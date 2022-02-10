Global Automotive Parts and Components Market Size is Expected To Reach 2258.72 Billion By 2027 | Analysis By Business Challenges, Investment Opportunities, Covid-19 Impact, Newest Industry Data, Key Manufacturers and 2027 Forecast

Industry Research
·8 min read

In 2020, the global Automotive Parts and Components market size was USD 1926340 million and it is expected to reach USD 2258720 Billion by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.3% during 2021-2027.

Pune, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Global "Automotive Parts and Components Market" Research Report provides vital evaluation accessible status of the Automotive Parts and Components with finest statistical data points, qualified feelings, definition, meaning, SWOT examination, and the most recent developments worldwide. It also includes estimates based on an acceptable set of expectations and processes. The research takes into account the revenue generated by This Report's sales as well as improvements made by various application segments. The assessment report examines and provides information based on advertise segments such as geologies, applications, and industries.

Get a sample PDF of the report at https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/19783858

Scope of the Automotive Parts and Components Market Report:

Auto parts and components include bodies, chassis, interiors, exteriors, seating, powertrains, electronics, mirrors, closures, roof systems & modules, etc. All the parts and components are installed in a car to supply the best driving experience.
Robert Bosch, Denso Corp. , Magna International, Continental and ZF Friedrichshafen are the leaders of the Automotive Parts and Components industry, which take about 10% market share. China is the major region of the global market, which takes about 25% market share.

The report goes on to examine the market's development status and potential Automotive Parts and Components Market design throughout the world. Similarly, it divides the Automotive Parts and Components market by kind and by application in order to thoroughly and substantially explore and uncover market characteristics and prospects.

List of Key Players in Automotive Parts and Components Market Report Are:

  • Robert Bosch

  • Denso Corp.

  • Magna International

  • Continental

  • ZF Friedrichshafen

  • Hyundai Mobis

  • Aisin Seiki

  • Faurecia

  • Lear Corp.

  • Valeo

  • Delphi Automotive

  • Yazaki Corp.

  • Sumitomo Electric

  • JTEKT Corp.

  • Thyssenkrupp

  • Mahle GmbH

  • Yanfeng Automotive

  • BASF

  • Calsonic Kansei Corp.

  • Toyota Boshoku Corp.

  • Schaeffler

  • Panasonic Automotive

  • Toyoda Gosei

  • Autoliv

  • Hitachi Automotive

  • Gestamp

  • BorgWarner Inc.

  • Hyundai-WIA Corp

  • Magneti Marelli

  • Samvardhana Motherson

COVID-19 sickness began to spread all over the world at the beginning of 2021, infecting countless individuals in general, and important governments all over the world imposed foot restrictions and work stoppage orders. Aside from the clinical supplies and life support items organizations, most endeavors have been significantly impacted, and Automotive Parts and Components adventures have been severely impacted.

To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-covid19/19783858

Type Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Major Company of Product Type, etc.):

  • Driveline & Powertrain

  • Interiors & Exteriors

  • Electronics

  • Bodies & Chassis

  • Seating

  • Lighting

  • Wheel & Tires

  • Others

Application Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile):

  • OEMs

  • Aftermarket

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the Industry's major components and factors such as drivers, constraints, historical and present trends, supervisory scenarios, and technological progress. Details include the firm description, key business, total revenue and sales for the company, revenue produced in the Automotive Parts and Components business, the date to join the Automotive Parts and Components market, Automotive Parts and Components product launch, current advancements, and so on.

A detailed review of the report's restraints depicts the contrast to drivers and allows for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow market growth are critical, as they may be used to design diverse strategies for seizing the rich chances that exist in the ever-growing market. In addition, insights of market experts' viewpoints have been used to better comprehend the industry.

Enquire before purchasing this report - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/19783858

The analysis also focuses on the worldwide key top industry players in the Global Automotive Parts and Components market, including details such as company biographies, product pictures and specifications, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. This study examines the Automotive Parts and Components Market Trend, Volume, and Value at the Global, Regional, and Company Levels. This report summarizes the worldwide Automotive Parts and Components Market Size by evaluating historical data and future prospects. Furthermore, expanding industrial and Automotive Parts and Components is predicted to drive market expansion across a variety of industries globally.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

  • To investigate the rising use of Worldwide Automotive Parts and Components in Industry and its impact on the global market landscape.

  • Using Porter's five forces analysis, examine various market viewpoints.

  • to understand the market modality and application that are projected to dominate

  • To learn about the regions that are predicted to develop the quickest over the projection period,

  • Determine the most recent advancements, market shares, and tactics used by leading market participants.

Purchase this report (Price 6600 USD for a single-user license) - https://www.industryresearch.biz/purchase/19783858

Global Automotive Parts and Components Market Forecast provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance, direction for businesses and people interested in the market.

