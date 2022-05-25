Global Bacon Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Global Bacon Market

Dublin, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bacon Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bacon market reached a value of US$ 65.27 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 83.55 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 3.80% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Bacon refers to a type of pork, usually made from the side of a pig that is cured and smoked after removing the spare ribs. It is typically consumed as a side dish, added as a flavoring agent or accent, and used in numerous foods, such as salads, sandwiches, soups, and sweets like maple bacon ice cream. It is widely available in different variants, including slabs, regular sliced, thin-sliced, thick-sliced, and ends and pieces. As a result, bacon is popularly consumed by individuals of all age groups due to its unique, smoky flavor and longer shelf life.

Bacon Market Trends:

The escalating demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) and ready-to-cook (RTC) food due to the expanding working population, hectic lifestyles, and changing dietary habits represents the primary factor driving the market growth. Besides this, the growing consumer awareness and acceptance of convenience meat products with enhanced taste, quality, and shelf life is augmenting the demand for bacon.

Additionally, various foodservice outlets are offering a wide variety of bacon products to increase their menu options and attract more consumers. Along with this, the rising consumption of meat products like bacon as a part of paleo and keto diet plans among health- and fitness-conscious consumers is propelling the market growth.

Furthermore, several leading players are launching innovative product variants, such as low-calorie and gluten-free bacon, to expand their product portfolio and maintain a competitive edge in the market. They are also making heavy investments in attractive and sustainable packaging solutions due to the growing environmental concerns among the masses.

Other factors, including the increasing demand for meat protein, shifting preferences toward healthy and nutritious food items, inflating consumer expenditure capacities, and the rising influence of cross-culture dietary patterns, are also creating a positive market outlook.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global bacon market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, product type, source, nature and distribution channel.

Breakup by Type:

  • Dry Cured

  • Immersion Cured

  • Pumped Bacon

  • Others

Breakup by Product Type:

  • Standard Bacon

  • Ready-To-Eat Bacon

Breakup by Source:

  • Pork

  • Beef

  • Turkey

  • Chicken

Breakup by Nature:

  • Organic

  • Conventional

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Institutional Sales (HoReCa)

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

  • Independent Retailers

  • Specialist Retailers

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Foster Farms, Fresh Mark Inc., Great British Meat Company, Hormel Foods Corporation, Karro Foods Group Limited, Maple Leaf Foods Inc., OSI Group, Seaboard Corporation, Smithfield Foods Inc. (WH Group Limited), The Kraft Heinz Company, True Story Foods and Tyson Foods Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global bacon market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global bacon market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the source?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the nature?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global bacon market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Bacon Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Dry Cured
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Immersion Cured
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Pumped Bacon
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Product Type
7.1 Standard Bacon
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Ready-To-Eat Bacon
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Source
8.1 Pork
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Beef
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Turkey
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Chicken
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Nature
9.1 Organic
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Conventional
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
10.1 Institutional Sales (HoReCa)
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Independent Retailers
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Specialist Retailers
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Others
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Foster Farms
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2 Fresh Mark Inc.
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3 Great British Meat Company
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4 Hormel Foods Corporation
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4.3 Financials
16.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.5 Karro Foods Group Limited
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6 Maple Leaf Foods Inc.
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6.3 Financials
16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.7 OSI Group
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8 Seaboard Corporation
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8.3 Financials
16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.9 Smithfield Foods Inc. (WH Group Limited)
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9.3 Financials
16.3.10 The Kraft Heinz Company
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10.3 Financials
16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.11 True Story Foods
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.12 Tyson Foods Inc.
16.3.12.1 Company Overview
16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.12.3 Financials
16.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/umcg94

Attachment

