products

and Services by Type - Control Products and Control Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 18: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Control Products and Control Services for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 19: China Current & Future Analysis for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Type - Control Products and Control

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: China Historic Review for Bed Bug Control Products

and Services by Type - Control Products and Control Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 21: China 15-Year Perspective for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Control Products and Control Services for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Bed Bug Control Products and Services Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 22: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 23: Europe Historic Review for Bed Bug Control Products

and Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 24: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Type - Control Products and Control

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Bed Bug Control Products

and Services by Type - Control Products and Control Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Control Products and Control Services for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: France Current & Future Analysis for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Type - Control Products and Control

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 29: France Historic Review for Bed Bug Control Products

and Services by Type - Control Products and Control Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 30: France 15-Year Perspective for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Control Products and Control Services for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Type - Control Products and Control

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: Germany Historic Review for Bed Bug Control Products

and Services by Type - Control Products and Control Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 33: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Control Products and Control Services for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Type - Control Products and Control

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 35: Italy Historic Review for Bed Bug Control Products

and Services by Type - Control Products and Control Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 36: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Control Products and Control Services for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: UK Current & Future Analysis for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Type - Control Products and Control

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: UK Historic Review for Bed Bug Control Products and

Services by Type - Control Products and Control Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 39: UK 15-Year Perspective for Bed Bug Control Products

and Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Control Products and Control Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



SPAIN

Table 40: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Type - Control Products and Control

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: Spain Historic Review for Bed Bug Control Products

and Services by Type - Control Products and Control Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 42: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Control Products and Control Services for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 43: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Type - Control Products and Control

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: Russia Historic Review for Bed Bug Control Products

and Services by Type - Control Products and Control Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 45: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Control Products and Control Services for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Bed Bug

Control Products and Services by Type - Control Products and

Control Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Type - Control Products and Control

Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 48: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bed Bug

Control Products and Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Control Products and Control Services for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Bed Bug

Control Products and Services by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Bed Bug

Control Products and Services by Type - Control Products and

Control Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Type - Control Products and Control

Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Control Products and Control Services for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 55: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Bed Bug

Control Products and Services by Type - Control Products and

Control Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: Australia Historic Review for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Type - Control Products and Control

Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 57: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Control Products and Control Services for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



INDIA

Table 58: India Current & Future Analysis for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Type - Control Products and Control

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 59: India Historic Review for Bed Bug Control Products

and Services by Type - Control Products and Control Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 60: India 15-Year Perspective for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Control Products and Control Services for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Bed Bug

Control Products and Services by Type - Control Products and

Control Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: South Korea Historic Review for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Type - Control Products and Control

Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 63: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Control Products and Control Services for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Bed Bug Control Products and Services by Type - Control

Products and Control Services - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bed Bug

Control Products and Services by Type - Control Products and

Control Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Bed Bug

Control Products and Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Control Products and Control Services for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Bed Bug

Control Products and Services by Geographic Region - Argentina,

Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 68: Latin America Historic Review for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,

Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 69: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest

of Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Bed Bug

Control Products and Services by Type - Control Products and

Control Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Type - Control Products and Control

Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 72: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Control Products and Control Services for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Bed Bug

Control Products and Services by Type - Control Products and

Control Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: Argentina Historic Review for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Type - Control Products and Control

Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 75: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Control Products and Control Services for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 76: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Type - Control Products and Control

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 77: Brazil Historic Review for Bed Bug Control Products

and Services by Type - Control Products and Control Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 78: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Control Products and Control Services for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 79: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Type - Control Products and Control

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: Mexico Historic Review for Bed Bug Control Products

and Services by Type - Control Products and Control Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 81: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Control Products and Control Services for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Bed Bug Control Products and Services by Type - Control

Products and Control Services - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 83: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Bed Bug

Control Products and Services by Type - Control Products and

Control Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 84: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Bed Bug

Control Products and Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Control Products and Control Services for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Bed Bug

Control Products and Services by Geographic Region - Iran,

Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 86: Middle East Historic Review for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,

Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 87: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE

and Rest of Middle East Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Bed Bug

Control Products and Services by Type - Control Products and

Control Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 89: Middle East Historic Review for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Type - Control Products and Control

Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 90: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Control Products and Control Services for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



IRAN

Table 91: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Type - Control Products and Control

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: Iran Historic Review for Bed Bug Control Products and

Services by Type - Control Products and Control Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 93: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Bed Bug Control Products

and Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Control Products and Control Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ISRAEL

Table 94: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Type - Control Products and Control

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 95: Israel Historic Review for Bed Bug Control Products

and Services by Type - Control Products and Control Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 96: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Control Products and Control Services for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Bed Bug

Control Products and Services by Type - Control Products and

Control Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Type - Control Products and Control

Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 99: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Control Products and Control Services for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Type - Control Products and Control

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 101: UAE Historic Review for Bed Bug Control Products and

Services by Type - Control Products and Control Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 102: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Bed Bug Control Products

and Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Control Products and Control Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for

Bed Bug Control Products and Services by Type - Control

Products and Control Services - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 104: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Bed Bug

Control Products and Services by Type - Control Products and

Control Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 105: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Bed Bug

Control Products and Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Control Products and Control Services for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AFRICA

Table 106: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Type - Control Products and Control

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 107: Africa Historic Review for Bed Bug Control Products

and Services by Type - Control Products and Control Services

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 108: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Bed Bug Control

Products and Services by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Control Products and Control Services for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

