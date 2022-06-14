Global Autonomous Trucking Market Analysis Report 2022-2027: Advances in Autonomous Trucking are Directly tied to Emerging Smart Transportation Systems

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Trucking Market by Infrastructure, Trucking Type and Business Model 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report assesses the autonomous trucking market, including leading vendors, strategies, products, and service offerings. The report evaluates autonomous trucking by autonomy level, powertrain type, components, and supporting technologies. The report evaluates the impact of key technologies on the autonomous trucking market with forecasts from 2022 through 2027.

According to NHTSA (national highway traffic safety administration) of USA findings, the fatal crashes involving large trucks rose to 46% in 2020 compared to 2010 and also injuries involved with these truck crashes rose to more than 100% during the same period. The NHTSA observes that 75% of the fatal accidents involve heavy-duty trucks carrying more than 26,000 lbs.

Due to the rising trend of traffic fatalities in the last decade, human-helmed trucking is under severe scrutiny and the industry is trying to find a way out in futuristic robotic and visioning technology. Autonomous trucking is expected to replace human drivers completely within two decades. As a consequence, labor unions are lobbying against their widespread use, citing studies showing they may kill up to 500,000 jobs.

The consistent shortage of drivers is another factor pushing industries to find a way out with autonomous trucking technology. In 2021, there were 80,000 fewer drivers than would ideally be available to meet demand, according to the American Trucking Associations. Also maintaining the safety and operational problem with human-driven trucks is another crucial factor for autonomous trucking.

Autonomous trucking is expected to combat all issues while improving safety, enhancing mobility, and carrying goods. Autonomous trucking will leverage various technologies such as artificial intelligence based on cameras and lidar sensors considered as a way to combat safety and security issues.

Select Report Findings:

  • Autonomous trucking hardware will reach $96.7 billion globally by 2027

  • Level 5, fully autonomous trucking will reach $23.1 billion globally by 2027

  • North America will be the leading regional market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific

  • Autonomous trucking vehicle-as-a-service as a business model will reach $61.2 billion globally by 2027

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Autonomous Truck Technologies and Solutions
2.1 Autonomous Trucking by Type
2.1.1 Short Haul Trucking
2.1.2 Long Haul Tracking
2.1.3 Heavy Haul Trucking
2.2 Service Vehicles
2.3 Trucking Components
2.4 Trucking Chargers
2.5 Autonomous Trucking Software
2.6 AI Technology
2.7 Autonomous Trucking Business Services
2.8 Autonomous Tucking Applications
2.8.1 Industrial Applications
2.8.2 Commercial Applications
2.8.3 Consumer Applications
2.9 Semi-Autonomous vs. Fully Autonomous Trucks
2.10 Conventional Vehicles vs. Hybrid Vehicles
2.11 Electric Vehicles
2.12 Autonomous Trucking Business Model

3.0 Autonomous Trucking Company Analysis
3.1 AB Volvo
3.2 Aptiv
3.3 Caterpillar
3.4 Continental AG
3.5 Designated Driver
3.6 Daimler AG
3.7 DriveU
3.8 Einride
3.9 Embark Trucks
3.10 Kodiak
3.11 Nuro (ike)
3.12 Peloton Technology
3.13 NVIDIA Corporation
3.14 Ottopia
3.15 Paccar
3.16 Phantom Auto
3.17 Robert Bosch GmbH
3.18 Robotic Research
3.19 Scania
3.20 Soliton System
3.21 Tesla
3.22 TuSimple
3.23 Voysys
3.24 Alphabet Inc. (Waymo)

