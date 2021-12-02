Global Automotive Supercharger Market Report 2021: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2015-2026
The global automotive supercharger market reached a value of US$ 7.73 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 9.96 Billion in 2026.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
An automotive supercharger is an air compressor or blower that increases the pressure or density of air supplied to an internal combustion engine (ICE) and enhances air mass drawn into cylinders. This helps to burn more fuel during each intake stroke of the engine.
An automotive supercharger generally acquires power through the belt, gear, shaft and chains connected to the crankshaft of the engine. It is widely utilized in high-end vehicles, sports cars and motorcycles to maximize power output, reduce exhaust emissions and improve acceleration capability.
The escalating demand for downsizing the engine, in confluence with the increasing fuel efficiency of vehicles, represents one of the key factors stimulating the global automotive supercharger market growth.
Moreover, due to the growing environmental concerns, governments of numerous countries are implementing stringent regulations on carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. Consequently, several automotive manufacturers are incorporating superchargers in passenger cars and light-duty trucks to maximize their performance and fuel efficiency.
Apart from this, the growing popularity of electric automotive superchargers in hybrid vehicles for reducing the overall cost acts as another growth-inducing factor.
However, lockdowns imposed by the governments of several countries due to the rapidly increasing cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have disrupted the supply chains and temporarily halted the operations of various manufacturing units. As a result, the market has been negatively impacted, but it is expected to revive once lockdown measures are relaxed and normalcy is regained.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
How has the global automotive supercharger market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive supercharger market?
What are the key regional markets?
What is the breakup of the market based on the component?
What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
What is the breakup of the market based on the drive type?
What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?
What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
What is the structure of the global automotive supercharger market and who are the key players?
What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being
A&A Corvette Performance Ltd.
Daimler AG
Eaton Corporation
Federal-Mogul (Tenneco Inc.)
Ferrari N.V. (Exor)
Ford Motor Company
Honeywell International Inc.
Ihi Corporation
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
Pagani Automobili S.p.A. (Horacio Pagani SPA)
Porsche AG (Volkswagen AG)
Rotrex A/S (Formkon Holding ApS)
Valeo
Vortech Engineering
Key Market Segmentation
Breakup by Component:
Harmonic Balancers
Pulleys/Belts
Compressors
Intercoolers
Blowers
Others
Breakup by Technology:
Centrifugal Supercharger
Roots Supercharger
Twin-Screw Supercharger
Breakup by Drive Type:
Engine Driven Superchargers
Gasoline
Diesel
Electric Motor Driven Superchargers
Breakup by Vehicle Type:
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Others
Breakup by End User:
OEM
Aftermarket
Breakup by Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
