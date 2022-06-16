Global Autonomous Tractors Market to Reach 38.9 Thousand Units by 2026

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Abstract: What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Autonomous Tractors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818535/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year

Global Autonomous Tractors Market to Reach 38.9 Thousand Units by 2026

Autonomous farm equipment is defined as an advanced form of agricultural mechanization involving intelligent automation either partial or complete. Robot tractors are being increasingly adopted to meet the rising demand for food as well as other agricultural commodities from the world`s growing population. Rising global population and increasing demand for agricultural produce; increase in mechanization of farming practices; scarcity of agricultural labor & rise in farm wages; increased government subsidies and availability of credits; and surging demand for sprayers in developing countries are the main factors propelling growth in the global market. Automated tractors have the potential to bring down labor cost and boost farm productivity. Growth in the adoption of autonomous tractors is also being driven by shortage of agricultural labor and advancing ages of farmers. Intelligent and autonomous technology advancements being utilized in the global automotive sector are providing major opportunities for companies developing autonomous and precision equipment for the field of agriculture.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Autonomous Tractors estimated at 11.3 Thousand Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 38.9 Thousand Units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23.5% over the analysis period. Upto 30 HP, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 24.8% CAGR to reach 13.6 Thousand Units by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 31-100 HP segment is readjusted to a revised 23.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.3% share of the global Autonomous Tractors market. Growth in the 31 HP-100 HP tractors segment, also called medium-power output tractors, is driven by benefits of such tractors such as higher fuel economy and better cultivating and soil-quality maintenance as well as control. Medium-power output autonomous tractors are also versatile, allowing deployment for a number of applications.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 4.5 Thousand Units in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 5.3 Thousand Units by 2026

The Autonomous Tractors market in the U.S. is estimated at 4.5 Thousand Units in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 35% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 5.3 Thousand Units in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 26.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21% and 21.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 22.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 7 Thousand Units by the end of the analysis period. The adoption of autonomous or driverless tractors is high in developed economies of North America and Europe. Larger fields, issues with labor availability and presence of massive grasslands constitute the major factors pushing adoption of the tractors in these markets. There are also several large-scale manufacturers of autonomous tractors in North America, which supports its dominance in the global market. Higher average farmer disposable income is also a factor which boosts growth in the region. In Japan, the advancing age of the population in general and the agricultural workforce in particular implies that there is significant shortage of labor for handling regular, mechanical tractors, which is giving rise to increased adoption of autonomous as well as semi-autonomous tractors.

101 HP & Above Segment to Reach 16.1 Thousand Units by 2026

In the global 101 HP & Above segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 22.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 4 Thousand Units in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 16.3 Thousand Units by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 2.1 Thousand Units by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

  • AG Leader Technology, Inc.

  • AGCO Corporation

  • AgJunction Inc.

  • Autonomous Solutions, Inc.

  • Autonomous Tractor Corporation

  • CNH Industrial N.V.

  • Deere & Company

  • Dutch Power Company

  • Kinze Manufacturing, Inc.

  • Kubota Corporation

  • Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

  • Raven Industries, Inc.

  • Trimble Inc.

  • Yanmar Co., Ltd.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818535/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Pandemic Slows Down Demand for Agricultural Equipment
COVID-19 Related Issues Impacting Agriculture Industry
COVID-19 Effect on Supply Chain & Shift to Automation Hail New
Era for Autonomous Vehicle & Equipment Makers
An Introduction to Autonomous Tractors
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
101 HP & Above Tractors Lead Global Market
Developed Regions Lead Adoption, Developing Economies to
Spearhead Future Growth
Competition
Recent Market Activity
Autonomous Tractors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Efficiency and Productivity Benefits of Autonomous Tractors
Translate into Better Crop Yields, Driving Market
Growing Population & Rising Food Security Concerns Drive Demand
for Autonomous Tractors
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Food Demand Growth Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes
for Select Foods for the Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027
Climate Change Adds Fuel to the Already Burning Issue of Food
Security
Average Global Surface Temperature (In Degrees Fahrenheit) for
the Years 1940, 2000 and 2020
Increasing Mechanization of Agricultural Operations Boosts
Autonomous Tractors Market
Percentage of Mechanization in Agriculture in Select Countries
Worsening Labor Shortages & Rising Labor Costs Drives Interest
in Autonomous Tractors
Shrinking Labor for Agriculture Raises the Red Flag Spurring
Agriculture on the Road to Automation: Percentage (%) of
Agricultural Workers in the Global Workforce for the Years
1992, 2019 & 2022
Contracting Agricultural Labor Drives Demand for Autonomous
Farm Equipment: Agricultural Employment as % of Total
Employment for the Period 2000-2020
Real Wages of Hired Farmworkers in the US (in $ Per Hour) for
the Period 2002-2019
Shrinking Arable Land and Declining Agricultural Land
Productivity Drive Focus onto the Use of Efficient Farm
Equipment for Improving Output & Yield
Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for
the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years
1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
Growing Farm Sizes and Increase in Corporate Farming Raises
Importance of Driverless Tractors
Farm Consolidation & Increase in Average Size of Farm Pave the
Way for the Deployment of Driverless Tractors: Percentage
Breakdown of Farm Land by Size and Region
As a Bridge to Fully Autonomous Vehicles, Partially Autonomous
Vehicles Enjoy Significant Market Dominance
Government Boost to Adoption of Modern Agricultural Techniques
to Support Food Security Goals Augurs Well for the Market
Backed by Government Funding & Support, Automation in
Agriculture Gains Ground: Percentage (%) of Government
Expenditure on Agriculture in Total Budgets by Region for the
Years 2010, 2015, 2019 and 2021
Developments in AI, Machine Vision & Machine Learning Remain
Critical to Commercialization & Growth
Opening Up of Opportunities for AI in Agriculture to Push Up
the Innovation Index in the Market: Artificial Intelligence:
( AI) in Agriculture Worldwide (In US$ Million) for the Years
2020, 2023 and 2026
Growing Investments in Smart Farming & Increased Use of IoT in
Agriculture Preps the Market for Growth
Rise of Smart Agriculture Sets the Stage for Adoption of
Autonomous Tractors: Global Smart Agriculture Market Worldwide
(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
Increased Deployment of IoT in Agriculture Strengthens the
Business Case for Autonomous Tractors: Global Agricultural IoT
Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2023 & 2026
GPS Systems & Navigation Emerge to Be Indispensable in
Autonomous Tractors
ISOBUS ISO11783 Standard Streamlines Development of Smart
Farming Equipment
Autonomous Farm Tractors to Become an Essential Constituent of
Precision Agriculture
Autonomous Vineyard Tractors to Provide Assistance to Growers
Rising Penetration of Robotics in Agricultural Sector Bodes
Well for Autonomous Tractors
Increasing Concerns for Minimizing Green House Gas Emissions
Fuel Demand for Sustainable Tractors
Autonomous Tractors: Among the Most Promising Advances in
Tractor Technologies
Technological Advancements in Autonomous Technologies to Fuel
Market Prospects
Select Innovations in Autonomous Tractors Market
Tractor Autopilot for Enhancing Farmer Productivity & Efficiency
Small Land Holdings in Emerging Economies Deters Use of
Autonomous Farm Equipment
Key Challenges Facing Autonomous Tractors Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Upto
30 HP by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Upto 30 HP by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020, 2021 & 2027

Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
31-100 HP by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for 31-100 HP by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020, 2021 & 2027

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 101
HP & Above by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for 101 HP & Above by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tillage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Tillage by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020, 2021 & 2027

Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Harvesting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Harvesting by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020, 2021 & 2027

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Seed
Sowing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Seed Sowing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020, 2021 & 2027

Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Tractors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 16: World Historic Review for Autonomous Tractors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 17: World 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Tractors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2020, 2021 & 2027

Table 18: World Historic Review for Tillage by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Units for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 19: World Historic Review for Harvesting by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Units for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Seed Sowing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Units for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 22: World Historic Review for Upto 30 HP by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Units for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for 31-100 HP by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Units for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World Historic Review for 101 HP & Above by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Autonomous Tractors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
US Driverless Tractors Poised for Growth in the Long Run
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Tractors by Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP and
101 HP & Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: USA 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Tractors by
Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Upto 30
HP, 31-100 HP and 101 HP & Above for the Years 2020, 2021 &
2027

Table 27: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Tractors by Application - Tillage, Harvesting, Seed
Sowing and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 28: USA 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Tractors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Tillage,
Harvesting, Seed Sowing and Other Applications for the Years
2020, 2021 & 2027

