Global Battery Materials Industry

Global Battery Materials Market to Reach $75. 2 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Battery Materials estimated at US$45. 8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$75.

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Lead-Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.1% CAGR and reach US$35.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lithium-Ion segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR



The Battery Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 6.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.



Other Battery Types Segment to Record 7.1% CAGR



In the global Other Battery Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 284-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Asahi Kasei Corporation

BASF SE

DowDuPont, Inc.

Entek International

Gravita India Limited

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Johnson Matthey PLC

Kureha Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd.

NEI Corporation

Nexeon Limited

Nichia Corporation

POSCO

Pulead Technology Industry Co., Ltd.

Shanshan Technology

Showa Denko K.K.

Sumitomo Corporation

TANAKA CHEMICAL CORP.

Toda Kogyo Corp.

Toray Industries, Inc.

UBE Industries Ltd.

Umicore NV/SA

Zhangjiagang Guotai Huarong Chemical New Material Co., Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Introduction

Battery Applications

Global Battery Demand by Application Sector (2016-2030)

Global Competitor Market Shares

Lead-acid (Battery Type) Global Competitor Market Share

Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Battery Materials Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Evolution of New Battery Materials and Technologies

Rise in Popularity of EVs and Impact on Battery Materials

Changing Battery Chemistry Dynamics in EVs (in %): 2016-2025

Cobalt Supply Demand Assessment

Global Cobalt Supply- Demand Balance (in Kilo Tons): 2016-2025

Implication of Increasing EV Adoption on the Nickel Market

Global Nickel Supply- Demand Balance (in Kilo Tons): 2016-2025

Changing EV Landscape: A Review

Global Electric Vehicle Production Forecasts by Type: 2015-2030

Share of Electric Vehicle of Total Passenger Vehicle Market:

2015-2030

EV Supply Demand Balance: 2018-2030 (in Million Units)

Mining Companies Raise Production Capacity to Meet the Growing

Demand for EVs

Potential Material Shortage to Trigger OEM Investments in Mining

Global Demand for Metals by Type: 2018

Changing Trends in the Lithium ion Battery landscape

Global Lithium Supply- Demand Balance (in Kilo Tons): 2016-2025

Global Lithium Production by Region/Country: 2018

Global Lithium Reserves by Region/Country: 2018

A Note on Lithium Ion Battery Recycling

Rapid Growth in Consumer Electronics Generates Robust Demand

for Battery Materials

Solid State Batteries Attract Interest to Address Limitations

of Existing Battery Technologies



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Battery Materials Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Battery Materials Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Battery Materials Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Lead-Acid (Battery Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Lead-Acid (Battery Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Lead-Acid (Battery Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Lithium-Ion (Battery Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Lithium-Ion (Battery Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Lithium-Ion (Battery Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other Battery Types (Battery Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Other Battery Types (Battery Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Other Battery Types (Battery Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Automotive (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Automotive (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Automotive (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: EVs (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: EVs (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: EVs (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Portable Devices (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Portable Devices (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Portable Devices (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Industrial (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Industrial (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Industrial (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Battery Materials Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Battery Materials Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Battery Materials Market in the United States by

Battery Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Battery Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Battery Materials Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Battery Materials Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Battery Materials Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Battery Materials Historic Market Review by

Battery Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 36: Battery Materials Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Battery Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Canadian Battery Materials Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Battery Materials Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Battery Materials Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Battery Materials: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Battery Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Battery Materials Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Battery Materials Market Share Analysis by

Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Battery

Materials in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Japanese Battery Materials Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Battery Materials Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

China?s Subsidy Cuts for EVs Pushes Demand for Li Batteries

Table 46: Chinese Battery Materials Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Battery Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Battery Materials Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Battery Materials Market by Battery Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Chinese Demand for Battery Materials in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Battery Materials Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Battery Materials Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Battery Production Landscape in Europe

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Battery Materials Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Battery Materials Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European Battery Materials Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Battery Materials Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2020-2027