Major Highlights of TOC:

1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Parts and Components Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Driveline & Powertrain
1.2.3 Interiors & Exteriors
1.2.4 Electronics
1.2.5 Bodies & Chassis
1.2.6 Seating
1.2.7 Lighting
1.2.8 Wheel & Tires
1.2.9 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Parts and Components Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 OEMs
1.3.3 Aftermarket
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trend
2.1 Global Automotive Parts and Components Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Automotive Parts and Components Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Automotive Parts and Components Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Automotive Parts and Components Historic Market Size by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Automotive Parts and Components Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Automotive Parts and Components Industry Trends
2.3.2 Automotive Parts and Components Market Drivers
2.3.3 Automotive Parts and Components Market Challenges
2.3.4 Automotive Parts and Components Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Automotive Parts and Components Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive Parts and Components Revenue
3.1.2 Global Top Automotive Parts and Components Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global Automotive Parts and Components Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.1.4 Global Automotive Parts and Components Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Automotive Parts and Components Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Automotive Parts and Components Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players by Automotive Parts and Components Revenue in 2020
3.3 Automotive Parts and Components Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Automotive Parts and Components Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Automotive Parts and Components Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Automotive Parts and Components Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Automotive Parts and Components Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Automotive Parts and Components Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Automotive Parts and Components Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Automotive Parts and Components Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Automotive Parts and Components Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America
7 Europe
8 Asia-Pacific
9 Latin America
10 Middle East & Africa

11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Robert Bosch
11.1.1 Robert Bosch Company Details
11.1.2 Robert Bosch Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.1.3 Robert Bosch Automotive Parts and Components Introduction
11.1.4 Robert Bosch Revenue in Automotive Parts and Components Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 Robert Bosch Recent Development
11.2 Denso Corp.
11.2.1 Denso Corp. Company Details
11.2.2 Denso Corp. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.2.3 Denso Corp. Automotive Parts and Components Introduction
11.2.4 Denso Corp. Revenue in Automotive Parts and Components Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 Denso Corp. Recent Development
11.3 Magna International
11.3.1 Magna International Company Details
11.3.2 Magna International Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.3.3 Magna International Automotive Parts and Components Introduction
11.3.4 Magna International Revenue in Automotive Parts and Components Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 Magna International Recent Development
11.4 Continental
11.4.1 Continental Company Details
11.4.2 Continental Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.4.3 Continental Automotive Parts and Components Introduction
11.4.4 Continental Revenue in Automotive Parts and Components Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 Continental Recent Development
11.5 ZF Friedrichshafen
11.5.1 ZF Friedrichshafen Company Details
11.5.2 ZF Friedrichshafen Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.5.3 ZF Friedrichshafen Automotive Parts and Components Introduction
11.5.4 ZF Friedrichshafen Revenue in Automotive Parts and Components Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 ZF Friedrichshafen Recent Development
...................

Browse complete Table of Contents @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/19783858

About Us:

Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors. Industry Research is a credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs.

CONTACT: Name: Mr. Ajay More E-mail: sales@industryresearch.biz Organization: Industry Research Biz Phone: US +1424 253 0807 / UK +44 203 239 8187


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • 5 Interesting facts about Arsenal

    Are you a fan of Arsenal F.C.? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Jaguars tweaking power structure after hiring Doug Pederson

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson won’t have the power Urban Meyer had with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team and its fans can only hope that's a good thing. Owner Shad Khan introduced Pederson as the Jaguars' coach on Saturday and said the team has applied to the NFL to hire an executive vice president, a person who would report directly to Khan and oversee Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke. It’s a much different structure from what the Jaguars employed the last two years. Khan’s

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign two Americans to bolster quarterback corps

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added a pair of American quarterbacks to their roster. The club announced Sunday it has signed former Montreal Alouettes QB Matt Shiltz and Jamie Newman, who spent last season with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles. Shiltz played 11 games for the Als last season, completing 49-of-79 pass attempts for 760 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had 18 carries for 85 yards and a rushing TD. The 29-year-old from St. Charles, Ill., has spent all thr

  • US-Canada women's Olympic hockey rivalry set to resume

    BEIJING (AP) — The last thing Cammi Granato and her U.S. women’s hockey teammates needed to see after a 10-hour bus ride through the Maritimes was arriving at their hotel and finding the Canadians staying at the same place. It was bad enough the two heated rivals had to confront each other on ice. In those early days — the late 1990s and 2000s — of what’s developed into one of the world’s fiercest rivalries, the two sides were ready to drop their gloves when and where ever. “We’d have like a fou

  • Bengals TE Uzomah works on side as he rehabs knee injury

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah worked on the side during practice Saturday as he rehabilitates his left knee injured last Sunday in the AFC championship game. Uzomah's playing status for the Super Bowl next Sunday against the Rams in Los Angeles remains uncertain. The seventh-year tight end sprained his MCL late in the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 overtime victory at Kansas City and was carted to the locker room from the sideline. Uzomah sat out the Bengals' previous prac

