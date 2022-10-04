The Global Bathroom Accessories Market is expected to grow by $5.67 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.21% during the forecast period

Global Bathroom Accessories Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the bathroom accessories market and it is poised to grow by $5. 67 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.

New York, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bathroom Accessories Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06024345/?utm_source=GNW
21% during the forecast period. Our report on the bathroom accessories market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing awareness about sanitary and personal hygiene, an increase in the availability of private-label brands, and the growth of the organized retail sector.
The bathroom accessories market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.

The bathroom accessories market is segmented as below:
By Distribution Channel
• Offline
• Online

By Geographical Landscape
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the advent of smart bathrooms as one of the prime reasons driving the bathroom accessories market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for premium bathroom accessories and increasing availability of towel warmers will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the bathroom accessories market covers the following areas:
• Bathroom accessories market sizing
• Bathroom accessories market forecast
• Bathroom accessories market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bathroom accessories market vendors that include American Specialties Inc., Bradley Corp., Duravit AG, Fortune Brands Home and Security Inc, Fujian Xinchang Sanitary Ware Co. Ltd, Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC, Hansgrohe SE, Jacuzzi Brands LLC, The Jaquar Group, Jupiter Aqua Lines Ltd, Kohler Co., LIXIL Corp, Masco Corp., Norcros Plc, Novellini Spa, Oras Ltd, Roca Corporacion Empresarial SA, Sloan Valve Co., Toto Ltd, and Villeroy and Boch AG. Also, the bathroom accessories market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all future growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
