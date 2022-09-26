The Global Automotive Telematics Market is expected to grow by $ 109.84 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.22% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Automotive Telematics Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the automotive telematics market and it is poised to grow by $ 109. 84 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.

22% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive telematics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of EVs, the presence of a conducive technology environment, and regulations to improve the safety of modern vehicles.

The automotive telematics market analysis includes application, type segment, and geographic landscape.



The automotive telematics market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Commercial vehicles

• Passenger cars



By Type

• Embedded

• Smartphone integration

• Tethered



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing popularity of API as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive telematics market growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of video telematics to precisely track driver behavior and the collaboration of OEMs and tier-1 suppliers for pre-installed telematics services will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive telematics market covers the following areas:

• Automotive telematics market sizing

• Automotive telematics market forecast

• Automotive telematics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive telematics market vendors that include Agero Inc., Airbiquity Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies Plc, Garmin Ltd., General Motors Co, LG Corp., Masternaut Ltd., MiX Telematics Ltd., Octo Group S.p.A, Omnitracs LLC, Panasonic Corp, Qualcomm Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Teletrac Navman US Ltd, TomTom International BV, Trimble Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Visteon Corp., and Volkswagen AG. Also, the automotive telematics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

