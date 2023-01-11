Global Automotive Telematics Market to Hit Sales Valuation of US$ 251.05 Billion by 2031 – Astute Analytica

AstuteAnalytica India Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
AstuteAnalytica India Pvt. Ltd.
AstuteAnalytica India Pvt. Ltd.

Asia Pacific, holding largest pie in the global automotive telematics market, is expected to retain is majority share throughout the forecast period.

New Delhi, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global automotive telematics market is estimated to grow from US$ 50.90 billion in 2022 to US$ 251.05 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period 2023-2031.

Get Free sample copy of this report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/automotive-telematics-market

The installed base of active automotive telematics devices will grow from approximately 205 million in 2022 to 375 million by 2026. Astute Analytica also forecasted that the number of monthly active users of automotive telematics services will increase tenfold during the same period, reaching 250 million by 2026.

Our report on the global automotive telematics market provides a comprehensive study of the market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats faced by the industry. It includes an in-depth assessment of the market size and growth prospects of the market. Furthermore, the report provides a detailed overview of the key players operating in the market, their business strategies, product offerings, and key financials. In addition, the report includes a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the automotive telematics market and provides an overview of the major developments made by leading players in the market.

The study identified three key factors driving this growth:

  • Advancements in vehicle connectivity and communications technologies are making it increasingly easier and cheaper to add telematics capabilities to new and existing vehicles.

  • Consumer awareness of the benefits of telematics is growing, thanks in part to the success of usage-based insurance programs that offer discounts to drivers who agree to share their driving data with insurers.

  • Telematics services are becoming more commonly offered as part of new vehicle purchase or lease packages, making it easier for consumers to adopt them. It was also found that safety and security features are currently the most popular applications of automotive telematics market, but that entertainment and infotainment applications are expected to see the strongest growth in the coming years.

Increased Focus on Providing Navigation Services than R&D in Automotive Telematics Market

Our study found that the majority of automotive telematics companies are focused on providing infotainment and navigation services. However, a smaller number of companies are focused on providing safety and security services. This is likely due to the fact that safety and security services require a higher level of investment in Research & Development (R&D) than infotainment and navigation Services. As such, the small number of companies that are focused on providing safety and security Services are likely to be the ones that succeed in the long-term.

IVI, Aftermarket Services, and Pay as You Go Insurance are Offering Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Market Players

The automotive telematics market is vast and ever-changing. To keep up with the latest trends and understand where the market is headed, analysts at Astute Analytica conduct regular studies of the sector. In our most recent analysis, we identified several key areas of opportunity for companies looking to capitalize on the growing demand for connected cars. One area of opportunity is in-vehicle infotainment (IVI). This category includes systems that provide entertainment, navigation, and other information to drivers and passengers. IVI systems are becoming increasingly sophisticated, with many offering features such as hands-free calling, music streaming, and even augmented reality. The automotive telematics market offers a big opportunity for companies that can provide IVI systems that are both cutting-edge and user-friendly.

Another opportunity identified by our analyst is in aftermarket services. This category includes products and services that are not part of the original purchase price of a vehicle but can be added on later. Aftermarket services can range from simple things like tire pressure monitoring to more complex offerings like remote diagnostics and vehicle tracking. The automotive telematics market provides a big opportunity for companies that can offer innovative aftermarket services that meet the needs of today's connected consumers.

Finally, our study highlights the potential for new business models in the automotive telematics industry. One example is pay-as-you-go insurance, which could be based on a driver's actual driving habits rather than traditional risk.

Top Trends Shaping the Global Automotive Telematics Market

The market is growing rapidly, with new players and new applications entering the market every day. Astute Analytica’s analysis of the market shows that there are four key trends that shaping the growth:

1. The proliferation of connected devices: There are now more than 1 billion connected devices in use around the world, and that number is growing every day. This huge increase in connectivity is driving the need for telematics solutions that can manage and monitor all of these devices.

2. The rise of the sharing economy: The sharing economy is booming, with companies like Uber and Airbnb becoming household names. This trend in the global automotive telematics market is also having an impact on the automotive industry, as people increasingly look to share cars rather than own them. This is creating new opportunities for telematics solutions that can help manage car-sharing fleets.

3. The growth of autonomous vehicles: Autonomous vehicles are no longer a futuristic concept; they're already here, and they're only going to become more commonplace in the coming years. Telematics solutions will be essential for managing and monitoring these vehicles.

4. The increasing importance of data: Data is increasingly becoming a key differentiator in the automotive industry. Telematics solutions that can provide insights into vehicle data will be essential for businesses looking to stay ahead of the competition.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC): https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/automotive-telematics-market

Robert Bosch GmbH and Continental AG are Prominent Players in Automotive Telematics Market

Automotive telematics is a growing field that is becoming increasingly important for carmakers and suppliers. Robert Bosch GmbH and Continental AG are two key companies in this area. Bosch is a leading supplier of automotive components and systems, and has been active in the telematics field for many years. The company offers a wide range of products and solutions for automotive telematics, including vehicle diagnostics, infotainment, and navigation.

Continental is another major player in automotive telematics market. The company offers a variety of products and solutions for both Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers. Continental’s products include vehicle diagnostics, infotainment, navigation, and driver assistance systems.

Both Bosch and Continental are leaders in the development of new technologies for the connected car. They are working on various projects to enable vehicles to communicate with each other and with infrastructure such as traffic lights and parking spaces. This will ultimately lead to a more efficient and safer transportation system.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Continental AG​

  • LG Electronics

  • Verizon

  • Harman International

  • Delphi Automotive Plc

  • Visteon Corporation​

  • Magneti Marelli S.P.A.​

  • Tomtom International BV

  • Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

  • Intel Corporation

  • Trimble Inc

  • AT&T

  • Octo Telematics

  • Airbiquity Inc.

  • Masternaut Limited

  • The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

  • Box Telematics

  • Act Soft

  • Other Prominent Players

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/automotive-telematics-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:
Aamir Beg
BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India
Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)
Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com
Website: www.astuteanalytica.com

CONTACT: Contact us: Aamir Beg BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World) Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com Website: www.astuteanalytica.com


Latest Stories

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Pastrnak scores twice, Bruins beat Sharks 4-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — David Pastrnak scored twice as the Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Saturday night. Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists, and Craig Smith also scored for the Bruins. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for his 22nd win this season. “When you have great depth like we have, you’re able to move people around, especially when people are on top of their games to give our team an added spark," Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said. Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro score

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn't making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There's no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team's headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It's a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that's floundered for the past decade. Now it's time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do t

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Leonard, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs to snap 6-game skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five games Leonard has scored at least 24 points. He got off to a quick start with 11 in the first quarter as the Clippers led throughout. Doncic, who sat out Sunday against Oklahoma City due to left ankle soreness, mi

  • Gustafsson, Kuemper lead Capitals past Blue Jackets 1-0

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson made their season debuts and the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 1-0 on Sunday. Erik Gustafsson scored 2:43 into the game and Darcy Kuemper stopped 37 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and second in five games. Elvis Merzlikins had 18 saves for Columbus, which has lost 10 of its last 12 games. Backstrom and Wilson took the ice at Capital One Arena for the first time since the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playof

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Fiala has hat trick as Kings beat Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Newly named All-Star Kevin Fiala scored three goals to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 Saturday night and edge closer to their Pacific Division rivals. Second-place Los Angeles has 52 points, just four behind the Knights, who have a game in hand. The Kings have won two of the three meetings, with one game between the teams left April 6 in L.A. Los Angeles also ended the Knights' four-game home winning streak and three-game overall win streak. Fiala h

  • Kaillie Humphries of US keeps monobob series lead in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany's Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023. Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medalled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings. Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 mi

  • Morikawa pulls away with late run of birdies at Kapalua

    KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Collin Morikawa can make golf look simple. He has a shot in mind and the ball is going where he's looking. The difference at the Sentry Tournament of Champions is that includes shots on the green. He was particularly effective Saturday on the stretch of scoring holes on the back nine of Kapalua, typically a chance for players to make up ground in a hurry. Morikawa birdied four of the last five holes and pulled away. He finished with a 15-foot birdie putt for an 8-under 65,

  • Tatum, Brown help Celtics escape with 121-116 win over Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 33 seconds left, Jaylen Brown added 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-116 on Saturday. Boston maintained the NBA’s best record by winning for the sixth time in eight games. Tatum was serenaded with “MVP! MVP!” chants late in the first half while attempting a free throw. The All-Star rewarded the Celtics fans in attendance with his highest-scoring game since dropping 38 points against Ho

  • Devils rally from 2 down, beat Rangers on Severson's OT goal

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored with 2:13 left in overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson's first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New J

  • Dobbs 'proud of effort' despite costly turnovers vs Jaguars

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — All Joshua Dobbs had to do was protect the football. He failed miserably. The journeyman quarterback who was signed off Detroit’s practice squad just a few weeks ago turned the ball over twice in the second half Saturday night, handing Jacksonville 10 points in a 20-16 loss that could haunt the Tennessee Titans for the next eight months. The Titans had done everything they needed to do to beat the Jaguars in a winner-take-all game to decide the AFC South. Derrick Henry

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Victor Oladipo scores 26 points, Heat beat Suns 104-96

    PHOENIX (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored a season-high 26 points, Bam Adebayo added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Phoenix Suns 104-96 on Friday night. The Heat and Suns entered the game with the same record, but are heading in opposite directions. Miami has won nine of its last 13. Phoenix dropped to .500 for the season and has lost five in a row, eight of nine and 13 of 17. The Heat led for the majority of the game and never trailed in the second half, though it stayed fairl

  • Winnipeg gym hosts grappling night to help send teen with genetic disorder to Spain

    Winnipegger Eli Ducak, 15, is adventurous, curious and loves his cat and two dogs. He also has Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. The rare genetic disorder causes fatigue and affects Ducak's connective tissue, so he has to be extremely careful with his movements. His joints can easily dislocate, and Ducak says that often happens with his ankle during gym class. Even though the disorder is progressive and will eventually become worse, Ducak isn't letting it stop him from enjoying his life to the fullest. He

  • Kings use power play to get past Oilers 6-3

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as Los Angeles improved to 9-2-1 since Dec. 15. Pheonix Copley had 28 saves as he improved to 11-2-0 in 13 starts — all since Dec. 6. The Kings converted on four of their first six power-play chances and improved to 2-0-0 against the Oilers this season. It was the first tim