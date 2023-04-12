Global Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market Report 2023: Increasing Focus toward Sustainability Bolsters Sector
Dublin, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Solution, Application, Adoption Framework and Country-Wise Analysis, Startup Analysis, Patent Analysis, and Value Chain - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global autonomous agriculture equipment market was valued at $10.71 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $28.54 billion in 2027, following a CAGR of 21.65% during 2022-2027.
The growth in the global autonomous agriculture equipment market is expected to be driven by an increase in the adoption of automated farming technologies due to labor shortages and high labor costs, a rise in optimization of crop yield and waste reduction, and a rise in dependence on advanced technologies to enhance productivity across the globe.
Market Lifecycle Stage
The autonomous agriculture equipment market is in a growing phase owing to different advanced technologies in the market. An increase in the adoption of automated machinery and equipment, sensors and navigation systems, robots, autonomous vehicles, and others is expected to drive market growth from 2022 to 2027. An autonomous tractor is the most important hardware component used in modern agriculture operations.
Impact
Autonomous agriculture or farming is the use of autonomous or self-driving machinery and equipment in agriculture. This involves the use of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, sensors, GPS, and other systems to enable farm equipment to operate without direct human control or guidance. Autonomous farming equipment can include tractors, combines, harvesters, and other machinery that are used in various farming operations. These machines can be programmed to perform specific tasks, such as planting, harvesting, tilling, and spraying, without the need for human intervention.
The use of autonomous agriculture equipment has a positive impact on agriculture operations and livestock farming. These technologies offer benefits such as increased efficiency and productivity, water saving, reduced costs, data collection and analysis, increased safety, better sustainability, and others. In addition, autonomous agriculture equipment helps farmers to better understand important factors such as water, topography, orientation, vegetation, and soil analysis.
Market Segmentation
Segmentation 1: by Application
Planting
Harvesting
Spraying
Others
The global autonomous agriculture equipment market in the application segment is expected to be dominated by harvesting. The desire to reduce costs and increase profitability and the increasing costs of labor and other inputs are the key factors expected to drive the growth of this segment globally. This is followed by the spraying segment, which accounts for the second-largest share in the autonomous agriculture equipment market due to the need for more efficient and targeted use of chemicals, the desire to reduce costs and increase profitability, and concerns about worker safety and environmental impact.
Segmentation 2: by Product Type
Tractors
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)
Robots
Others
Based on products, the robot segment is estimated to capture the highest market share during the period 2022 to 2027. Agriculture robot is increasingly used in various farming operations such as weed control, planting, harvesting, and soil analysis. In addition, with the increasing adoption of intelligent or autonomous robots integrated with sensors and navigation systems, computer vision is expected to drive the growth of the autonomous agriculture equipment market worldwide. Moreover, an increase in penetration of integrated hardware and software technologies is expected to increase the production and efficiency of farms, which in turn is projected to drive market growth in the coming years.
Segmentation 3: by Region
North America - U.S., Canada, and Mexico
Europe - Germany, France, Netherlands, Turkey, Greece, Ukraine, Belgium, Switzerland, and Rest-of-Europe
China
U.K.
Asia-Pacific - India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa - Israel, South Africa, and Rest-of-Middle East & Africa
South America - Brazil, Argentina, and Rest-of-South America
North America generated the highest revenue of $3,218.3 million in 2021. The region is experiencing an increase in the adoption of autonomous agriculture equipment such as autonomous vehicles, drones, robots, irrigation systems, and other automation and control systems. In addition, the increased adoption of digital technologies for modern farm machinery in efficient crop production in the region, along with the rise in popularity of indoor farming owing to urbanization. In addition, the North America region is also anticipated to grow at a faster rate.
Recent Developments in Global Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market
In December 2022, CNH Industrial NV introduced new driverless tillage and driver-assist harvest solutions under the brand names of CASE IH and New Holland. This strategy has enhanced the product portfolio of the company in the market.
In June 2022, AgXeed launched a new four-wheeled 75hp autonomous tractor. This new product, named Agbot 2,055W4 is specifically suited for seed-bed preparation, sowing, and mechanical weeding.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Growing Need for Automation in Agriculture
Labor Shortage
Farm Consolidation
Increasing Focus toward Sustainability
High Efficiency and Productivity
Improved Safety
Market Challenges
High Initial Investment
Lack of Awareness
Limited Adaptability/Availability
Market Opportunities
Favorable Government Policies
Increased R&D Investment
Gradual Data Collection Helping to Improve Solutions
Increasing Demand from Co-Operative Farmers
Opportunities in ATaaS Market
Key Companies Profiled
AGCO Corporation
Naio Technologies
CLAAS KGaA mbH
DJI
CNH Industrial N.V.
Parrot Drone SAS
AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc
Deere & Company
YANMAR HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.
YTO GROUP CORPORATION
Autonomous Tractor Corporation
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Kubota Corporation
Delair
Hexagon Agriculture
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
340
Forecast Period
2022 - 2027
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$10.71 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
$28.54 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
21.6%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Markets
2 Application
2.1 Global Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market (by Application)
2.1.1 Planting
2.1.2 Harvesting
2.1.3 Spraying
2.1.4 Others
2.2 Demand Analysis Global Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market (by Application)
3 Products
3.1 Global Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market (by Equipment Type)
3.1.1 Tractors
3.1.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)
3.1.3 Robots
3.1.4 Others (Planters, Harvesters, Irrigations Systems, etc.)
3.2 Demand Analysis Global Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market (by Equipment Type)
3.3 Global Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market (by Type)
3.3.1 Autonomous
3.3.2 Semi-Autonomous
3.4 Demand Analysis Global Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market (by Type)
3.5 Patent Analysis
3.5.1 Patent Analysis (by Objective)
3.5.1.1 Patent Analysis (by Product)
3.5.2 Patent Analysis (by Organization)
3.5.3 Patent Analysis (by Patent Office)
3.6 Value Chain Analysis
4 Region
5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles
6 Research Methodology