4.0 Autonomous Trucking Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2027
4.1 Autonomous Trucking Market 2022 - 2027
4.1.1 Global Autonomous Trucking Market 2022 - 2027
4.1.2 Autonomous Trucking Market by Segment
4.1.2.1 Autonomous Trucking Market by Hardware
4.1.2.1.1 Autonomous Trucking Market by Unit Sales
4.1.2.1.1.1 Autonomous Long Haul Trucking Market by Wheeler Type
4.1.2.1.1.2 Autonomous Long Haul Trucking Market by Length of Truck
4.1.2.1.2 Autonomous Trucking Market by Component
4.1.2.1.3 Autonomous Trucking Charger Market by Deployment
4.1.2.2 Autonomous Trucking Market by Software
4.1.2.2.1 Autonomous Trucking Market by ADAS System
4.1.2.2.2 Autonomous Trucking Market by AI Software
4.1.2.2.3 Autonomous Trucking Market by Security System
4.1.2.2.4 Autonomous Trucking Market by Infotainment System
4.1.2.2.5 Autonomous Trucking Market by Data Storage and Analytics
4.1.2.3 Autonomous Trucking Market by Service
4.1.2.3.1 Autonomous Trucking Market by Business Service
4.1.2.3.1.1 Autonomous Trucking Connectivity Market by V2X Communication
4.1.2.3.1.2 Autonomous Trucking Connectivity Market by Connectivity Type
4.1.2.3.1.3 Autonomous Trucking Connectivity Market by Cellular Connectivity Type
4.1.2.3.2 Autonomous Trucking Market by Professional Service
4.1.3 Autonomous Trucking Market by Application
4.1.3.1 Autonomous Industrial Trucking Market by Truck Type
4.1.3.1.1 Autonomous Industrial Short Haul Trucking Market by Application
4.1.3.1.2 Autonomous Industrial Long Haul Trucking Market by Application
4.1.3.1.3 Autonomous Industrial Heavy Haul Trucking Market by Application
4.1.3.1.4 Autonomous Service Trucking Market by Application
4.1.3.2 Autonomous Commercial Trucking Market by Application
4.1.3.2.1 Autonomous Commercial Trucking Market by Ownership
4.1.3.3 Autonomous Consumer Trucking Market by Application
4.1.4 Autonomous Trucking Market by Automation Level
4.1.4.1 Semi-Autonomous Trucking Market by Category
4.1.4.2 Fully Autonomous Trucking Market by Category
4.1.5 Autonomous Trucking Market by Business Model
4.2 Autonomous Trucking Shipments 2022 - 2027
4.2.1 Autonomous Trucking Shipment
4.2.2 Autonomous Trucking Shipment by Application
4.2.2.1 Autonomous Industrial Trucking Shipment by Trucking Type
4.2.2.1.1 Autonomous Short Haul Trucking Shipment by Application
4.2.2.1.2 Autonomous Long Haul Trucking Shipment by Application
4.2.2.1.2.1 Autonomous Long Haul Trucking Shipment by Wheeler Type
4.2.2.1.2.2 Autonomous Long Haul Trucking Shipment by Length of Truck
4.2.2.1.3 Autonomous Heavy Haul Trucking Shipment by Application
4.2.2.1.4 Autonomous Service Trucking Shipment by Application
4.2.2.2 Autonomous Commercial Trucking Shipment by Application
4.2.2.2.1 Autonomous Commercial Trucking Shipments by Ownership
4.2.2.3 Autonomous Consumer Trucking Shipments by Application
4.2.3 Autonomous Trucking Shipment by Automation Level
4.2.3.1 Semi-Autonomous Trucking Market by Category
4.2.3.2 Fully Autonomous Trucking Market by Category
4.2.4 Autonomous Trucking Market by Business Model

5.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wq7hgq


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Winnipeg brewery offers Barry Trotz free beer for life if he coaches Jets

    A local brewery has vowed that coveted free-agent coach Barry Trotz will never go thirsty if he signs on to coach his hometown Jets.

  • Final Fantasy XVI new story details

    Get to know more story details about Final Fantasy XV, which is coming next summer.

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister has also set a deadline of April 1, 2023 for national sport organizations (NSOs) to sign agreements to work with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC). St-Onge a

  • Rory McIlroy wins back-to-back RBC Canadian Opens

    TORONTO — Rory McIlroy just has to fill out the paperwork and then he'll be an honorary Canadian. The Northern Irishman fired an 8-under 62 to win his second RBC Canadian Open with a two-stroke victory over Tony Finau of the United States to finish at 19-under overall. McIlroy was beloved by Canadian fans all week, with fans chanting his name at all 72 holes. "If there was some honorary Canadian citizenship bestowed upon me I certainly wouldn't turn it down," said McIlroy with a laugh, the Canad

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge

  • Brieske wins first of career, Tigers top Blue Jays 3-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn't issue a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto worked through a jam in the ninth inning and earned his 13th save. Reyes and Eric Haase each scored a run and drove in another. Reyes was

  • Curry scores 43 to beat Boston, Warriors tie NBA Finals 2-2

    BOSTON (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 43 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 107-97 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, sending the series back to San Francisco knotted at two games apiece. Curry added 10 rebounds and made a pair of baskets during a 10-0 fourth-quarter run that turned a four-point Boston edge into a 100-94 Golden State lead. The Celtics missed six straight shots during that span. Andrew Wiggins had 17 points and 16 boards for the W

  • Auger-Aliassime suffers shock defeat to world No. 205 in Libema Open semifinals

    'S-HERTOGENBOSCH, Netherlands — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the Libema Open grass-court tennis tournament after being upset in the semifinals by Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands on Saturday. Van Rijthoven, ranked 196 places lower than world No. 9 Auger-Aliassime in the ATP rankings, denied the Canadian a chance to play for his second Tour win with a 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (5) victory. The Dutch player broke Auger-Aliassime in the sixth game of the first set to take a 4-2 lead. He held se

  • Stamkos: Experience allows Lightning to ride waves of emotion

    Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.

  • Canada's sport minister announces new measures to protect athletes from maltreatment, abuse

    In an attempt to combat what Canada's sport minister has called a safe sport crisis in the country, federal Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge announced Sunday morning a number of new measures to hold sport organizations across the country accountable, with the ultimate goal of protecting athletes from maltreatment and abuse. During the announcement in Montreal, St-Onge outlined a number of efforts to set up a framework that will make sport safer for all participants in Canada. Effective April 20

  • Stamkos thriving in different role with Lightning

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos, at 32 and wrapping up his 14th season, is no longer one of the NHL’s most prolific scorers or even the second- or third-best player on his own team. The six-time All-Star and two-time “Rocket” Richard Trophy winner as the league’s leading goal scorer is the undisputed leader of the Tampa Bay Lightning, though, and one of the reasons the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions are four wins away from the first three-peat in 40 years. Game 1 of the Stanley Cup F

  • Canada dumps Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal at world women's U18 hockey championship

    MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord