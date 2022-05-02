Global Banknote/Currency Sorter Market Size & Trends
Giesecke & Devrient, Glory Global Solutions, GRG Banking, Laurel Bank Machines Co. Ltd., De La Rue, Cummins-Allison, Goznak, Toshiba, Cash Processing Solutions, Semacon, Magner, Cassida Corporation, Crane Payment Innovations, Royal Sovereign, Guao Electronic, PT. Murni Solusindo Nusantara, ABANA Enterprises Group Co., PROCOIN GmbH, SPRINTQUIP PTY LTD, and Questex LLC., among others, are some of the key players in the banknote/currency sorter market.
Brooklyn, New York, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Banknote/Currency Sorter Market is projected to grow from USD 6.81 billion in 2022 to USD 10.21 billion at a CAGR value of 8.2% from 2022 to 2027.
The growing number of cash transactions, increasing volume of currency in circulation, and growing instances of counterfeit notes are propelling the growth of the market.
Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 131 Figures spread through 154 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Banknote/Currency Sorter Market - Forecast to 2027’’
Key Market Insights
As per the product type outlook, the note sorter & counter is expected to be the largest segment in the banknote/currency sorter market from 2022 to 2027
The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
As per the sorter machine size outlook, the medium size segment is expected to be the largest segment in the banknote/currency sorter market from 2022 to 2027
North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the global banknote/currency sorter market from 2022 to 2027
Giesecke & Devrient, Glory Global Solutions, GRG Banking, Laurel Bank Machines Co. Ltd., De La Rue, Cummins-Allison, Goznak, Toshiba, Cash Processing Solutions, Semacon, Magner, Cassida Corporation, Crane Payment Innovations, Royal Sovereign, Guao Electronic, PT. Murni Solusindo Nusantara, ABANA Enterprises Group Co., PROCOIN GmbH, SPRINTQUIP PTY LTD, and Questex LLC., among others, are some of the key players in the banknote/currency sorter market
Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/banknote-currency-sorter-market-3785
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
Note Sorter & Counter
Coin Sorter & Counter
Currency Counterfeit Detector
Sorter Machine Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
Small Size
Medium Size
Large Size
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
Retailers
Banks & Financial Institutions
Casinos
Transport Authorities
Other End-Users
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Rest of APAC
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
CONTACT: Contact: Yash Jain Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 602 666 7238