Table 29: USA Historic Review for Autonomous Tractors by
Application - Tillage, Harvesting, Seed Sowing and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Units for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA Historic Review for Autonomous Tractors by Power
Output - Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP and 101 HP & Above Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020
through 2019 and % CAGR

CANADA
Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Tractors by Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP and
101 HP & Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Tractors by
Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Upto 30
HP, 31-100 HP and 101 HP & Above for the Years 2020, 2021 &
2027

Table 33: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Tractors by Application - Tillage, Harvesting, Seed
Sowing and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 34: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Tractors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Tillage,
Harvesting, Seed Sowing and Other Applications for the Years
2020, 2021 & 2027

Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Autonomous Tractors by
Application - Tillage, Harvesting, Seed Sowing and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Units for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Autonomous Tractors by
Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP and 101 HP & Above Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020
through 2019 and % CAGR

JAPAN
Autonomous Tractors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Tractors by Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP and
101 HP & Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Tractors by
Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Upto 30
HP, 31-100 HP and 101 HP & Above for the Years 2020, 2021 &
2027

Table 39: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Tractors by Application - Tillage, Harvesting, Seed
Sowing and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 40: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Tractors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Tillage,
Harvesting, Seed Sowing and Other Applications for the Years
2020, 2021 & 2027

Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Autonomous Tractors by
Application - Tillage, Harvesting, Seed Sowing and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Units for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Autonomous Tractors by
Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP and 101 HP & Above Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020
through 2019 and % CAGR

CHINA
Autonomous Tractors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Tractors by Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP and
101 HP & Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: China 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Tractors by
Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Upto 30
HP, 31-100 HP and 101 HP & Above for the Years 2020, 2021 &
2027

Table 45: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Tractors by Application - Tillage, Harvesting, Seed
Sowing and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 46: China 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Tractors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Tillage,
Harvesting, Seed Sowing and Other Applications for the Years
2020, 2021 & 2027

Table 47: China Historic Review for Autonomous Tractors by
Application - Tillage, Harvesting, Seed Sowing and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Units for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: China Historic Review for Autonomous Tractors by
Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP and 101 HP & Above Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020
through 2019 and % CAGR

EUROPE
Autonomous Tractors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Autonomous Tractors Market in Europe: Long-term Prospects
Remain Positive
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Tractors by Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP and
101 HP & Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Tractors by
Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Upto 30
HP, 31-100 HP and 101 HP & Above for the Years 2020, 2021 &
2027

Table 51: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Tractors by Application - Tillage, Harvesting, Seed
Sowing and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 52: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Tractors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Tillage,
Harvesting, Seed Sowing and Other Applications for the Years
2020, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Tractors by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Autonomous Tractors by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units
for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Tractors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2020, 2021 & 2027

Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Autonomous Tractors by
Application - Tillage, Harvesting, Seed Sowing and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Units for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Autonomous Tractors by
Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP and 101 HP & Above Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020
through 2019 and % CAGR

FRANCE
Autonomous Tractors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Tractors by Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP and
101 HP & Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: France 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Tractors by
Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Upto 30
HP, 31-100 HP and 101 HP & Above for the Years 2020, 2021 &
2027

Table 60: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Tractors by Application - Tillage, Harvesting, Seed
Sowing and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 61: France 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Tractors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Tillage,
Harvesting, Seed Sowing and Other Applications for the Years
2020, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: France Historic Review for Autonomous Tractors by
Application - Tillage, Harvesting, Seed Sowing and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Units for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: France Historic Review for Autonomous Tractors by
Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP and 101 HP & Above Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020
through 2019 and % CAGR

GERMANY
Autonomous Tractors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Tractors by Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP and
101 HP & Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Tractors by
Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Upto 30
HP, 31-100 HP and 101 HP & Above for the Years 2020, 2021 &
2027

Table 66: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Tractors by Application - Tillage, Harvesting, Seed
Sowing and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 67: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Tractors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Tillage,
Harvesting, Seed Sowing and Other Applications for the Years
2020, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Autonomous Tractors by
Application - Tillage, Harvesting, Seed Sowing and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Units for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Autonomous Tractors by
Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP and 101 HP & Above Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020
through 2019 and % CAGR

ITALY
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Tractors by Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP and
101 HP & Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Tractors by
Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Upto 30
HP, 31-100 HP and 101 HP & Above for the Years 2020, 2021 &
2027

