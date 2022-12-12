Global Automotive Radar Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

Company Logo

Global Automotive Radar Market

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Radar Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive radar market size reached US$ 3.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 12.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.89% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Automotive radar refers to a system installed in automobiles to detect the speed and range of objects in the vicinity of the car. It locates objects through a transmitter that sends out a receiver and radio waves that hit the object and then bounce back to the receiver, thereby making it possible to detect the distance, speed, and direction of the object. This helps avoid collisions, detect pedestrians and cyclists, and also complements the vision-based camera-sensing system.

Nowadays, a wide variety of automotive radars are available in the market. Long-range automotive radars are utilized for measuring the distance and speed of other vehicles, medium-range radars help in detecting objects into a broader field of view, and short-range radars sense objects near the vehicle.



Automotive Radar Market Trends:



Global automotive radar market is primarily driven by the growing incidences of road accidents that have necessitated safety features in automobiles for safer mobility. Governments across the world are also implementing stringent regulations and initiatives to develop vehicle safety systems.

Besides this, the growing trend of autonomous vehicles and the electrification of vehicles have escalated the demand for automotive radars. They offer adaptive cruise control and are critical components of the autonomous driving assistance systems (ADAS). Moreover, technological advancements in the automotive sector, such as the development of high-performance compact radars at low manufacturing costs, are providing a positive impact on the market growth.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $3.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $12.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.8% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Analog Devices Inc, Aptiv plc, Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Denso Corporation, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Valeo and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global automotive radar market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive radar market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the range?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global automotive radar market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Automotive Radar Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Range

6.1 Long Range

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Medium and Short Range

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

7.1 Passenger Cars

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Commercial Vehicles

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Intelligent Park Assist

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Analog Devices Inc

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Aptiv plc

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.3 Autoliv Inc.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Continental AG

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Denso Corporation

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.7 Infineon Technologies AG

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 NXP Semiconductors

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Robert Bosch GmbH

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Texas Instruments Incorporated

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Valeo

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.12 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fmmqyg

