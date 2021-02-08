Global Automotive Motor Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Two-Wheelers, Commercial Vehicles), By Product Type (DC Brushed, BLDC Motors, Stepper), By Application (Performance Motors, Comfort Motors, Safety Motors), By Electric Vehicle Type (BEV, HEV, PHEV), By Demand Category (OEM v/s Aftermarket), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

New York, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Motor Market By Vehicle Type, By Product Type, By Application, By Electric Vehicle Type, By Demand Category, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020639/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Automotive Motor Market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.The Global Automotive Motor Market is driven by the increasing demand for energy efficient fuel vehicles.



Additionally, supportive government policies & schemes for the promotion of electric vehicles especially on account of rising problems of air pollution and climate change is further expected to fuel the market growth during forecast period.Besides, the growing demand for active safety system in the vehicles is further expected to foster the market growth through 2026.



Furthermore, ongoing technological advancements and new product launches by the major players operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth.However, the need to reduce cost and weight of these motors can hamper the market growth over next few years.



Moreover, strict regulatory norms by different governments around the globe for environmental protection and safety is further impeding the market growth during forecast period.



The Global Automotive Motor Market is segmented based on vehicle type, product type, application, electric vehicle type, demand category, company and region.Based on the vehicle type, the market has been categorized into passenger cars, commercial vehicles and off the road vehicles.



The passenger cars segment is expected to dominate the market on account of the increasing sales and production of passenger cars.Based on product type, the market can be fragmented into DC brushed, BLDC motors and stepper.



The DC brushed segment is expected to dominate the market on account of their increased adoption rate in the early phase of electrification.Additionally, advantages associated with automotive motors such as low cost, ease of use, simple drive control options, among others further drive the segmental growth.



Based on the demand category, the market can be bifurcated into OEM and aftermarket. The aftermarket segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the growing need to replace the motor periodically on account of prolonged use.



Regionally, the Global Automotive Motor Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.North America is expected to dominate the overall automotive motor market owing to the presence of major players operating in the market in the region.



While, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth during forecast period owing to the increasing vehicle production and sales in the region. Additionally, increasing installation of technologies such as anti-lock braking system, start-stop systems, among others is further expected to foster the market growth.



The major players operating in the Global Automotive Motor Market are Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Denso Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Magna International, Valeo S.A., Nidec Corporation, Borgwarner Inc., Mitsuba Corporation, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, IFB Automotive Private Limited, Panasonic Corporation, Buhler Motors, Mabuchi Motors Co. Ltd, Ricardo, Brose, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Mahle GmbH and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments. For instance, in December 2020, Mitsubishi Electric Company signed an alliance with Nissan Motor and Renault SA in which they will form a new joint venture company. This joint venture is focused on research and development of advanced automotive technologies.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Automotive Motor Market from 2016 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Automotive Motor Market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast the Global Automotive Motor Market based on vehicle type, product type, application, by electric vehicle type, demand category, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Automotive Motor Market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Automotive Motor Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Automotive Motor Market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Automotive Motor Market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Automotive Motor Market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Global Automotive Motor Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Automotive motor manufacturers/ suppliers/ distributors

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to automotive motor

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Automotive Motor Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Automotive Motor Market, By Vehicle Type:

o Passenger Cars

o Two-Wheelers

o Commercial Vehicles

• Global Automotive Motor Market, By Product Type:

o DC Brushed

o BLDC Motors

o Stepper

• Global Automotive Motor Market, By Application:

o Performance Motors

o Comfort Motors

o Safety Motors

• Global Automotive Motor Market, By Electric Vehicle Type:

o BEV

o HEV

o PHEV

• Global Automotive Motor Market, By Demand Category:

o OEM

o Replacement

• Global Automotive Motor Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Automotive Motor Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020639/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



