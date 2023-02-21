Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Report 2022: Technological Advancements in Delivery Vehicles Continue to Boost Sector

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, by Component, by Robot Type, by Vehicle Type, by Payload, by Application, by Industry, by Location/Destination, Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global autonomous last mile delivery market held a market value of USD 17.42 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 104.89 billion by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period. The autonomous last mile delivery industry held market volume of 9 million units in 2021.

Increasing strategic initiatives by prominent players in the industry boosts the growth rate of the market. for instance, in April 2021, United Parcel Service agreed to acquire 10 electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft from Beta Technologies. UPS will test the eVTOLs for use in its Express Air delivery network, focusing on small and medium markets. Such moves aid the market growth. In contrary, the dearth of suited infrastructure for the support of all operations is hindering the growth of the market for autonomous last mile delivery industry.

Growth Influencers:

Technological advancements in delivery vehicles

Several researchers have pointed out to the benefits of utilizing delivery vehicles in several industries, including healthcare, retail, hospitality, logistics, and many others. In light of this, many companies are partnering up to sustain their business models, activities, and service portfolio. For instance, in September 2021, Zipline signed a service level agreement with the Kaduna State Government of Nigeria to use drones in the health supply chain system. The delivery is supposed to include daily medical supplies such as blood pints and medicines and plan delivery of COVID-19 vaccines. Therefore, this drives the market growth.

Demand and development of aerial delivery drones

The preference rate for aerial delivery drones is consistently increasing and is expected to grow steadily over the anticipated period. The increase is in light of the reduction of pollution through the current ground delivery options available. Moreover, the aerial delivery drones which are designed for long range can travel up to 20 kilometres on a single charge. Thus, such measures drive the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The global autonomous last mile delivery market is segmented into component, robot type, vehicle type, payload, application, industry, and location/destination.

By Component.

  • Hardware

  • GPS

  • Cameras

  • Radars

  • Ultrasonic/LiDAR Sensors

  • Control Systems

  • Chassis and Motors

  • Batteries

  • Others (Wires, Drive Wheels, and Relays)

  • Software

  • Robotic Operating System

  • Cyber Security Solutions

  • Services

  • Integration, Maintenance & Support

  • Consulting and Training

The hardware segment held the largest market share of more than 40% in 2021. On the basis of the hardware segment, the cameras sub-segment is estimated to cross the mark of USD 5 billion revenue by 2028. Moreover, the software segment is likely to grow at the highest growth rate of 23.2% over the forecast period.

By Robot Type

  • UAV/ Drones

  • Fixed Wing

  • Rotary Wing

  • Hybrid

  • UGV

  • 2 Wheel

  • 3 Wheel

  • 4 Wheel

The UAV/drones segment is anticipated to hold an opportunity of more than USD 55 billion during 2022 to 2030, whereas UGV is estimated to cross the mark of USD 10 billion revenue by 2024.

By Vehicle Type

  • Aerial Delivery Drones

  • Self-Driving Vehicles

  • Trucks

  • Vans

  • Others

  • Ground Delivery Bots

The aerial delivery drones held the largest growth rate of around 23.1%. On the basis of self-driving vehicles, the vans sub-segment was the largest shareholder in all self-driving vehicles in 2021 owing to its high usage.

By Payload

  • < 0.5 Kgs

  • 0.5 - 2 kgs

  • 2-10 Kgs

  • 10-50 Kgs

  • 50-100 Kgs

  • 100 Kgs

The 2 to 10 kgs segment held the largest growth rate of approximately 23.3% in 2021 owing to the increased delivery rates of products in this segment.

By Application

  • Food Delivery

  • Cargo Delivery

  • Medical Delivery

  • Postal Delivery

  • Emergency Response

The food delivery segment is projected to hold an opportunity of more than USD 60 billion during 2022 to 2030. Moreover, the cargo delivery segment is likely to hold the highest growth rate of 22.9% over the forecast period.

By Industry

  • Retail

  • E-commerce

  • Hospitality

  • Healthcare

  • Logistics

  • Postal Services

  • Others

With the rising e-commerce initiatives, the e-commerce segment is likely to cross the mark of USD 20 billion revenue by 2029. On the other hand, the retail segment held the largest market share of more than 35% in 2021.

By Location/ Destination

  • Urban Delivery

  • Rural Delivery

With the increasing inclination and adoption of last mile delivery services in the under-developed and developing regions, the rural delivery segment is expected to hold the highest CAGR of 22.9% over the anticipated period.

The global autonomous last mile delivery market report answers questions such as:

  • What is the market size and forecast of the global autonomous last mile delivery market?

  • What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global autonomous last mile delivery market during the assessment period?

  • Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the global autonomous last mile delivery market?

  • What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the global autonomous last mile delivery market?

  • What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the global autonomous last mile delivery market?

  • What is the market share of the leading players in the global autonomous last mile delivery market?

  • What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the global autonomous last mile delivery market?

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

332

Forecast Period

2021 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$17.42 billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$104.89 billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

22.4%

Regions Covered

Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Airbus S.A.S.

  • Alibaba

  • Altitude Angel

  • Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon Prime Air)

  • BIZZBY

  • Boeing

  • Cheetah Logistics Technology

  • DHL International GmbH

  • DoorDash Inc.

  • Kiwibot

  • DroneScan

  • Edronic

  • FedEx

  • Fli Drone

  • Flirtey delivery drone

  • Flytrex

  • JD.com, Inc.

  • Matternet Inc.

  • Meituan-Dianping

  • Parrot Drone SAS

  • Pudu Technology Inc

  • Rakuten Inc.

  • Skycart Inc.

  • SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd

  • Terra Drone Corporation

  • United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

  • UVL Robotics

  • Wing Aviation LLC

  • Workhorse Group Inc.

  • Yuneec International

  • Zipline autonomous

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ru6dqi-autonomous?w=12