Table 56: Battery Materials Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Battery Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown by

Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Battery Materials Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: Battery Materials Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Battery Materials Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Battery Materials Market in France by Battery Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: French Battery Materials Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Battery Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Battery Materials Market Share Analysis by

Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Battery Materials Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: French Battery Materials Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Battery Materials Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Battery Materials Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Battery Materials Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Battery Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown by

Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Battery Materials Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Battery Materials Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Battery Materials Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Battery Materials Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Battery Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Battery Materials Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Battery Materials Market by Battery Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Italian Demand for Battery Materials in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Battery Materials Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Battery Materials: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Battery Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Battery Materials Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Battery Materials Market Share

Analysis by Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Battery Materials in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: United Kingdom Battery Materials Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Battery Materials Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Battery Materials Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Spanish Battery Materials Historic Market Review by

Battery Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 87: Battery Materials Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Battery Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: Spanish Battery Materials Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Battery Materials Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 90: Spanish Battery Materials Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Battery Materials Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Battery Materials Market in Russia by Battery Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown by

Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Russian Battery Materials Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Battery Materials Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Battery Materials Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2020-2027



Table 98: Battery Materials Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Battery Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Battery Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Battery Materials Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 101: Battery Materials Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Battery Materials Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Battery Materials Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 104: Battery Materials Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Battery Materials Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Battery Materials Market in Asia-Pacific by Battery

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Battery Materials Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Battery Materials Market Share Analysis

by Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Battery Materials Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Battery Materials Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Battery Materials Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Battery Materials Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Battery Materials Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown

by Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Battery Materials Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Battery Materials Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Battery Materials Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 118: Indian Battery Materials Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Indian Battery Materials Historic Market Review by

Battery Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 120: Battery Materials Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Battery Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 121: Indian Battery Materials Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Battery Materials Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 123: Indian Battery Materials Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Battery Materials Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Battery

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Battery Materials Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2012-2019



Table 126: Battery Materials Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Battery Materials Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Battery Materials Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Battery Materials Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Battery Materials:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Battery Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Battery Materials Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Battery Materials Market Share

Analysis by Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Battery Materials in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Battery Materials Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 135: Battery Materials Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Battery Materials Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 137: Battery Materials Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Battery Materials Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Battery Materials Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Battery Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 140: Battery Materials Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Battery Materials Market by Battery

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Demand for Battery Materials in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Battery Materials Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Battery Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Battery Materials Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2020-2027



Table 146: Battery Materials Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Battery Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown

by Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Argentinean Battery Materials Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 149: Battery Materials Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Battery Materials Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 151: Battery Materials Market in Brazil by Battery Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Battery Materials Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Battery Materials Market Share Analysis by

Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Battery Materials Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Battery Materials Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Battery Materials Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 157: Battery Materials Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Battery Materials Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown by

Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Battery Materials Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Battery Materials Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 162: Battery Materials Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Battery Materials Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 164: Battery Materials Market in Rest of Latin America by

Battery Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Battery Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Rest of Latin America Battery Materials Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Battery Materials Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Battery Materials Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 170: Battery Materials Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Battery Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Battery Materials Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: The Middle East Battery Materials Historic Market by

Battery Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: Battery Materials Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Battery Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Battery Materials Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 176: Battery Materials Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Battery Materials Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Battery Materials: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Battery Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Battery Materials Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Battery Materials Market Share Analysis by

Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Battery

Materials in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Iranian Battery Materials Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 183: Battery Materials Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Battery Materials Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2020-2027



Table 185: Battery Materials Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Battery Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown by

Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Israeli Battery Materials Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 188: Battery Materials Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Battery Materials Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Battery Materials Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Battery Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 191: Battery Materials Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Battery Materials Market by Battery

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Battery Materials in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Battery Materials Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Battery Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Battery Materials Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Battery Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Battery Materials Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Battery Materials Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Battery Materials Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Battery Materials Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Battery Materials Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Battery Materials Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Battery Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Battery Materials Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Battery Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Battery Materials Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Battery Materials Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Battery Materials Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 208: African Battery Materials Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Battery Materials Market in Africa by Battery Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: African Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown by

Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: African Battery Materials Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Battery Materials Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: Battery Materials Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

