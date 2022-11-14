Global Baseball Equipment Market 2022 to 2031: Players Include Adidas, Nike, Newell Brands and Amer Sports

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Baseball Equipment Market

Global Baseball Equipment Market
Global Baseball Equipment Market

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baseball Equipment Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global baseball equipment market.

This report focuses on baseball equipment market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the baseball equipment market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the baseball equipment market are Adidas AG, Nike Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Amer Sports, Mizuno USA Inc, Under Armour, Inc., Schutt Sports, Performance Sports Group, Akadema Inc., Phoenix Bat Company, Ampac Enterprises Inc., ASICS Corp., D-BAT Sports, Zett Corporation.

The global baseball equipment market is expected to grow from $15.0 billion in 2021 to $15.4 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6%. The baseball equipment market is expected to grow to $17.56 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.3%.

The baseball equipment market consists of sales of baseball equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide baseball products. Baseball is a bat-and-ball game played between two opposite teams, typically of nine players in each team, that take turns batting and fielding. Baseball equipment used are helmets, gloves, equipment bags, jockstraps, cleats, arm guards, chest protectors, jerseys and others that protect, entertain the players and avoid dangerous accidents during the tournaments.

The main type of products in baseball equipment market are bat, helmet, equipment bag, gloves and others. Bat is a solid wooden, round or hollow aluminum bat used for the game baseball. These products are bought depending on buyer type such as individual, institutional and promotional. Baseball equipment are distributed through various channels such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online stores and others.

North America was the largest region in the baseball equipment market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the baseball equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The baseball equipment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides baseball equipment market statistics, including baseball equipment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a baseball equipment market share, detailed baseball equipment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the baseball equipment industry. This baseball equipment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Government focus on different tournaments and leagues is driving the growth of the baseball equipment market. Governments have been focusing on increasing participation in baseball as a professional sport. Baseball is helping to increase health awareness is boosting the global baseball equipment industry. For instance, in February 2019, the U.S. government introduced a four-day, both on and off-field athlete development program to offer better guidance to the participants on different tournaments and leagues. Therefore, the government's focus on different tournaments and leagues drives the baseball equipment market rapidly.

Technological innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the baseball equipment market. Various stakeholders in the market are focusing on developing advanced equipment which improves performance. For instance, US based human motion learning systems company, K-Motion's, K-Vest places sensors on a batter's upper torso, pelvis, and lead arm and hand to capture motion for a detailed analysis of swing efficiency. These sensors gather data points, which are transmitted to a laptop and turned into a 3D rendering of swing mechanics, which can be later analyzed to improve game performance.

The countries covered in the baseball equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Baseball Equipment Market Characteristics

3. Baseball Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Baseball Equipment

5. Baseball Equipment Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Baseball Equipment Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Baseball Equipment Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Baseball Equipment Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Baseball Equipment Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Bat

  • Helmet

  • Equipment Bag

  • Gloves

  • Other Products

6.2. Global Baseball Equipment Market, Segmentation By Buyer Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Individual

  • Institutional

  • Promotional

6.3. Global Baseball Equipment Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

  • Convenience Stores

  • Online Stores

  • Other Distribution Channel

7. Baseball Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Baseball Equipment Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Baseball Equipment Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/avyk3i

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Winnipeg Jets (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Winnipeg Jets vs. Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links bel

  • Slipchuk happy to see Russian doping scandal at Beijing Games has gone to CAS

    Mike Slipchuk is pleased to finally see movement on the controversial team figure skating event at last year's Beijing Olympics. But he laments the lost moment on the medal podium for all the affected skaters. The World Anti-Doping Agency said Tuesday it sent the Beijing Olympics case of teenage figure skater Kamila Valieva to sport's highest court, accusing Russian officials of making no progress toward resolving it. In one of the biggest scandals of the Beijing Games, Valieva helped Russia win

  • Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky suspended 2 games for illegal hit

    Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky will sit out two games for a dangerous hit on Detroit Red Wings forward Matt Luff on Tuesday.

  • Wizards earn 4th straight victory, 102-92 over Grizzlies

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points and Deni Avdija added 21 to lead the Washington Wizards to their fourth straight victory, 102-92 over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night. The Wizards swept a weekend back-to-back against Utah and Memphis, two of the Western Conference's top teams in the early going this season. Washington did that without Bradley Beal, who is still getting back into playing shape after going through health and safety protocols. Memphis was missing key play

  • Oilers' Evander Kane recounts gruesome injury: 'I've never seen that much blood'

    Edmonton Oilers' forward Evander Kane shared graphic details about the horrific injury he suffered on Tuesday.

  • Highlight-reel goal by Adriana Leon lifts Canada women past Brazil in soccer friendly

    SANTOS, Brazil — Having coached the U.S. to two Olympic gold medals and a silver at the World Cup, Pia Sundhage knows her football. And Sundhage, now in charge of the Brazil women, was quick to praise Canada after her side was beaten 2-1 Friday. "Remember Canada is the gold medallist in the Olympics and they're getting better and better," said the 62-year-old Swede, whose U.S. team beat Canada 4-3 after extra time in an epic semifinal at the 2012 London Olympics. The Canadians took their revenge

  • Pollock declines $13M option with White Sox, goes free

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Outfielder AJ Pollock declined his $13 million player option with the Chicago White Sox and was among 10 players who became free agents Wednesday, raising the total to 161. In the final season of what turned out to be a $50 million, four-year contract, the 34-year-old hit .245 with 14 homers and 56 RBIs. Pollock signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a free agent in January 2019 and was traded after the lockout for closer Craig Kimbrel. World Series champion Houston declined a $

  • Fiala beats OT buzzer to give Kings 2-1 win over Blackhawks

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored with 1.4 seconds left in overtime, Jonathan Quick made 31 saves and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Thursday night. Fiala scored into an open net off a no-look pass from Phillip Danault to give the Kings their third straight win. Danault had a goal and an assist for Los Angeles, which has won four straight on home ice. Taylor Raddysh scored on the power play and Petr Mrazek stopped 32 shots in his first start since injuring his groin

  • Cowboys, Bills lead Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes

    Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent after tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl and NFL contenders are lining up to add the star wide receiver to their roster.

