Global Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market Report 2023: Increasing Focus toward Sustainability Bolsters Sector

Global Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market

Dublin, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Solution, Application, Adoption Framework and Country-Wise Analysis, Startup Analysis, Patent Analysis, and Value Chain - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global autonomous agriculture equipment market was valued at $10.71 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $28.54 billion in 2027, following a CAGR of 21.65% during 2022-2027.

The growth in the global autonomous agriculture equipment market is expected to be driven by an increase in the adoption of automated farming technologies due to labor shortages and high labor costs, a rise in optimization of crop yield and waste reduction, and a rise in dependence on advanced technologies to enhance productivity across the globe.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The autonomous agriculture equipment market is in a growing phase owing to different advanced technologies in the market. An increase in the adoption of automated machinery and equipment, sensors and navigation systems, robots, autonomous vehicles, and others is expected to drive market growth from 2022 to 2027. An autonomous tractor is the most important hardware component used in modern agriculture operations.

Impact

Autonomous agriculture or farming is the use of autonomous or self-driving machinery and equipment in agriculture. This involves the use of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, sensors, GPS, and other systems to enable farm equipment to operate without direct human control or guidance. Autonomous farming equipment can include tractors, combines, harvesters, and other machinery that are used in various farming operations. These machines can be programmed to perform specific tasks, such as planting, harvesting, tilling, and spraying, without the need for human intervention.

The use of autonomous agriculture equipment has a positive impact on agriculture operations and livestock farming. These technologies offer benefits such as increased efficiency and productivity, water saving, reduced costs, data collection and analysis, increased safety, better sustainability, and others. In addition, autonomous agriculture equipment helps farmers to better understand important factors such as water, topography, orientation, vegetation, and soil analysis.

Market Segmentation



Segmentation 1: by Application

Planting

Harvesting

Spraying

Others

The global autonomous agriculture equipment market in the application segment is expected to be dominated by harvesting. The desire to reduce costs and increase profitability and the increasing costs of labor and other inputs are the key factors expected to drive the growth of this segment globally. This is followed by the spraying segment, which accounts for the second-largest share in the autonomous agriculture equipment market due to the need for more efficient and targeted use of chemicals, the desire to reduce costs and increase profitability, and concerns about worker safety and environmental impact.

Segmentation 2: by Product Type

Tractors

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Robots

Others

Based on products, the robot segment is estimated to capture the highest market share during the period 2022 to 2027. Agriculture robot is increasingly used in various farming operations such as weed control, planting, harvesting, and soil analysis. In addition, with the increasing adoption of intelligent or autonomous robots integrated with sensors and navigation systems, computer vision is expected to drive the growth of the autonomous agriculture equipment market worldwide. Moreover, an increase in penetration of integrated hardware and software technologies is expected to increase the production and efficiency of farms, which in turn is projected to drive market growth in the coming years.

Segmentation 3: by Region

North America - U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe - Germany, France, Netherlands, Turkey, Greece, Ukraine, Belgium, Switzerland, and Rest-of-Europe

China

U.K.

Asia-Pacific - India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa - Israel, South Africa, and Rest-of-Middle East & Africa

South America - Brazil, Argentina, and Rest-of-South America

North America generated the highest revenue of $3,218.3 million in 2021. The region is experiencing an increase in the adoption of autonomous agriculture equipment such as autonomous vehicles, drones, robots, irrigation systems, and other automation and control systems. In addition, the increased adoption of digital technologies for modern farm machinery in efficient crop production in the region, along with the rise in popularity of indoor farming owing to urbanization. In addition, the North America region is also anticipated to grow at a faster rate.

Recent Developments in Global Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market

In December 2022, CNH Industrial NV introduced new driverless tillage and driver-assist harvest solutions under the brand names of CASE IH and New Holland. This strategy has enhanced the product portfolio of the company in the market.

In June 2022, AgXeed launched a new four-wheeled 75hp autonomous tractor. This new product, named Agbot 2,055W4 is specifically suited for seed-bed preparation, sowing, and mechanical weeding.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing Need for Automation in Agriculture

Labor Shortage

Farm Consolidation

Increasing Focus toward Sustainability

High Efficiency and Productivity

Improved Safety

Market Challenges

High Initial Investment

Lack of Awareness

Limited Adaptability/Availability

Market Opportunities

Favorable Government Policies

Increased R&D Investment

Gradual Data Collection Helping to Improve Solutions

Increasing Demand from Co-Operative Farmers

Opportunities in ATaaS Market

Key Companies Profiled

AGCO Corporation

Naio Technologies

CLAAS KGaA mbH

DJI

CNH Industrial N.V.

Parrot Drone SAS

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc

Deere & Company

YANMAR HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

YTO GROUP CORPORATION

Autonomous Tractor Corporation

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Kubota Corporation

Delair

Hexagon Agriculture

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 340 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $10.71 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $28.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:





1 Markets

2 Application

2.1 Global Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market (by Application)

2.1.1 Planting

2.1.2 Harvesting

2.1.3 Spraying

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Demand Analysis Global Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market (by Application)

3 Products

3.1 Global Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market (by Equipment Type)

3.1.1 Tractors

3.1.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

3.1.3 Robots

3.1.4 Others (Planters, Harvesters, Irrigations Systems, etc.)

3.2 Demand Analysis Global Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market (by Equipment Type)

3.3 Global Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market (by Type)

3.3.1 Autonomous

3.3.2 Semi-Autonomous

3.4 Demand Analysis Global Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market (by Type)

3.5 Patent Analysis

3.5.1 Patent Analysis (by Objective)

3.5.1.1 Patent Analysis (by Product)

3.5.2 Patent Analysis (by Organization)

3.5.3 Patent Analysis (by Patent Office)

3.6 Value Chain Analysis

4 Region

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

6 Research Methodology

