Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period 2021 to 2030

Profiles of major market players operating in the global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) market, which include Kongsberg Maritime (Norway), International Submarine Engineering Ltd. (Canada), Teledyne Gavia ehf. (Iceland), Atlas Elektronik GMBH (Germany), L3 OceanServer (the United States), Bluefin Robotics (the United States), Saab AB (Sweden), ECA Group (France), General Dynamics Corp. (the United States), ECA Robotics SAS (France), Hydromea SA (Switzerland), Saab AB (Sweden).

Pune, India, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market Size has been estimated to be USD 1.42 Billion in 2021 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period, according to a recent report published by Quince Market Insights. The growth of the market is on account of increasing applications of AUVs in oil & gas, defence & military, and research & academia. Fish farming and underwater exploration for aquaculture and geological surveys has led to the adoption of advanced systems. These unmanned underwater robots, or AUVs, operate without the assistance of humans. AUVS also have cameras, sonar, and depth that are used for sampling and surveying.

For ocean-based research, AUVs offer appealing possibilities in the future. AUVs are used by scientists to produce ocean floor maps, capture environmental data, detect, identify navigational dangers, examine geologic formations, document disasters, and more.

The use of Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) and unmanned surface vessels (USVs), as well as quantum technologies to secure communications, sensing, and computing functions in peace times and for averting wars, may reduce the need of submarines in the future. This will necessitate a greater reliance on UUVs. This is another key factor, which is contributing to the growth of the autonomous underwater vehicle market.

Some factors are restricting the full potential of AUVs. AUVs are unable to operate in all environments. Strong currents can have an impact on them. Due to auditory interference, collision danger, and entanglement, they are also less suited for densely populated regions and are also expensive.

Many of the world's most well-known companies are engaging in the effort to tackle these challenges with AUVs. Many AUV development businesses are based in the United States, including Bluefin Robotics (Battelle), Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute (WHOI), and Hydroid (Kongsberg). Furthermore, Massachusetts is home to several prestigious universities, such the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Olin College, that are attempting to solve the needs of undersea systems. Advancements are being made to meet the changing needs of undersea systems.

In military and defense industry, there is a growing interest in systems that can operate in water-based environments due to the enormous number of waterways and the number of missions that require sea-based support. There is a greater balance between peacetime demands and conflict prevention. Large-scale nation-state conflict of the twentieth century has been replaced by much smaller asymmetric threats and humanitarian needs across the world.

Some Key Developments Offered in the Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market Report:

February 2021 - Kongsberg Maritime has announced the next generation of its advanced HUGIN Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV). The new AUV is known as HUGIN Endurance. It has operational duration up to approximately 15 days; this has enabled the device extended survey time and inspection missions far from shore.

February 2020 - Lockheed Martin won two-year USD 12.3 Million contract to help the Defence Advanced Projects Agency build and demonstrate an extra-large unmanned underwater vehicle.

September 2020 - BAE Systems launched UUV 12 to its unmanned undersea vehicle (UUV) portfolio. The company entered into the market with 12” diameter vehicle.

July 2020 - Virginia Tech researchers partnered with a Boston-based company, Dive Technologies. This partnership aims to test an autonomous underwater vehicle. The goal of the project is to create a design that improves its efficiency and reduces drag and, to design the next underwater autonomous vehicles enabling farther travel.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market

The QMI team is closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 on the global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) industry, and it has been observed that the demand for Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) is expected to grow sharply during the forecast period.

The lack of up-to-date ocean science data is a vital factor as fisheries, defense, and trade, which are impacted by COVID-19 restrictions. Sustainable management relies on accurate, timely data more than ever. Hence, Covid-19 pandemic has offered the autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) market potential for rapid growth.

