Global Banknote Processing Machines Market Forecasts to 2026
BROOKLYN, New York, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the studies conducted on Banknote Processing Machines by GME, the market will grow at a CAGR value of 3.2%. The market for banknote processing systems or machines is heavily driven by the rising number of criminal cases of fake note circulation in the system, error-free, and manual labor-free timely monitoring and sorting of banknotes at the bulk level, stringent government regulations in regards the fake note and coin circulations, rising alertness among end-users and customers related to the value of real and monitored banknotes. However, the market for such machines will also be increasing owing to the rising strength of the retail business, an increasing number of counting machine installations across developed and developing regions.
Key Market Insights:
The note counters segment will be the fastest as well as the largest market segment owing to the increasing installations of such machines worldwide due to the expanding retail and banking sector
The market for 100,000 to 120,000 banknotes counted per hour machine will be the fastest owing to a huge number of capacity for note counting and efficiency offered
The market for BFSI or commercial banks would be the highest and also the fastest growing owing to the high amount of cash transfer and deposit in this sector, and rising demand for cash and coin-sorting machines along with note evaluating sensor
ABANA Enterprises Group Co., ID Vision LLC, Primo, Nigachi, Harbin Bill Sorter, Cummins-Allison, SEMACON, Magner, Cassida Corporation, Crane Payment Innovations, Royal Sovereign, Cash Processing Solutions, De La Rue, LAUREL BANK MACHINES CO., LTD., Giesecke & Devrient, Xinda, Julong, GRG Banking, Guao Electronic, Bcash Electronics, KOA CO., LTD., Kisan Electronics, LIDIX, Toshiba, Glory Global Solutions, Goznak, and PT. Murni Solusindo Nusantara among others are the major players in the market.
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)
Note Counter
Note Stacker
Note Quality Evaluating Sensor
Foreign Currency Recognizer
Other Products
No. of Note Counted Per Hour Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)
Below 40,000
40,000 - 60,000
60,000-80,000
80,000-1,00,000
1,00,000-1,20,000
1,20,000 and Above
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)
BFSI Sector
Casino
Retail Sector
Other End Users
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Rest of APAC
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Chile
Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
UAE
Rest of MEA
