Global Battery Materials Market to Reach $75. 2 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Battery Materials estimated at US$45. 8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$75.
New York, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Battery Materials Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798035/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Lead-Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.1% CAGR and reach US$35.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lithium-Ion segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR
The Battery Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 6.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.
Other Battery Types Segment to Record 7.1% CAGR
In the global Other Battery Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 284-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- BASF SE
- DowDuPont, Inc.
- Entek International
- Gravita India Limited
- Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Johnson Matthey PLC
- Kureha Corporation
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd.
- NEI Corporation
- Nexeon Limited
- Nichia Corporation
- POSCO
- Pulead Technology Industry Co., Ltd.
- Shanshan Technology
- Showa Denko K.K.
- Sumitomo Corporation
- TANAKA CHEMICAL CORP.
- Toda Kogyo Corp.
- Toray Industries, Inc.
- UBE Industries Ltd.
- Umicore NV/SA
- Zhangjiagang Guotai Huarong Chemical New Material Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798035/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Introduction
Battery Applications
Global Battery Demand by Application Sector (2016-2030)
Global Competitor Market Shares
Lead-acid (Battery Type) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
Battery Materials Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Evolution of New Battery Materials and Technologies
Rise in Popularity of EVs and Impact on Battery Materials
Changing Battery Chemistry Dynamics in EVs (in %): 2016-2025
Cobalt Supply Demand Assessment
Global Cobalt Supply- Demand Balance (in Kilo Tons): 2016-2025
Implication of Increasing EV Adoption on the Nickel Market
Global Nickel Supply- Demand Balance (in Kilo Tons): 2016-2025
Changing EV Landscape: A Review
Global Electric Vehicle Production Forecasts by Type: 2015-2030
Share of Electric Vehicle of Total Passenger Vehicle Market:
2015-2030
EV Supply Demand Balance: 2018-2030 (in Million Units)
Mining Companies Raise Production Capacity to Meet the Growing
Demand for EVs
Potential Material Shortage to Trigger OEM Investments in Mining
Global Demand for Metals by Type: 2018
Changing Trends in the Lithium ion Battery landscape
Global Lithium Supply- Demand Balance (in Kilo Tons): 2016-2025
Global Lithium Production by Region/Country: 2018
Global Lithium Reserves by Region/Country: 2018
A Note on Lithium Ion Battery Recycling
Rapid Growth in Consumer Electronics Generates Robust Demand
for Battery Materials
Solid State Batteries Attract Interest to Address Limitations
of Existing Battery Technologies
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Battery Materials Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Battery Materials Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Battery Materials Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Lead-Acid (Battery Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Lead-Acid (Battery Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Lead-Acid (Battery Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Lithium-Ion (Battery Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Lithium-Ion (Battery Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Lithium-Ion (Battery Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Other Battery Types (Battery Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Other Battery Types (Battery Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Other Battery Types (Battery Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Automotive (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Automotive (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Automotive (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: EVs (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: EVs (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: EVs (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Portable Devices (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Portable Devices (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Portable Devices (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Industrial (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Industrial (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Industrial (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Battery Materials Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Battery Materials Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Battery Materials Market in the United States by
Battery Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Battery Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Battery Materials Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Battery Materials Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Battery Materials Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Battery Materials Historic Market Review by
Battery Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 36: Battery Materials Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Battery Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Canadian Battery Materials Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Battery Materials Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Battery Materials Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Battery Materials: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Battery Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Battery Materials Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Battery Materials Market Share Analysis by
Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Battery
Materials in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Japanese Battery Materials Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Battery Materials Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
China?s Subsidy Cuts for EVs Pushes Demand for Li Batteries
Table 46: Chinese Battery Materials Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Battery Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Battery Materials Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Battery Materials Market by Battery Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Battery Materials in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Battery Materials Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Battery Materials Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Battery Production Landscape in Europe
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Battery Materials Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Battery Materials Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: European Battery Materials Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Battery Materials Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2020-2027
Table 56: Battery Materials Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Battery Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown by
Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Battery Materials Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: Battery Materials Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: European Battery Materials Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: Battery Materials Market in France by Battery Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: French Battery Materials Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Battery Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Battery Materials Market Share Analysis by
Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Battery Materials Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 65: French Battery Materials Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Battery Materials Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Battery Materials Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Battery Materials Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Battery Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: German Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown by
Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Battery Materials Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Battery Materials Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Battery Materials Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Battery Materials Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Battery Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Battery Materials Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Battery Materials Market by Battery Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Italian Demand for Battery Materials in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Battery Materials Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Battery Materials: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Battery Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Battery Materials Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Battery Materials Market Share
Analysis by Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Battery Materials in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: United Kingdom Battery Materials Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: Battery Materials Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Battery Materials Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Spanish Battery Materials Historic Market Review by
Battery Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 87: Battery Materials Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Battery Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Spanish Battery Materials Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Battery Materials Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 90: Spanish Battery Materials Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Battery Materials Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Battery Materials Market in Russia by Battery Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Russian Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown by
Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Russian Battery Materials Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Battery Materials Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 96: Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Battery Materials Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2020-2027
Table 98: Battery Materials Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Battery Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Battery Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Battery Materials Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 101: Battery Materials Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Battery Materials Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Battery Materials Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 104: Battery Materials Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Battery Materials Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Battery Materials Market in Asia-Pacific by Battery
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Battery Materials Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Battery Materials Market Share Analysis
by Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Battery Materials Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Battery Materials Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Battery Materials Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Battery Materials Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Battery Materials Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Australian Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown
by Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Battery Materials Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Battery Materials Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 117: Battery Materials Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Battery Materials Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Indian Battery Materials Historic Market Review by
Battery Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 120: Battery Materials Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Battery Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 121: Indian Battery Materials Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Battery Materials Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 123: Indian Battery Materials Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Battery Materials Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Battery
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Battery Materials Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2012-2019
Table 126: Battery Materials Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Battery Materials Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Battery Materials Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: Battery Materials Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Battery Materials:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Battery Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Battery Materials Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Battery Materials Market Share
Analysis by Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Battery Materials in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Battery Materials Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 135: Battery Materials Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Battery Materials Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 137: Battery Materials Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Battery Materials Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Battery Materials Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Battery Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 140: Battery Materials Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Battery Materials Market by Battery
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Battery Materials in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Battery Materials Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Battery Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Battery Materials Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2020-2027
Table 146: Battery Materials Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Battery Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown
by Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Argentinean Battery Materials Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 149: Battery Materials Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Battery Materials Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 151: Battery Materials Market in Brazil by Battery Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Battery Materials Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Battery Materials Market Share Analysis by
Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Battery Materials Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Battery Materials Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Battery Materials Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 157: Battery Materials Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Battery Materials Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Mexican Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown by
Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Battery Materials Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Battery Materials Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 162: Battery Materials Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Battery Materials Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 164: Battery Materials Market in Rest of Latin America by
Battery Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Battery Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Battery Materials Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Battery Materials Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 168: Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Battery Materials Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 170: Battery Materials Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Battery Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Battery Materials Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: The Middle East Battery Materials Historic Market by
Battery Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: Battery Materials Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Battery Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Battery Materials Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 176: Battery Materials Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Battery Materials Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Battery Materials: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Battery Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: Battery Materials Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 180: Iranian Battery Materials Market Share Analysis by
Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Battery
Materials in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Iranian Battery Materials Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 183: Battery Materials Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Battery Materials Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2020-2027
Table 185: Battery Materials Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Battery Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown by
Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Israeli Battery Materials Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 188: Battery Materials Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Battery Materials Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Battery Materials Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Battery Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 191: Battery Materials Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Battery Materials Market by Battery
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Battery Materials in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Battery Materials Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Battery Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Battery Materials Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Battery Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Battery Materials Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Battery Materials Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Battery Materials Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Battery Materials Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 201: Battery Materials Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Battery Materials Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Battery Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Battery Materials Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Battery Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Battery Materials Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Battery Materials Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 207: Battery Materials Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 208: African Battery Materials Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Battery Materials Market in Africa by Battery Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 210: African Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown by
Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: African Battery Materials Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Battery Materials Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 213: Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798035/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001