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Giovinco signs with Italy's Sampdoria, Toronto FC makes deal with Red Bulls

    TORONTO — Italy's Sampdoria confirmed Wednesday that it has signed former Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco to a short-term contract through June. In a somewhat related move, Toronto acquired US$575,000 in general allocation money and the 14th position in Major League Soccer’s allocation order from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for the No. 2 allocation position and an international roster slot. The allocation process regulates the return of former MLS players, among others, to the leagu

  • Giants hire Black assistant GM a week after Flores' suit

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have hired a Black assistant general manager less than a week after fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the team, two other franchises and the NFL for alleged racist hiring practices. The Giants announced Monday that Brandon Brown will work with new general manager Joe Schoen, leading the player personnel department and helping other parts of the football operation. “Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator

  • Karlsson, Smith notch goal and assist as Knights beat Oilers 4-0

    EDMONTON — Starting their backup goalie against his old club turned out to be a pretty good move for the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Goalie Laurent Brossoit made 28 saves for his third career shutout as the Golden Knights won their third straight, blanking the Edmonton Oilers 4-0. “I definitely was juiced up to play this one. I don’t think I’ve won against Edmonton since moving on from them so it felt nice to win, and to get the shutout, it meant even more,” Brossoit said. “I feel like

  • Canadian Steven Dubois wins silver in short-track speedskating

    BEIJING — Canadian Steven Dubois won a silver medal in the men's 1,500-metre short-track speedskating event at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Dubois from Terrebonne, Que. claimed second place in a photo-finish over bronze medallist Semion Elistratov of Russia. Hwang Daeheon of South Korea won the gold medal. Hwang is the world record holder in the 1,000 and won silver in the 500 at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang. Dubois was the lone Canadian in the 1,500 final after five-time

  • Canada's Hosking finishes sixth in snowboard halfpipe after final run fall

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Every time Elizabeth Hosking competes at an Olympics she leaves wanting more. Hosking, from Longueuil, Que., placed sixth in women's snowboard halfpipe on Thursday at the Beijing Olympics, improving 13 spots from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. She said getting significantly closer to the podium has just added fuel to her fire. "It's a big achievement going to the Olympics, but I guess I'm just a person that is never settled," said Hosking, noting that she and coach Brian Smi

  • Martin St. Louis named Montreal Canadiens interim head coach

    Hours after relieving Dominique Ducharme of his duties, the Canadiens announced the hiring of former NHL star Martin St. Louis as interim head coach.

  • Why is Connor McDavid so uninterested in the NHL all-star game?

    The NHL's best player needs to be there, but Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie wonder out loud if the NHL all-star game would be better without Connor McDavid.

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

    BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Cheering for China on cold, dark night

    BEIJING (AP) — On a freezing, pitch-black night, as the shops were closing, a crowd of Beijingers gathered in front of a giant outdoor TV screen to watch the country's elite speed skaters chase Olympic gold. They would not be disappointed. China may not have a strong winter sports tradition, but skating is one of the areas where its athletes have excelled. And residents of the capital are especially enthusiastic fans, since many take to the ice themselves on the city's many lakes and canals as s

  • US is youngest team at Olympics; Sanderson on way to Beijing

    BEIJING (AP) — David Quinn has heard a thing or two about the U.S. being the youngest team at the Olympics and does not believe it's a bad thing. “Obviously we are young, but it’s no reason we can’t have success,” the U.S. coach said. The Americans go into their tournament opener Thursday against host China with an average age of 25. That's younger than the defending champion Russians at 27 and rival Canada at 30. They'll also get another young star soon, with North Dakota defenseman Jake Sander

  • Canada-Russia Olympic women's hockey game in Beijing played with masks, starts late

    BEIJING — The odd visual of players wearing white COVID-19 masks under their hockey masks appeared in Beijing's Olympic Games with Canada's 6-1 win over Russia in women's hockey Monday Players on both teams and on-ice officials stepped onto the ice for the game wearing KN95 masks after a delay of over an hour. The teams and the International Ice Hockey Federation provided few details on the reason for the masks and the delay, but late test results were the issue. The Associated Press reported Ca

  • Giannis scores 44, leads Bucks' 131-116 win over Lakers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 44 points on 17-for-20 shooting, and Bobby Portis had 23 points with five 3-pointers in the Milwaukee Bucks' 131-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Khris Middleton scored all of his 21 points in the first half, and Antetokounmpo added 14 rebounds and eight assists while making his first 11 shots as the defending NBA champions won their fourth straight overall and swept back-to-back games against LA's two teams. Milwaukee jump