Global Baby Feeding Bottles Market Report 2022-2027 - Rising Awareness About Infant Hygiene and Health Spurring Demand

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Baby Feeding Bottles Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Baby Feeding Bottles Market was valued to be US$2.9478 billion in 2020

The growing middle-class population is the major driver of the baby feeding bottle market. Increasing disposable incomes and living standards coupled with rising urbanization have augmented the demand for various baby care products, including feeding bottles.

The growing working female population around the globe with hectic working hours and lifestyles is also driving the demand for baby feeding bottles. Increasing adoption of infant formula with companies like Nestle launching different variants as per the growing demand for formula milk is also increasing the demand for baby feeding bottles. This increase in the sale of infant formula is also driving the growth of the baby feeding bottle market.

The booming global e-commerce industry is also a major factor that is driving the market growth of baby feeding bottles globally. Online stores offer a wide range of baby feeding bottles that a consumer can choose from. Moreover, many baby feeding bottle manufacturers have opened their own online selling platforms in order to expand their customer base, thereby bolstering the overall market growth of baby feeding bottles.

The plastic segment leads the global baby feeding bottle market

By material, the plastic segment held the major market share in 2019 and is projected to remain in its position until the end of the forecast period. Parents nowadays are becoming more conscious when it comes to buying high-quality baby feeding bottles and the type of material used to make those bottles. Plastic baby bottles are lightweight, strong, and unbreakable as compared to glass bottles, which are heavy and breakable.

Moreover, a ban on the use of bisphenol A in the manufacturing of baby bottles and sippy cups by the FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) due to its harmful impact on the baby's health has also boosted the sales of BPA-free plastic baby feeding bottles. In 2017, the European Commission (EC), also extended its ban on BPA in baby feeding bottles to other products that come into contact with food and beverages, such as bottles and drinking cups.

The market for baby feeding bottles made from new materials such as silicone and stainless steel is also gaining momentum, thus positively impacting the global baby feeding bottle market.

The Online sales channel segment is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period

By sales channel, the offline segment held the majority of the market share in 2019 and will continue to do so until the end of the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to consumers' preference for purchasing baby feeding bottles and other baby care products from supermarkets and hypermarkets, which are all located under one roof.

The online segment, however, will grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The rising proliferation of smartphones and better internet connectivity has substantially driven the online segment, with many e-commerce and shopping platforms available to consumers, making it easy and convenient to choose from a variety of products.

The Asia Pacific to witness the fastest regional market growth

Geographically, the global Baby Feeding Bottles market has been segmented as follows: North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific baby feeding bottle market is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Rising purchasing power and living standards coupled with increasing urbanization in countries like China, India, and Australia. The high birth rate in this region, with increased expenditure per child, is fuelling the market growth of baby feeding bottles in Asia Pacific countries. Rising awareness about hygienic baby care products and practices, along with knowledge about infant formula, is further leading to greater adoption of baby feeding bottles across this region.

Favourable policies in India, such as the "Child Health Goal" under the "National Health Policy", are also contributing to the rising awareness about infant hygiene and health, thereby spurring the market growth of baby feeding bottles. The lifting of the one-child policy in China due to growing concerns about the ageing population and declining workforce has further augmented the demand for baby feeding bottles in the country, thus positively impacting the overall growth of this regional market.

Competitive Insights

Prominent key market players in the global baby feeding bottle market include Pigeon, Mayborn Group Limited, Munchkin, Inc., Babisil International Ltd., Richell Corporation, Bonny Products Private Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., NOVATEX GmbH, Linco Baby Merchandise Works Co., Ltd., and Dolphin Baby Products.

These companies hold a noteworthy share in the market on account of their good brand image and product offerings. Major players in the product's market have been covered along with their relative competitive positions and strategies. The report also mentions recent deals and investments by different market players over the last two years.

Competitive Environment and Analysis

  • Major Players and Strategy Analysis

  • Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

  • Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

  • Vendor Competitiveness Matrix

Segmentation

By Material

  • Plastic

  • Stainless Steel

  • Silicone

  • Glass

By Capacity

  • Upto 4 Oz

  • 4.1 to 6 Oz

  • 6.1 to 9 Oz

  • More than 9 Oz

By Sales Channel

  • Online

  • Offline

By Geography

  • North America

  • USA

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Europe

  • UK

  • Germany

  • France

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • Israel

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Taiwan

  • Thailand

  • Indonesia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vn4twq