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market, by Vehicle Type

Based on vehicle type, the global autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) market is divided into small, medium, and large. Large AUVs segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment over the projected period. The growth of the segment is attributed to increasing deployment of large undersea vessels in surveying and reconnaissance, mine warfare and countermeasures, undersea cable inspection, and anti-submarine warfare. These large AUVs are used for low operating speeds and very long missions. For instance, the Applied Research Laboratory at Pennsylvania State University designed, built, and tested the Seahorse, a large autonomous undersea vehicle (AUV) for the US Naval Oceanographic Office. The vehicle must launch in shallow water (less than 10 metres) and hover without propulsion.

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market, by Depth

Based on depth, the global autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) market is divided into 0-100m, depth up to 1000m, and more than 1000m. More than 1000 meters segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment due to its capability of precision navigation, autonomous steering, and obstacle recognition and avoidance. These systems are also capable of detection and avoidance components, and are used in testing activities, which are required to conduct test campaigns in deep waters.

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market, by Shape

Based on shape, the global autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) market is divided into torpedo, laminar flow body, streamlined rectangular style, and multi-hull vehicle. Torpedo are being used in various applications. These systems are being used in detection, surveillance, and in monitoring oil and gas pipelines. Hence, increasing demand for Torpedo AUVs is expected to drive the growth of the Torpedo segment over the forecast period.

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market, by Speed

Based on speed, the global autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) market is divided into less than 5 Knots and more than 5 knots. More than 5 knots segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate as these AUVs with such speed can be used near coastal shallows for surveying with clear images. These systems also offer better communication, navigation, and monitoring.

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market, by System

Based on system, the global autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) market is divided into propulsion system, collision avoidance system, navigation system, communication system, sensors, and others. The sensors segment is anticipated to become the fastest growing segment over the forecast period. AUVs have sensors that can monitor a variety of ocean properties, such as water quality and geological makeup, allowing the submersibles to tailor their missions to their needs.

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market, by Application

Based on application, the global autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) market is divided into defense, commercial, scientific research, and others.

The defense segment is further divided into ISR, security, detection and inspection, mine counter measures, and others. The commercial segment is further divided into offshore drilling, offshore subsea survey, pipeline and cabling, and others.

The commercial segment is likely to be the fastest growing segment. Commercial sector has a high demand for AUVs in various applications in oil and gas pipeline. Gliders are used to reach deep fields off the coasts.

Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market, by Geographical Analysis

Based on region, the market has been segmented as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Rapid growth of the defense sector in North America is driving the growth of the market in the region. The US Navy is already moving towards a mixed fleet of crewed and autonomous vessels. It is developing advanced capabilities such as the Sea Hunter unmanned surface vehicle (USV) and ‘Orca’ large unmanned underwater vehicle (XLUUV). Hence, the addition of these advanced systems in defense offers potential scope in applications in warships and submarines.

The fueling arms race in Asia Pacific is driving countries like India and China to pursue unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) capability for undersea surveillance purposes. China is also keen on developing advanced UUV and USV capabilities to enhance its naval capabilities.

Some key Points of the Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market Report are:

An in-depth global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) market analysis by the segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors.

Competitive benchmarking, product offering details, and growth strategies adopted by the leading market players, along with their major investments in the last five years

Key impact factor analysis across regions that includes analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) market

Impact of COVID-19 on the global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) market

Find more insights on this topic from this report, “ AUV Market by Vehicle Type (Small, Medium, Large), by Depth (0-100m, Depth up to 1000m, More than 1000 meters), by Shape (Torpedo, Laminar Flow Body, Streamlined Rectangular Style, Multi-hull vehicle), by Speed (less than 5 Knots, More than 5 knots), by System (Propulsion System, Collision Avoidance System, Navigation System, Communication System, Sensors, Others), by Application (Defense, ISR, Security detection and inspection, Mine Counter measures, Others), Commercial ({Offshore Drilling, Offshore subsea survey, Pipeline and cabling, Others}, Scientific Research, Others) Global Market Size & Forecasting to 2030” in-depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

