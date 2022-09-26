The Global Autonomous Vehicle Sensors Market is expected to grow by 42.32 million units during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.34% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Autonomous Vehicle Sensors Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the autonomous vehicle sensors market and it is poised to grow by 42. 32 million units during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.

New York, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Autonomous Vehicle Sensors Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05866772/?utm_source=GNW

34% during the forecast period. Our report on the autonomous vehicle sensors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by maturing autonomous vehicle concept, increased focus of OEMs toward the development of autonomous vehicles, and availability of ITS corridors and smart road infrastructure.

The autonomous vehicle sensors market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The autonomous vehicle sensors market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Image sensors

• Radar sensors

• LiDAR sensors

• Other sensors



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing popularity of CMOS image sensors in camera-based ADAS as one of the prime reasons driving the autonomous vehicle sensors market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of an autonomous fleet of cab and parcel delivery services and internet of things integration powered by ai technology for automotive will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the autonomous vehicle sensors market covers the following areas:

• Autonomous vehicle sensors market sizing

• Autonomous vehicle sensors market forecast

• Autonomous vehicle sensors market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading autonomous vehicle sensors market vendors that include Aptiv Plc, Asahi Kasei Corp., Brigade Electronics Group Plc, Continental AG, Denso Corp., First Sensor AG, Gentex Corp., HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH, LeddarTech Inc., Lumentum Holdings Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., PIXELPLUS Co. Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, STMicroelectronics NV, and Valeo SA. Also, the autonomous vehicle sensors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05866772/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



