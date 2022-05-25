Global Bacon Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Company Logo

Global Bacon Market

Dublin, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bacon Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bacon market reached a value of US$ 65.27 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 83.55 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 3.80% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Bacon refers to a type of pork, usually made from the side of a pig that is cured and smoked after removing the spare ribs. It is typically consumed as a side dish, added as a flavoring agent or accent, and used in numerous foods, such as salads, sandwiches, soups, and sweets like maple bacon ice cream. It is widely available in different variants, including slabs, regular sliced, thin-sliced, thick-sliced, and ends and pieces. As a result, bacon is popularly consumed by individuals of all age groups due to its unique, smoky flavor and longer shelf life.



Bacon Market Trends:

The escalating demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) and ready-to-cook (RTC) food due to the expanding working population, hectic lifestyles, and changing dietary habits represents the primary factor driving the market growth. Besides this, the growing consumer awareness and acceptance of convenience meat products with enhanced taste, quality, and shelf life is augmenting the demand for bacon.

Additionally, various foodservice outlets are offering a wide variety of bacon products to increase their menu options and attract more consumers. Along with this, the rising consumption of meat products like bacon as a part of paleo and keto diet plans among health- and fitness-conscious consumers is propelling the market growth.

Furthermore, several leading players are launching innovative product variants, such as low-calorie and gluten-free bacon, to expand their product portfolio and maintain a competitive edge in the market. They are also making heavy investments in attractive and sustainable packaging solutions due to the growing environmental concerns among the masses.

Other factors, including the increasing demand for meat protein, shifting preferences toward healthy and nutritious food items, inflating consumer expenditure capacities, and the rising influence of cross-culture dietary patterns, are also creating a positive market outlook.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global bacon market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, product type, source, nature and distribution channel.



Breakup by Type:

Dry Cured

Immersion Cured

Pumped Bacon

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Standard Bacon

Ready-To-Eat Bacon

Breakup by Source:

Pork

Beef

Turkey

Chicken

Breakup by Nature:

Organic

Conventional

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Institutional Sales (HoReCa)

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Specialist Retailers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Foster Farms, Fresh Mark Inc., Great British Meat Company, Hormel Foods Corporation, Karro Foods Group Limited, Maple Leaf Foods Inc., OSI Group, Seaboard Corporation, Smithfield Foods Inc. (WH Group Limited), The Kraft Heinz Company, True Story Foods and Tyson Foods Inc.



