Global Automotive Supercharger Market Report 2021: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2015-2026

The global automotive supercharger market reached a value of US$ 7.73 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 9.96 Billion in 2026.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



An automotive supercharger is an air compressor or blower that increases the pressure or density of air supplied to an internal combustion engine (ICE) and enhances air mass drawn into cylinders. This helps to burn more fuel during each intake stroke of the engine.

An automotive supercharger generally acquires power through the belt, gear, shaft and chains connected to the crankshaft of the engine. It is widely utilized in high-end vehicles, sports cars and motorcycles to maximize power output, reduce exhaust emissions and improve acceleration capability.



The escalating demand for downsizing the engine, in confluence with the increasing fuel efficiency of vehicles, represents one of the key factors stimulating the global automotive supercharger market growth.

Moreover, due to the growing environmental concerns, governments of numerous countries are implementing stringent regulations on carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. Consequently, several automotive manufacturers are incorporating superchargers in passenger cars and light-duty trucks to maximize their performance and fuel efficiency.

Apart from this, the growing popularity of electric automotive superchargers in hybrid vehicles for reducing the overall cost acts as another growth-inducing factor.

However, lockdowns imposed by the governments of several countries due to the rapidly increasing cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have disrupted the supply chains and temporarily halted the operations of various manufacturing units. As a result, the market has been negatively impacted, but it is expected to revive once lockdown measures are relaxed and normalcy is regained.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global automotive supercharger market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive supercharger market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the drive type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global automotive supercharger market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being

A&A Corvette Performance Ltd.

Daimler AG

Eaton Corporation

Federal-Mogul (Tenneco Inc.)

Ferrari N.V. (Exor)

Ford Motor Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Ihi Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Pagani Automobili S.p.A. (Horacio Pagani SPA)

Porsche AG (Volkswagen AG)

Rotrex A/S (Formkon Holding ApS)

Valeo

Vortech Engineering

Key Market Segmentation

Breakup by Component:

Harmonic Balancers

Pulleys/Belts

Compressors

Intercoolers

Blowers

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Centrifugal Supercharger

Roots Supercharger

Twin-Screw Supercharger

Breakup by Drive Type:

Engine Driven Superchargers

Gasoline

Diesel

Electric Motor Driven Superchargers

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Others

Breakup by End User:

OEM

Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

