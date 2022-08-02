Global Automotive Market Outlook Report 2022: Automotive OEMs Prioritizing Supply Chain Recalibration, Digital Transformation, and Sustainability to Accelerate Growth

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Outlook, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Rebounding from the pandemic-related disruptions of 2020, the global automotive industry registered a healthy 5.3% increase in sales, with 81 million in unit sales in 2021. Toyota led global OEM sales, recording a growth rate of 13.9%, selling 9.9 million units.

Despite the positive recovery trends in the global economy and vehicle sales, the Russo-Ukrainian conflict has disrupted the automotive supply chain, raising the cost of auto components and raw materials from sanctions on Russia.

This Growth Outlook study does a deep dive into regional sales of the global light vehicles market, key highlights of 2021, and the top trends driving the industry in 2022. It covers major automotive market segments encompassing shared mobility, powertrain, electric vehicles (EVs), connectivity and telematics, autonomous vehicles, and aftermarket segments.

Several leading OEMs plan to shift to in-house chip production through strategic alliances with leading semiconductor manufacturers. Chip manufacturers are also actively expanding their production capacity to meet the surging demand in the automotive space. Technology companies are deepening their presence in the automotive industry by serving as future mobility enablers.

Many are entering the EV space and plan to launch smart vehicles. Automotive OS, autonomous mobility-as-a-service, and purpose-built vehicles are forecast to gain prominence in 2022. Non-traditional automotive players, including Foxconn and Baidu, have entered the automotive space by showcasing electric, connected, and autonomous software capabilities through product offerings and innovative business models.

Vehicles from mass-market OEMs will see increased adoption of connected services technologies, including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and voice assistants in their vehicles, to boost revenue streams. Many automotive OEMs and technology companies also actively test the feasibility of Digital Twin and Metaverse technologies, especially in autonomous driving. Digital solutions are extending across the entire customer journey, including the aftermarket. Globally, online replacement parts and accessories sales are forecast to cross the $50 billion mark in 2022.

The growing EV population will spur demand for niche services and EV parts replacement in the aftermarket. As for the shared mobility market, new mobility patterns will emerge as consumer attitudes change and demand services based on lifestyle choices.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Growth Environment

  • Top 5 Global Automotive Industry Highlights of 2021

  • 2021 Global Automotive Market - Actuals vs Forecast

  • Global LV Sales by Region in 2021 and 2022 - Snapshot

  • Top 5 Global Automotive Industry Predictions for 2022

2. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Automotive Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Research Scope

  • Vehicle Segmentation

  • Market Segmentation

  • 2022 Global Economic Outlook

  • Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2021

  • Top 5 Global Economic Predictions for 2022

  • Global GDP Growth

4. 2022 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth

  • 2022 Scenario Analysis - Assumptions

  • 2022 Global GDP Growth Snapshot

  • Advanced Economies - Predictions for 2022

  • Emerging Economies - Predictions for 2022

  • Top 5 Global Predictions For 2022 - Macroeconomic Policies and Developments

  • 2022 Growth Opportunities - Top 3 Opportunities by Region

  • 2022 Regional Trends - Risks and Policy Direction

5. Global Automotive Sales Trends

  • Global LV Sales by Region in 2021 And 2022 - Snapshot

  • Winners of 2021

  • Global LV Sales of Top 20 OEM Groups

  • Global LV Sales of the Top 30 Automotive Markets

  • LV Sales of Key Chinese OEM Groups Globally

  • Top 5 Markets by Sales Volume in 2021

  • Key Regional Markets - United States

  • Key Regional Markets - Canada and Mexico

  • Key Regional Markets - Brazil and Russia

  • Key Regional Markets - India and China

  • Key Regional Markets - Europe (G5 Vs E5)

  • Key Regional Markets - Emerging Economies

6. Key Global Automotive Trends, 2022

  • Key 2022 Automotive Market Trends

  • Top Trends Driving the Global Automotive Industry

  • Trend 1 - A New Normal to Emerge in Mobility: New Modal Patterns, Attitudes, and Buying Behaviors

