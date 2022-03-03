Global Automotive Radar Market (2021 to 2026) - by Range, Frequency, Application, Vehicle Type and Geography

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Automotive Radar Market

Global Automotive Radar Market
Global Automotive Radar Market

Dublin, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Radar Market (2021-2026) by Range, Frequency, Application, Vehicle Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Radar Market is estimated to be USD 4.73 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 12.42 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.3%.

Market Dynamics

Key factors such as the rise in demand for safety features and increasing sales of luxury cars are driving the market growth. Technological advancements and increasing awareness among people provide growth opportunities to the market.

However, high cost and complex structure factors are likely to restrain the market growth. Moreover, lower efficiency and shorter wavelength are major challenges in the market.

Market Segmentation

  • The Global Automotive Radar Market is segmented further based on Range, Frequency, Application, Vehicle Type, and Geography.

  • By Range, the market is classified as and Short-Range Radar, Medium-Range Radar & Long Range Radar.

  • By Frequency, the market is classified as 24 GHz, 77 GHz, and 79GHz.

  • By Application, the market is classified as Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Forward Collision Warning System (FCWS), and Intelligent Park Assist.

  • By Vehicle Type, the market is classified as Passenger Car (PC) and Commercial Vehicle (CV).

  • By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Denso, Fujitsu, Infineon Technologies, NXP, Robert Bosch, STMicroelectronics, etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Automotive Radar Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rise in Demand and Government Regulations for Safety Features
4.1.2 Increase in Adoption of ADAS Technology by OEMs
4.1.3 Increasing Sales of Luxury Cars
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Usage of Radar Detectors Considered as Illegal in Some Countries
4.2.2 High Cost and Complex Structure
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Technological Advancements
4.3.2 Digital Transformation Instead of Analog/RF
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Issues Related to Equipment Calibration and Testing
4.4.2 Shorter Wavelength

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Automotive Radar Market, By Range
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Short Range Radar (SRR)
6.3 Medium Range Radar (MRR)
6.4 Long Range Radar (LRR)

7 Global Automotive Radar Market, By Frequency
7.1 Introduction
7.2 24 GHz
7.3 77 GHz
7.4 79 GHz

1. Global Automotive Radar Market, By Application
2. Introduction
3. Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
4. Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)
5. Blind Spot Detection (BSD)
6. Forward Collision Warning System (FCWS)
7. Intelligent Park Assist

8 Global Automotive Radar Market, By Vehicle Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Passenger Car (PC)
8.3 Commercial Vehicles (CV)

9 Global Automotive Radar Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 America
9.2.1 Argentina
9.2.2 Brazil
9.2.3 Canada
9.2.4 Chile
9.2.5 Colombia
9.2.6 Mexico
9.2.7 Peru
9.2.8 United States
9.2.9 Rest of Americas
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Austria
9.3.2 Belgium
9.3.3 Denmark
9.3.4 Finland
9.3.5 France
9.3.6 Germany
9.3.7 Italy
9.3.8 Netherlands
9.3.9 Norway
9.3.10 Poland
9.3.11 Russia
9.3.12 Spain
9.3.13 Sweden
9.3.14 Switzerland
9.3.15 United Kingdom
9.3.16 Rest of Europe
9.4 Middle East and Africa
9.4.1 Egypt
9.4.2 Israel
9.4.3 Qatar
9.4.4 Saudi Arabia
9.4.5 South Africa
9.4.6 United Arab Emirates
9.4.7 Rest of MEA
9.5 Asia-Pacific
9.5.1 Australia
9.5.2 Bangladesh
9.5.3 China
9.5.4 India
9.5.5 Indonesia
9.5.6 Japan
9.5.7 Malaysia
9.5.8 Philippines
9.5.9 Singapore
9.5.10 South Korea
9.5.11 Sri Lanka
9.5.12 Thailand
9.5.13 Taiwan
9.5.14 Rest of Asia-Pacific

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Competitive Quadrant
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.3 Strategic Initiatives
10.3.1 M&A and Investments
10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

11 Company Profiles
11.1 Analog Devices
11.2 Autoliv
11.3 Continental
11.4 Delphi Automotive
11.5 Denso
11.6 Fujitsu
11.7 HELLA
11.8 Infineon Technologies
11.9 Infineon Technologies
11.10 Mitsubishi Electric
11.11 Nidec Elesys
11.12 NXP
11.13 RadSee Technologies
11.14 Robert Bosch
11.15 Rohde & Schwarz
11.16 Symeo
11.17 STMicroelectronics
11.18 Texas Instruments
11.19 TungThih Electronic
11.20 Valeo
11.21 Veoneer
11.22 ZF Friedrichshafen

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qpr80t

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Should Auston Matthews be considered the MVP front runner?

    With incredible numbers, team success and historical implication, the Maple Leafs sniper has the most levers to pull on when building a Hart Trophy case.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Lost Ark is the hottest game right now

    Lost ark is a game you shouldn't miss!

  • Dominik Hasek calls Ovechkin a 'chicken sh-t', wants NHL to suspend all Russians

    Dominik Hasek called for the NHL to take action against the league's Russian players.

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • 'Just a dirty play': P.K. Subban roasted by Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel for trip

    Another day in the NHL, another controversial and dangerous play on the ice.

  • Hockey equipment giant CCM to stop marketing Ovechkin, other Russian NHLers

    CCM won't be marketing Alex Ovechkin and other Russians for the foreseeable future.

  • Oilers' Brendan Perlini found out from his mom that he got waived

    Tough news to have to hear from your mom.

  • Arctic Winter Games International Committee suspends Yamal, Russia

    The International Arctic Winter Games Committee has suspended Yamal, Russia, from its biennial circumpolar sport and culture event, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a statement Tuesday evening. The Arctic Winter Games are held every two years, and are an important circumpolar sports and cultural event for youth. About 2,000 athletes from around the world — including from Russia, Greenland, Finland and Norway, as well as Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik, the Northwest Territories, northern Albert

  • Has much changed for the Oilers under Jay Woodcroft?

    With seven wins from 10 games, the move to Jay Woodcroft appears to have been wise.

  • Malachi Flynn on what it was like to see Goran Dragic again

    Toronto Raptors point guard Malachi Flynn met with the media after an impressive performance against the Brooklyn Nets. He spoke about how it felt to get on the floor in a greater role, what it did for his confidence, striking a balance between scoring and playmaking and what it was like to go up against Goran Dragic. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.