Table 72: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Tractors by Application - Tillage, Harvesting, Seed
Sowing and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 73: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Tractors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Tillage,
Harvesting, Seed Sowing and Other Applications for the Years
2020, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Autonomous Tractors by
Application - Tillage, Harvesting, Seed Sowing and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Units for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Autonomous Tractors by
Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP and 101 HP & Above Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020
through 2019 and % CAGR

UNITED KINGDOM
Autonomous Tractors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Tractors by Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP and
101 HP & Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: UK 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Tractors by
Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Upto 30
HP, 31-100 HP and 101 HP & Above for the Years 2020, 2021 &
2027

Table 78: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Tractors by Application - Tillage, Harvesting, Seed
Sowing and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 79: UK 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Tractors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Tillage,
Harvesting, Seed Sowing and Other Applications for the Years
2020, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: UK Historic Review for Autonomous Tractors by
Application - Tillage, Harvesting, Seed Sowing and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Units for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: UK Historic Review for Autonomous Tractors by Power
Output - Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP and 101 HP & Above Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020
through 2019 and % CAGR

REST OF EUROPE
Table 82: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Autonomous Tractors by Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP
and 101 HP & Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous
Tractors by Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales
for Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP and 101 HP & Above for the Years
2020, 2021 & 2027

Table 84: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Autonomous Tractors by Application - Tillage, Harvesting,
Seed Sowing and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 85: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous
Tractors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales
for Tillage, Harvesting, Seed Sowing and Other Applications for
the Years 2020, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Autonomous
Tractors by Application - Tillage, Harvesting, Seed Sowing and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Autonomous
Tractors by Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP and 101 HP &
Above Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units
for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR

ASIA-PACIFIC
Autonomous Tractors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
India Jumps on the Autonomous Tractors Bandwagon
Government Initiatives to Benefit Market
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Autonomous Tractors by Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP
and 101 HP & Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous
Tractors by Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales
for Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP and 101 HP & Above for the Years
2020, 2021 & 2027

Table 90: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Autonomous Tractors by Application - Tillage, Harvesting,
Seed Sowing and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 91: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous
Tractors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales
for Tillage, Harvesting, Seed Sowing and Other Applications for
the Years 2020, 2021 & 2027

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Autonomous Tractors
by Application - Tillage, Harvesting, Seed Sowing and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Units for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Autonomous Tractors
by Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP and 101 HP & Above
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for
Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR

REST OF WORLD
Table 94: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Autonomous Tractors by Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP
and 101 HP & Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous
Tractors by Power Output - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales
for Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP and 101 HP & Above for the Years
2020, 2021 & 2027

Table 96: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Autonomous Tractors by Application - Tillage, Harvesting,
Seed Sowing and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 97: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous
Tractors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales
for Tillage, Harvesting, Seed Sowing and Other Applications for
the Years 2020, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for Autonomous Tractors
by Application - Tillage, Harvesting, Seed Sowing and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Units for Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Rest of World Historic Review for Autonomous Tractors
by Power Output - Upto 30 HP, 31-100 HP and 101 HP & Above
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for
Years 2020 through 2019 and % CAGR

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 36
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818535/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Brieske wins first of career, Tigers top Blue Jays 3-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn't issue a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto worked through a jam in the ninth inning and earned his 13th save. Reyes and Eric Haase each scored a run and drove in another. Reyes was

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Canada Soccer announces roster for upcoming women's international window

    Canada Soccer has named its women's squad for the beginning of the upcoming June international window. Head coach Bev Priestman’s roster features 28 players, including 21 Olympic champions from last summer's Tokyo Games. The window opens with a match against South Korea on June 26 at Toronto's BMO Field. Star striker Christine Sinclair will again serve as Canada's captain. She enters the match against the South Koreans with a record 188 international goals. Kadeisha Buchanan, who recently won a

  • Johnny Gaudreau tops NHL's potential UFA class with free agency four weeks away

    NHL general managers get the opportunity to open their chequebooks four weeks from Wednesday. This year's list of potential unrestricted free agents — as always — offers some intriguing opportunities for executives looking to alter the course of their franchises. There's also been a significant amount of buyer's remorse through the years. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the headline-grabbing options with the NHL market set to open July 13. JOHNNY GAUDREAU 2021-22 salary cap hit: US$6.

  • Winnipeg brewery offers Barry Trotz free beer for life if he coaches Jets

    A local brewery has vowed that coveted free-agent coach Barry Trotz will never go thirsty if he signs on to coach his hometown Jets.

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu