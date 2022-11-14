Global Baseball Equipment Market 2022 to 2031: Players Include Adidas, Nike, Newell Brands and Amer Sports

Company Logo

Global Baseball Equipment Market

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baseball Equipment Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global baseball equipment market.



This report focuses on baseball equipment market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the baseball equipment market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the baseball equipment market are Adidas AG, Nike Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Amer Sports, Mizuno USA Inc, Under Armour, Inc., Schutt Sports, Performance Sports Group, Akadema Inc., Phoenix Bat Company, Ampac Enterprises Inc., ASICS Corp., D-BAT Sports, Zett Corporation.



The global baseball equipment market is expected to grow from $15.0 billion in 2021 to $15.4 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6%. The baseball equipment market is expected to grow to $17.56 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.3%.



The baseball equipment market consists of sales of baseball equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide baseball products. Baseball is a bat-and-ball game played between two opposite teams, typically of nine players in each team, that take turns batting and fielding. Baseball equipment used are helmets, gloves, equipment bags, jockstraps, cleats, arm guards, chest protectors, jerseys and others that protect, entertain the players and avoid dangerous accidents during the tournaments.



The main type of products in baseball equipment market are bat, helmet, equipment bag, gloves and others. Bat is a solid wooden, round or hollow aluminum bat used for the game baseball. These products are bought depending on buyer type such as individual, institutional and promotional. Baseball equipment are distributed through various channels such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online stores and others.



North America was the largest region in the baseball equipment market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the baseball equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The baseball equipment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides baseball equipment market statistics, including baseball equipment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a baseball equipment market share, detailed baseball equipment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the baseball equipment industry. This baseball equipment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



Government focus on different tournaments and leagues is driving the growth of the baseball equipment market. Governments have been focusing on increasing participation in baseball as a professional sport. Baseball is helping to increase health awareness is boosting the global baseball equipment industry. For instance, in February 2019, the U.S. government introduced a four-day, both on and off-field athlete development program to offer better guidance to the participants on different tournaments and leagues. Therefore, the government's focus on different tournaments and leagues drives the baseball equipment market rapidly.



Technological innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the baseball equipment market. Various stakeholders in the market are focusing on developing advanced equipment which improves performance. For instance, US based human motion learning systems company, K-Motion's, K-Vest places sensors on a batter's upper torso, pelvis, and lead arm and hand to capture motion for a detailed analysis of swing efficiency. These sensors gather data points, which are transmitted to a laptop and turned into a 3D rendering of swing mechanics, which can be later analyzed to improve game performance.



The countries covered in the baseball equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Baseball Equipment Market Characteristics



3. Baseball Equipment Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Baseball Equipment



5. Baseball Equipment Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Baseball Equipment Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Baseball Equipment Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Baseball Equipment Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Baseball Equipment Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Bat

Helmet

Equipment Bag

Gloves

Other Products

6.2. Global Baseball Equipment Market, Segmentation By Buyer Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Individual

Institutional

Promotional

6.3. Global Baseball Equipment Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Other Distribution Channel

7. Baseball Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Baseball Equipment Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Baseball Equipment Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

