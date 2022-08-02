Global Automotive Market Outlook Report 2022: Automotive OEMs Prioritizing Supply Chain Recalibration, Digital Transformation, and Sustainability to Accelerate Growth
Rebounding from the pandemic-related disruptions of 2020, the global automotive industry registered a healthy 5.3% increase in sales, with 81 million in unit sales in 2021. Toyota led global OEM sales, recording a growth rate of 13.9%, selling 9.9 million units.
Despite the positive recovery trends in the global economy and vehicle sales, the Russo-Ukrainian conflict has disrupted the automotive supply chain, raising the cost of auto components and raw materials from sanctions on Russia.
This Growth Outlook study does a deep dive into regional sales of the global light vehicles market, key highlights of 2021, and the top trends driving the industry in 2022. It covers major automotive market segments encompassing shared mobility, powertrain, electric vehicles (EVs), connectivity and telematics, autonomous vehicles, and aftermarket segments.
Several leading OEMs plan to shift to in-house chip production through strategic alliances with leading semiconductor manufacturers. Chip manufacturers are also actively expanding their production capacity to meet the surging demand in the automotive space. Technology companies are deepening their presence in the automotive industry by serving as future mobility enablers.
Many are entering the EV space and plan to launch smart vehicles. Automotive OS, autonomous mobility-as-a-service, and purpose-built vehicles are forecast to gain prominence in 2022. Non-traditional automotive players, including Foxconn and Baidu, have entered the automotive space by showcasing electric, connected, and autonomous software capabilities through product offerings and innovative business models.
Vehicles from mass-market OEMs will see increased adoption of connected services technologies, including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and voice assistants in their vehicles, to boost revenue streams. Many automotive OEMs and technology companies also actively test the feasibility of Digital Twin and Metaverse technologies, especially in autonomous driving. Digital solutions are extending across the entire customer journey, including the aftermarket. Globally, online replacement parts and accessories sales are forecast to cross the $50 billion mark in 2022.
The growing EV population will spur demand for niche services and EV parts replacement in the aftermarket. As for the shared mobility market, new mobility patterns will emerge as consumer attitudes change and demand services based on lifestyle choices.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Growth Environment
Top 5 Global Automotive Industry Highlights of 2021
2021 Global Automotive Market - Actuals vs Forecast
Global LV Sales by Region in 2021 and 2022 - Snapshot
Top 5 Global Automotive Industry Predictions for 2022
2. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Automotive Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3. Research Scope
Vehicle Segmentation
Market Segmentation
2022 Global Economic Outlook
Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2021
Top 5 Global Economic Predictions for 2022
Global GDP Growth
4. 2022 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth
2022 Scenario Analysis - Assumptions
2022 Global GDP Growth Snapshot
Advanced Economies - Predictions for 2022
Emerging Economies - Predictions for 2022
Top 5 Global Predictions For 2022 - Macroeconomic Policies and Developments
2022 Growth Opportunities - Top 3 Opportunities by Region
2022 Regional Trends - Risks and Policy Direction
5. Global Automotive Sales Trends
Global LV Sales by Region in 2021 And 2022 - Snapshot
Winners of 2021
Global LV Sales of Top 20 OEM Groups
Global LV Sales of the Top 30 Automotive Markets
LV Sales of Key Chinese OEM Groups Globally
Top 5 Markets by Sales Volume in 2021