  • Eichel nets 3 back in Buffalo as Vegas wins 9th straight

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Eichel welcomed the boos in Buffalo this time by scoring three third-period goals and adding an assist in his second game against his former team as the Vegas Golden Knights routed the Sabres 7-4 on Thursday night. After being booed each time he touched the puck, and cheered on the two times he was foiled on breakaway attempts, Eichel raised his arms and mugged for the unhappy crowd after converting a rebound to put the Golden Knights ahead 5-2 six minutes into the thir

  • Falcons LT Matthews hurriedly joins team after birth of son

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons starting left tackle Jake Matthews arrived for Thursday night’s game against the Carolina Panthers in time to play after his wife, Meggi, gave birth to a son earlier in the day. But it sure was close. The Falcons posted a video of a Matthews in shorts and a T-shirt jogging down the tunnel at Bank of America Stadium and into the Atlanta locker room about 80 minutes before kickoff to begin preparation for the NFC South matchup. Meggi Matthews gave birth in At

  • Cardinals visit Rams in meeting of stumbling NFC West rivals

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams are only eight games removed from their Super Bowl victory. The Arizona Cardinals are just nine games removed from an 11-win season and a playoff appearance. Yet the stakes seem fairly high for these two struggling NFC West rivals in their second meeting of the new season, and it's because both realize they're running out of time to write a proper sequel to last year's successes. “We ain’t got too much more room to keep losing now,”

  • Fields continues to signal he could be right QB for Bears

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields stepped up as the pocket collapsed around him, threw a pump fake and hopped before taking off. Fields was looking for receiver Darnell Mooney. Instead, he tucked the ball in and broke a few tackles as he sped up the left side on the way to a highlight-reel touchdown run. “I was about to throw the ball to Darnell, but I guess he thought I was scrambling already, so he had turned around,” Fields said Wednesday. “Once I saw that, I tucked the ball down and ran

  • Allen's miscues, Jefferson's big day help Vikings beat Bills

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Patrick Peterson intercepted Josh Allen with 1:12 left in overtime to finally end a sloppy, yet thrilling back-and-forth game between two of the NFL’s best teams, and the Minnesota Vikings completed their rally from a 17-point second-half deficit to beat the Buffalo Bills 33-30 on Sunday. The Vikings took advantage of three turnovers by Allen in the fourth quarter and overtime, pulling ahead late in regulation when he mishandled a snap and fumbled in the end zone. Greg

  • After a career calling some of Canada's greatest moments, Steve Armitage gets his call to the Hall of Fame

    With all the noise that's out there, I'm missing the sound of his voice and I'm willing to wager that I'm not alone. For most of the past six decades, Steve Armitage has been a genius when it comes to delivering the spontaneous and immediate description of sport — any kind of sport. He's the ultimate play caller who possesses that unique ability to capture the drama of a race. Steve's retired now, living the good life and playing golf or going fishing whenever he can. When I contacted him not so

  • Baker to return as Houston Astros manager for 2023

    HOUSTON (AP) — For years, as Dusty Baker chased his first World Series title as a manager, the former big league outfielder would always say if he won one he'd like to win two. Baker will get a chance to do just that after he agreed to a one-year contract with the Houston Astros. “How many times in your life do you say something and then have the opportunity to fulfill it,” Baker said Wednesday. “I wasn’t just talking. I meant what I said. I love keeping my word. So, hey man we’ve got a chance t

  • Doncic's triple-double, Dinwiddie's late run lead Mavs' win

    DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 42 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 117-112 on Saturday night. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 20 points, capped by three 3-pointers in the final 2 1/2 minutes. The first of those tied it at 106 with 2:35 to play. His next, with 1:52 to go, put the Mavericks ahead for good. Christian Wood scored 19 points off the bench after missing Dallas’ previous two games with a knee s

  • Canada's Howe, Weidemann earn speedskating medals on first day of season

    STAVANGER, Norway — Canada's Connor Howe earned silver and Isabelle Weidemann took bronze on Friday in the first day of international speedskating competition of the 2022-23 season. Howe reached the podium in the men's 1,500-metre race at the season-opening World Cup stop, and Weidemann got her medal in the women's 3,000 metres. Howe, from Canmore, Alta., won only the third individual World Cup medal of his career. Racing in the penultimate pair, Howe finished in one minute 46.656 seconds. "With

  • The best midseason coaching changes in recent NHL history

    There's no guarantee that a midseason coaching change could turn a season around for an NHL team, but these hires will go down in history as some of the best.

  • Durant, Nets pound Knicks 112-85 after promoting Vaughn

    NEW YORK (AP) — New coach, same result in a New York basketball rivalry that's become no rivalry at all. Kevin Durant had 29 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, becoming the first player since Michael Jordan to score at least 25 points in his team's first 12 games, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Knicks 112-85 on Wednesday night after making Jacque Vaughn their head coach. It was the second romp in the last four games for a Nets team that has responded so well to Vaughn that it decided not to p