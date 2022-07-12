Global Aviation Fuel Market, By Fuel Type ; By Aircraft Type ; By End-users ; and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2016 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030

ReportLinker

Product Overview Aviation fuel is a type of petroleum-based or kerosene-based fuel used to operate an aircraft. Aviation fuel possesses better quality than fuels used in other modes of transportation.

They are produced in different combinations of kerosene, kerosene-gasoline kerosene-biofuel, and others. The fuels used in aviation lessen the risk of icing or explosion due to high temperature, which is obtained by integrating some additives such as corrosion inhibitors and others. Aviation fuel is mainly used by most military aircraft and commercial airlines to increase fuel efficiency and to lower operational costs.



Market Highlights

Global aviation fuel market is anticipated to surpass USD 3,38,705 million by 2030 from USD 2,13,360 million in 2020 at a CAGR of 4.47% throughout the forecast period, i.e. 2020-2030. The market is anticipated to grow on the back of rising air passengers in emerging economies.



The rise in demand from military sectors and an increase in air transportation are expected to be the major factors adding to the market growth. New flight paths and new airports are also estimated to boost the demand for fuel, which will further drive aviation fuel market growth in the coming years.



Global Aviation Fuel Opportunity Analysis



Global Aviation Fuel Market: Segments

Jet A1 segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-2029

Worldwide aviation fuel market is segmented by fuel type into Jet A, Jet A1, Jet B, JP 5, JP 8, Avgas, and Biofuels. The jet A1 segment held the largest market share of xx% in the year 2019, owing to easy reach and higher efficiency in comparison to other fuels. Furthermore, this segment is also estimated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period followed by jet A fuel. The biofuels segment will also grow, due to growing efforts from several governments and companies to lower carbon emissions.



By Fuel Type (in %), Global Aviation Fuel Market, 2019



Fixed Wings segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-2030

Market for aviation fuel is also segmented by aircraft type into Fixed Wings, Rotorcraft, and Others. The fixed wings segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of xx% in the year 2019 as the piston and turbine engines are used in such aircraft, which require fuel as the main source to produce, lift and also drive the aircraft forward.



Civil segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-2030

Worldwide aviation fuel market is segmented by end-users into Civil, Military, Private and Sports & Recreational. Among these, the civil segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of xx% in 2019, owing to the large number of commercial airliners that offer passenger and freight transit services.



By End-users (in %), Global Aviation Fuel Market, 2019



Global Aviation Fuel Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increase in Air Passengers in the Emerging Economies

Demand for aviation fuel is expected to rise significantly in the coming years owing to the increase in airline passenger traffic. Moreover, expanding middle class in emerging countries, diverging demographic outlooks, and liberalization of aviation markets are some of the major factors which are most likely to boost the growth of the market for aviation fuel.



Global Aviation Fuel Market: Key Players

BP p.l.c

Total SA

Oman Oil Company SAOC

Gazprom

Exon Mobil Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Sinopec Group

Petrobras

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.



Global Aviation Fuel Market: Regions

Asia Pacific to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-2030

The global aviation fuel market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA. Among these, the market in Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest market share of xx% in the year 2019, owing to an increase in investment by the government, introduction to new flight routes, increased fleet sizes, and high demand for fuel from emerging economies in the region.



By Region (in %), Global Aviation Fuel Market, 2019



Global aviation fuel market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada



Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