Key Regional Markets - United States
Key Regional Markets - Canada and Mexico
Key Regional Markets - Brazil and Russia
Key Regional Markets - India and China
Key Regional Markets - Europe (G5 Vs E5)
Key Regional Markets - Emerging Economies
6. Key Global Automotive Trends, 2022
Key 2022 Automotive Market Trends
Top Trends Driving the Global Automotive Industry
Trend 1 - A New Normal to Emerge in Mobility: New Modal Patterns, Attitudes, and Buying Behaviors
Trend 2 - Entry of Non-traditional Mobility Companies to Challenge Traditional Value Chain Players
Trend 3 - Focus will Shift from Chipsets to OS
Trend 4 - Superior Profitability Requires Continuous Cash Flow Model
Trend 5 - The Ecommerce Boom Increasingly Digitalizes the Car Purchasing Journey
Trend 6 - Digital Twin Influence on Automotive Industry to Grow
Trend 7 - Advances in Wireless Battery Management Systems
Trend 8 - OEMs to Evaluate New Supply Chain Strategies in Response to Chip Shortage Crisis
Trend 9 - Carbon to Emerge as Crucial to Future Profitability
Trend 10 - Autonomous Maas to Disrupt Traditional, OEM-Owned Customer Relationships
7. ASEAN Outlook, 2022
Key Highlights of the ASEAN Automotive Market for 2021
Country Analysis - Indonesia
Country Analysis - Malaysia
Country Analysis - Philippines
Country Analysis - Thailand
Country Analysis - Vietnam
Key Predictions for the ASEAN Automotive Market in 2022
8. LATAM Outlook, 2022
2021 Key Highlights
LATAM Automotive Market by Country - Regional Snapshot
LATAM Automotive Market - Quarterly Snapshot (COVID-19 Impact)
LATAM Automotive Market by Country - Comparative Analysis
LATAM Automotive Market by Segment - Snapshot
Rising Penetration of Chinese OEMs in LATAM
Regional Trade Treaties on the Agenda
Top Predictions for 2022
9. Global Powertrain Outlook, 2022
Key Highlights of the Global Automotive Powertrain Industry for 2021
Light Vehicle Powertrains
2021 Global Automotive Powertrain Market - Actuals vs Forecast
Europe - Powertrain Distribution Trends
United States - Powertrain Distribution Trends
China - Powertrain Distribution Trends
Key Global Automotive Powertrain Industry Predictions for 2022
10. Global Shared Mobility Outlook, 2022
Key Highlights of the Global Shared Mobility Industry
Global Shared Mobility Market GMV by Sector
Global Shared Mobility Revenue by Region
Shared Mobility and the Big Winners in 2021
Key Companies to Watch
Top Predictions for 2022
11. Connected Vehicles Outlook, 2022
Key Highlights of the Connected Car Market for 2021
Connected Services Trends
AI Integration in In-vehicle Applications
Connected Technology Trends
HMI Trends
Start-up Companies to Watch
Connected Vehicles Market Predictions for 2022
12. Electric Vehicles Outlook
Key Highlights of the EV Market for 2021
Global Electric Vehicles Market, 2021 and 2022e
Electric Vehicles Growth and Penetration - Key OEMs
EV Sales in the Past Decade
Key EV Market Predictions for 2022
13. Global Autonomous Driving Outlook, 2022
Top 5 Autonomous Driving Industry Highlights of 2021
Automated Driving Functions on Demand
Function-on-Demand Offerings from Key OEMs
Commercialization Roadmap of Key L4 AV Players
Metaverse in Autonomous Driving
Key Autonomous Driving Industry Predictions for 2022
14. Global Aftermarket Outlook, 2022
2021 in Numbers
2021 in Trends
Trend 1 - Digitization Across the Customer Journey in Aftermarket Parts and Services
Trend 2 - Electrification and Downstream Opportunities
2022 in Numbers
2022 in Trends
15. Regional Predictions, 2022
2022 Predictions - United States
2022 Predictions - Europe (Excluding The United Kingdom)
2022 Predictions - United Kingdom
2022 Predictions - Japan
2022 Predictions - China
16. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - With 700 Models on Sale in 2022, 800v Architecture and Module-less Batteries will Make their Entry into the Market
Growth Opportunity 2 - Integrated and Autonomous Technology Capabilities for Future Mobility
Growth Opportunity 3 - 4D Radar for Autonomous Driving
17. Key Conclusions