  • Trend 2 - Entry of Non-traditional Mobility Companies to Challenge Traditional Value Chain Players

  • Trend 3 - Focus will Shift from Chipsets to OS

  • Trend 4 - Superior Profitability Requires Continuous Cash Flow Model

  • Trend 5 - The Ecommerce Boom Increasingly Digitalizes the Car Purchasing Journey

  • Trend 6 - Digital Twin Influence on Automotive Industry to Grow

  • Trend 7 - Advances in Wireless Battery Management Systems

  • Trend 8 - OEMs to Evaluate New Supply Chain Strategies in Response to Chip Shortage Crisis

  • Trend 9 - Carbon to Emerge as Crucial to Future Profitability

  • Trend 10 - Autonomous Maas to Disrupt Traditional, OEM-Owned Customer Relationships

7. ASEAN Outlook, 2022

  • Key Highlights of the ASEAN Automotive Market for 2021

  • Country Analysis - Indonesia

  • Country Analysis - Malaysia

  • Country Analysis - Philippines

  • Country Analysis - Thailand

  • Country Analysis - Vietnam

  • Key Predictions for the ASEAN Automotive Market in 2022

8. LATAM Outlook, 2022

  • 2021 Key Highlights

  • LATAM Automotive Market by Country - Regional Snapshot

  • LATAM Automotive Market - Quarterly Snapshot (COVID-19 Impact)

  • LATAM Automotive Market by Country - Comparative Analysis

  • LATAM Automotive Market by Segment - Snapshot

  • Rising Penetration of Chinese OEMs in LATAM

  • Regional Trade Treaties on the Agenda

  • Top Predictions for 2022

9. Global Powertrain Outlook, 2022

  • Key Highlights of the Global Automotive Powertrain Industry for 2021

  • Light Vehicle Powertrains

  • 2021 Global Automotive Powertrain Market - Actuals vs Forecast

  • Europe - Powertrain Distribution Trends

  • United States - Powertrain Distribution Trends

  • China - Powertrain Distribution Trends

  • Key Global Automotive Powertrain Industry Predictions for 2022

10. Global Shared Mobility Outlook, 2022

  • Key Highlights of the Global Shared Mobility Industry

  • Global Shared Mobility Market GMV by Sector

  • Global Shared Mobility Revenue by Region

  • Shared Mobility and the Big Winners in 2021

  • Key Companies to Watch

  • Top Predictions for 2022

11. Connected Vehicles Outlook, 2022

  • Key Highlights of the Connected Car Market for 2021

  • Connected Services Trends

  • AI Integration in In-vehicle Applications

  • Connected Technology Trends

  • HMI Trends

  • Start-up Companies to Watch

  • Connected Vehicles Market Predictions for 2022

12. Electric Vehicles Outlook

  • Key Highlights of the EV Market for 2021

  • Global Electric Vehicles Market, 2021 and 2022e

  • Electric Vehicles Growth and Penetration - Key OEMs

  • EV Sales in the Past Decade

  • Key EV Market Predictions for 2022

13. Global Autonomous Driving Outlook, 2022

  • Top 5 Autonomous Driving Industry Highlights of 2021

  • Automated Driving Functions on Demand

  • Function-on-Demand Offerings from Key OEMs

  • Commercialization Roadmap of Key L4 AV Players

  • Metaverse in Autonomous Driving

  • Key Autonomous Driving Industry Predictions for 2022

14. Global Aftermarket Outlook, 2022

  • 2021 in Numbers

  • 2021 in Trends

  • Trend 1 - Digitization Across the Customer Journey in Aftermarket Parts and Services

  • Trend 2 - Electrification and Downstream Opportunities

  • 2022 in Numbers

  • 2022 in Trends

15. Regional Predictions, 2022

  • 2022 Predictions - United States

  • 2022 Predictions - Europe (Excluding The United Kingdom)

