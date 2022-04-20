Global automotive sensors market size to record stellar growth through 2030

The research report on ‘Global Automotive Sensors Market’ seeks to evaluate the factors propelling and restraining this vertical’s growth over 2021-2030. It evaluates past and present trends to derive the industry’s growth trajectory for the forecast period.

Pune, India, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global automotive sensors market size is estimated to grow at over 7.5% CAGR between 2021 , driven by surging demand for vehicle safety features. Moreover, introduction of self-driving cars, and fast paced technological advancements for boosting vehicle efficiency & interactivity are also promoting product adoption in recent years.


The report crafts business intelligence on various industry segmentations, including product type, vehicle type, engine type, application scope, and regional segments. An analysis of each of these segments in terms of market share, growth pattern, and revenue contribution makes up a major portion of the study.

Besides, the research document profiles all the major companies and emphasizes on the priorities stakeholders should focus on, to gain a better perspective of investable areas in this sphere.

For the unversed, automotive sensors perform all basic control functions in a vehicle such as anti-theft alarm, temperature sensor, speed sensor, dashboard, lighting, and reverse parking.

Major industry players have been employing lucrative strategies to capitalize on emerging trends, which has boosted market dynamics.

Market segmentation overview:

Considering product based segmentation of worldwide automotive sensors industry, the current sensor segment captured 3% revenue share in 2020 and is likely to show robust growth during the assessment period. Rapid technological advancements in vehicle electronic systems such as battery management are likely to boost segmental expansion.

By engine type, the hybrid sub segment captured 10% market share in 2020 and is slated to grow at a notable pace over the review period. This can be credited to surging demand for energy efficient and eco-friendly vehicles in countries like India, Japan, and China.

Speaking of application scope, the body electronics segment held 16.5% industry share in 2020 and is anticipated to deliver substantial returns throughout the estimated timeline, triggered by growing safety standards to reduce fatalities caused in road accidents.

Regional outlook:

On the regional front, Latin America automotive sensors market accounted for 3% revenue share in 2020 and is on track to register a healthy CAGR through 2030, owing to supportive government initiatives for promoting the adoption of electric vehicles in commercial applications and public transport.

Global Automotive Sensors Market, By Product Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2030)

  • Current Sensor

    • Hall-effect

      • Coreless Hall

      • Cored Hall

    • Shunt

    • Fluxgate

    • Magneto-resistive

  • Pressure Sensor

  • Temperature Sensor

  • Speed Sensor

  • Position Sensor

  • Camshaft Sensor

  • Torque Sensor

  • Angle Sensor

  • Level Sensor

  • Gas Sensor

  • Humidity Sensor

  • LiDAR Sensor

  • Infrared Sensor

  • Ultrasonic Sensor

  • Radar Sensor

  • Image Sensor

Global Automotive Sensors Market, By Vehicle Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2030)

  • Passenger Cars

  • Light Commercial Vehicle

  • Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Sensors Market, By Engine Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2030)

  • Gasoline

  • Diesel

  • Hybrid

  • Battery Electric Vehicle

  • Fuel Cell

Global Automotive Sensors Market, By Application Scope (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2030)

  • Powertrain

  • Body Electronics

    • Steering System

    • Chassis System

    • Others

  • ADAS & Safety System

  • Health, Wellness and Wellbeing (HWW)

Global Automotive Sensors Market, By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2030)

North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

Europe

  • Germany

  • U.K.

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

Asia Pacific

  • India

  • China

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Taiwan

Latin America

  • Mexico

  • Brazil

Middle East & Africa

  • GCC

  • South Africa

Rest of the world

Global Automotive Sensors Market, Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2030)

  • Beijing Jingwei Hirain Technologies Co. Inc.

  • HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

  • Elmos Semiconductor SE

  • Dongguan Zhengyang Electronic Mechanical Ltd.

  • Denso Corp.

  • CTS Corp.

  • Bourns Inc.

  • Allegro Microsystems LLC

  • AB Elektronik GmbH

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope


1.1 Scope & definitions

1.1.1.1 Methodology and forecast parameters

1.1.1.2 Region-wise COVID-19 impact analysis:

1.1.1.3 North America

1.1.1.4 Secondary

1.1.1.5 Primary

Chapter 2 Methodology & Scope

2.1 Automotive sensor 360 degree synopsis, 2016 - 2030

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Product trends

2.1.2.1 Market estimates & forecast for current sensor by technology, 2016-2030

2.1.2.1.1 Global market estimates and forecast, for current sensor technology by application, 2016 - 2030

2.1.3 Vehicle type trends

2.1.4 Engine type trends

2.1.5 Application trends

2.1.5.1 Automotive sensor market size, by powertrain application, 2016 - 2030

2.1.5.2 Automotive sensor market size, by body electronics application, 2016 - 2030

Chapter 3 Automotive Sensors: Industry Insights

3.1 Industry Segmentation

3.2 Impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the automotive sensor market

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4 Technology & innovation landscape

3.5 Overview of fuel cell vehicle market

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.7 Industry impact forces

3.8 Growth potential analysis

3.9 Porter's analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape,

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis, 2020

4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.3.1 Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.

4.3.2 Robert Bosch GmbH

4.3.3 Infineon Technologies

4.3.4 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

4.3.5 Panasonic Corporation

4.3.6 Sensata Technologies

4.3.7 STMicroelectronics

4.3.8 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

4.4 Competitive analysis of innovation leaders, 2020

4.4.1 Texas Instruments

4.4.2 Honeywell International Inc.

4.4.3 Renesas Electronics Corporation

4.4.4 HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

4.4.5 Continental AG

4.5 Vendor adoption matrix

Chapter 5 Automotive Sensor Market, By Product

5.1 Key trends by product

5.2 Current sensor

5.3 Pressure sensor

5.4 Temperature sensor

5.5 Speed sensor

5.6 Position sensor

5.7 Camshaft sensor

5.8 Torque sensor

5.9 Angle sensor

Chapter 6 Automotive Sensor Market, By Vehicle Type

6.1 Key trends by Vehicle Type

6.2 Passenger cars

6.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2030

6.3 LCV (Light Commercial Vehicle)

6.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2030

6.4 HCV (Heavy Commercial Vehicle)

6.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2030

Chapter 7 Automotive Sensor Market, By Engine Type

7.1 Key trends by engine type

7.2 Gasoline

7.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2030

7.3 Diesel

7.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2030

7.4 Hybrid

7.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2030

7.5 Battery Electric Vehicle

7.5.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2030

7.6 Fuel cell

7.6.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2030

Chapter 8 Automotive Sensor Market, By Application

8.1 Key trends by application

8.2 Powertrain

8.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2030

8.2.2 Market estimates and forecast, by sensor, 2016 - 2030

8.3 Body electronics

8.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2030

8.3.2 Steering systems

8.3.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2030

8.3.2.2 Market estimates and forecast, by sensor, 2016 - 2030

8.3.3 Chassis systems

8.3.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2030

8.3.3.2 Market estimates and forecast, by sensor, 2016 - 2030

8.4 ADAS & safety system

8.5 Health, Wellness and Wellbeing (HWW)

8.5.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2030

8.5.2 Market estimates and forecast, by sensor, 2016 - 2030

Chapter 9 Automotive Sensor Market, By Region


