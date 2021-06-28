Global Automotive Plastics Market (2021 to 2026) - Use of Bioplastics in Vehicle Production Presents Opportunities

Dublin, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Plastics Market for Passenger Cars by Product Type (PP, PU, PVC, PA), Application (Interior, Exterior, Under Bonnet), Vehicle Type (Conventional Cars, Electric Cars), and Geography - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive plastics market for passenger cars is estimated at USD 21.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 30.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

Increasing disposable income, changing lifestyles, and growing population in emerging economies are some of the growth drivers for the automotive plastics market for passenger cars.



The under-bonnet application segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on application, the under-bonnet application is the fastest-growing segment of the automotive plastics market for passenger cars. With the increasing demand for passenger cars, the demand for plastic powertrain components such as housing and electric motor casing is likely to increase.

Also, other factors responsible for the market growth include battery thermal management systems that require high-quality polymer casing and the deployment of lightweight components for electric motor. New plastic innovations in the electric powertrain such as adoption of polymer in the cooling concept of electric motor housing material are likely to result in the growth of advanced plastics used for under bonnet components.



The PU product type segment is the largest market in 2020



PU is the largest product type segment in the automotive plastics market for passenger cars. PU is a strong and light material that helps designers and manufacturers design seating and other components that can be assembled, disassembled, and recycled.

They are available in a wide range of stiffness, hardness, and densities, and are used in seats, steering wheels, automotive suspension bushings, carpet backing, seat overlays, head & armrests, airbag covers, acoustic insulations and insulation panels. Polyurethane is the most durable and can be recycled, thereby finding plenty of applications in automotive plastics for passenger cars.



Polyurethanes help in improving the quality, safety, and cost-effectiveness of modern cars. The developing economies of APAC, such as China and India, are driving the demand for polyurethanes owing to the increase in car production in these countries.



Asia Pacific is projected to grow the highest CAGR in the automotive plastics market for passenger cars during the forecast period



Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing market in the automotive plastics market for passenger cars. It is the largest market because of the increased use of plastics in the vehicles produced in China, Japan and India.

The vehicle production in these countries is growing at a rapid rate because of the presence of major automotive players such as Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki and Nissan. Manufacturers such as BMW and Volkswagen have already set up manufacturing units in these countries.



In terms of geography, Asia has the highest sales of automotive, making it the largest market for plastic for passenger cars. Such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the automotive plastics market for passenger cars in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities In Automotive Plastics Market for Passenger Cars

4.2 APAC Automotive Plastics Market for Passenger Cars, by Product Type, and Country

4.3 Automotive Plastics Market for Passenger Cars, by Application

4.4 Automotive Plastics Market for Passenger Cars, by Region

4.5 Automotive Plastics Market for Passenger Cars Attractiveness

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Adoption of lightweight materials due to stringent emission and fuel economy regulations

5.2.1.2 Introduction of new safety features and luxury components

5.2.1.3 OEMs' inclination towards thermally stable plastics

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Covid-19 slowing down sales of passenger cars

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Use of bioplastics in vehicle production

5.2.3.2 Use of anti-microbial plastics/additives in vehicle car production

5.2.3.3 Use of composites and PMMA in vehicle car production

5.2.3.4 Growing trend of vehicle electrification

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Shifting demands of OEMs for advanced materials to adhere to carbon emission targets

5.2.4.2 High cost of capital and infrastructure for re-engineering of plastics

5.3 Porter's Five forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Impact of Covid-19 On Automotive Plastics Market for Passenger Cars

5.4.1 Covid-19

5.4.2 Covid-19 Health Assessment

5.4.3 Impact On Automotive Plastics Market for Passenger Cars

5.5 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

5.6 Ecosystem/Market Map of Automotive Plastics for Passenger Cars

5.7 Patent Analysis

5.8 Regulatory Landscape

5.9 Case Study Analysis

5.10 Pricing Analysis

5.11 Technology Analysis

5.12 Supply Chain Analysis

6 Automotive Plastics Market for Passenger Cars, by Product Type

7 Automotive Plastics Market for Passenger Cars, by Application

8 Automotive Plastics Market for Passenger Cars, by Vehicle Type

9 Automotive Plastics Market for Passenger Cars, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 BASF SE

11.1.2 Sabic

11.1.3 Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings BV

11.1.4 LG Chem

11.1.5 Dupont

11.1.6 Borealis AG

11.1.7 Covestro AG

11.1.8 Evonik Industries AG

11.1.9 Royal DSM

11.1.10 Arkema SA

11.1.11 Solvay

11.1.12 Lanxess

11.1.13 Celanese Corporation

11.1.14 Toray Industries Inc.

11.1.15 Mitsui Chemicals

11.2 Other Key Market Players

11.2.1 Toyota Boshoku Corporation

11.2.2 Faurecia SA

11.2.3 Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

11.2.4 INEOS

11.2.5 Sumito Chemicals Company Ltd.

11.2.6 UBE Industries

11.2.7 Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corporation

11.2.8 Formosa Plastics Corporation

11.2.9 EMS Chemi Holdings

11.2.10 Momentive Performance Materials

11.2.11 AGC Chemicals Americas Inc.

11.2.12 Chevron Phillips Chemicals

11.2.13 Braskem

11.2.14 PTT Global Chemical

11.2.15 Hanwha Chemical

11.2.16 Stratasys

11.2.17 APPL Industries Ltd.

11.2.18 Kraiburg Holding GmbH & Co. Kg

11.2.19 Saint-Gobain Group

11.2.20 AG Industries Pvt. Ltd.

12 Appendix

12.1 Discussion Guide

12.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

12.3 Available Customizations

12.4 Related Reports

12.5 Author Details

