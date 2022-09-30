Global Baby Diapers Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Featuring Kimberley-Clark, Unicharm, Domtar and Kao Among Others

Company Logo

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baby Diapers Market, by Product Type, by Style, by Distribution Channel, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Baby diapers are absorbent polymers based fibers which absorb urine and prevent its leakage. Baby diapers are vital as they maintain hygienic conditions for infants. Global baby diaper market witnessed a growth in demand in recent past years owing to the changes in consumer's preferences for premium personal care products that ensures a better hygiene.

Companies involved in the market are focused on developing products made from advanced fibers that are non-allergic to babies' skin, lesser weight, and provides more absorption capacity.



Market Dynamics

Rising demand for hygienic and natural personal care products is expected to fuel the market growth for baby diapers. Growing inclination of people towards the usage of eco-friendly products is encouraging manufacturers to develop bio-degradable diapers. This scenario is to propel the demand for baby diapers over the forecast period.



Among Style, consumers are opting for pant style diapers due to the comfort, ease of use and convenience for parents. This is expected to boost the demand for pant style diapers in next few years. New product launches in the baby diaper market have encouraged the use of ultra-soft fibers with more aesthetic properties.



Parents have firmly embraced using baby diapers due to the growing awareness regarding maintaining the hygiene of infants. Continuous improvements in diaper fabric, absorption capacity, and unique user-friendly features have caused rivals to earn a larger market share. Bio-based disposable diapers are being developed by manufacturers in response to rising consumer desire for healthy and hygienic products, which is also anticipated to boost market demand.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of global baby diapers market , and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global baby diapers market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Procter and Gamble, Unicharm Corporation, Domtar Corporation, Kao Corporation, Ontex Group, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Nobel Hygiene, Fujian Shuangheng Group Co., Ltd., and Bumkins.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global baby diapers market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, baby diapers service providers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global baby diapers market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Product Type

Market Snippet, By Style

Market Snippet, By Distribution Channel

Market Snippet, By Region

Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Key Developments

Industry Trend

4. Global Baby Diapers Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

Overview

Factors Affecting Global Baby Diapers Market - COVID-19

Impact Analysis

5. Global Baby Diapers Market, By Product Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030

Segment Trends

Product Type

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

Cloth

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

Disposable

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

Biodegradable

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

Non-Biodegradable

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

Training Nappy

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

Swim Suit

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

6. Global Baby Diapers Market, By Style, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)

Tape Style

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

Pant Style

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

7. Global Baby Diapers Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

Convenience Store

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

Retail Stores

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

Specialty Stores

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

Online

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

8. Global Baby Diapers Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)

9. Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)

Company Profiles

Kimberley-Clark Corporation

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Procter and Gamble

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Unicharm Corporation

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Domtar Corporation

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Kao Corporation

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Ontex Group

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Nobel Hygiene

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Fujian Shuangheng Group Co. Ltd.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Bumkins

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

10. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lcsphi