  • 2022 Predictions - United Kingdom

  • 2022 Predictions - Japan

  • 2022 Predictions - China

16. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - With 700 Models on Sale in 2022, 800v Architecture and Module-less Batteries will Make their Entry into the Market

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Integrated and Autonomous Technology Capabilities for Future Mobility

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - 4D Radar for Autonomous Driving

17. Key Conclusions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k8we9y


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Yusei Kikuchi’s confidence an x-factor for Blue Jays ahead of deadline

    His recent time away from the team during a three-week IL stint offered a chance for some mechanical re-tooling as Kikuchi tries to find his swagger.

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Canadian rider Alex Cataford breaks collarbone after going down in Spain one-day race

    Canadian cyclist Alex Cataford will be out four to six weeks after breaking his collarbone in the Prueba Villafranca-Ordiziako Klasik one-day race. The 28-year-old from Ottawa went down when his front wheel was clipped by a rider in front of him in Monday's race in Spain. "Not exactly how I wanted second part of the season to start," he said in a social media post. Cataford's Israel-Premier Tech team said Thursday that scans had revealed a far medial left collarbone fracture. "Alex will follow a

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Formula E fan has 'no faith' in car race organizer, as city returns its $500K deposit for cancelled event

    Vancouver is refunding the $500,000 deposit for a major international electric car race that was supposed to have happened earlier this month before organizers pulled out. The two-day event was scheduled to start on July 2, and included a Nickelback concert, before being cancelled by its organizer, One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, who have previously said it would be rescheduled to next year. But four weeks after the cancelled event's original date, ticket-holders have complained about not receivi

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Rogers Centre is getting a $300M reno. Here's what the Blue Jays ballpark will look like

    Toronto Blue Jays President and CEO Mark Shapiro announced plans for $300 million worth of renovations to Rogers Centre that will take place over the next two to three off-seasons. Fans can expect to see considerable changes to the 33-year-old stadium come next April, Shapiro said during a news conference Thursday. This will include a new outfield fence line that aims to provide new angles to the game. "[I]t will not be a symmetrical outfield fence — there will be some uniqueness to both the hei

  • AP sources: Decision in Watson discipline case coming Monday

    A decision on discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following accusations of sexual misconduct is coming Monday. Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that retired judge Sue L. Robinson has informed the NFL and the NFL Players' Association she's ready to issue a ruling on Watson’s disciplinary hearing that concluded a month ago. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private. Watson was accused of sexual hara

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Pump Up The Jams: Manager John Schneider invites DJ into Blue Jays clubhouse

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays clubhouse had a different vibe on Saturday morning. Instead of some quiet country music or baseball highlights playing on the spacious room's TVs, a DJ was performing a set featuring house music and classic rap and R&B tracks from the late 1990s. Although the clubhouse has an impressive sound system, usually deployed with a fog machine after big wins, interim Blue Jays manager John Schneider decided to shake things up ahead of their matinee against the visiting De

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Morales-Williams persevered through pandemic to become one of Canada's top sprinters

    Virtually every day after COVID-19 closed high schools and shuttered sports facilities in Ontario, Christopher Morales-Williams would get dressed as if he was going to track practice. Instead, the 17-year-old from Toronto would go for a long run alone. He started at two kilometres and worked his way up to 12 -- which is virtually a marathon for a sprinter. "I was just so used to the routine of practice. So, I went for long runs, it's really all I could do. I just kept doing mileage, every single

  • Ontario Summer Indigenous Games back on track

    Seventeen-year-old Gabrielle Landry's volleyball team, Triple Trouble, has just won their first sets at the Ontario Summer Indigenous Games. She's pleased, but not over-the-moon with their play at OSIG 2022. "Our skill and our effort was okay, considering that this is the very first time we have been able to compete together as a team," she said. Landry's summary — we're good, but we could be so much better — speaks for untold numbers of young Indigenous athletes in Ontario nowadays. Almost ever

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m