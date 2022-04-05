Global Automotive Lighting Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Global Automotive Lighting Market

Dublin, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Lighting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive lighting market reached a value of US$ 28.41 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 42.87 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 6.70% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Automotive lighting refers to all the light-emitting devices installed in automobiles, which include headlights, taillights, daytime running lights, fog lights, signal lights, brake lights, hazard lights, and driving lamps. They help illuminate different lanes and recognize roads, obstacles, and traffic signs to offer a safe driving experience. They add aesthetics to the interior and exterior parts of the vehicle while increasing its visibility on the road. At present, there is a rise in the integration of light-emitting diode (LED) lights in vehicles as they consume less power, have a longer life, and offer durability and strength as compared to halogen and high-intensity discharge (HID) lights.

Automotive Lighting Market Trends:

The growing awareness among the masses about road safety measures represents one of the key factors driving the market across the globe. Moreover, there is an increase in the utilization of new lighting technologies, such as smart LEDs, micro-LEDs, smart functional surfaces, laser-based lighting, guiding materials for 3D light patterns, and area backlighting with hidden-until-lit effects.

This, along with the escalating demand for electric vehicles (EVs) due to the increasing air pollution worldwide and consequently rising environmental consciousness among individuals, is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, the wide availability of commercial vehicles through online stores and the expanding e-commerce industry is positively influencing the market. Besides this, governments of several countries are undertaking initiatives to promote the use of lighting systems in vehicles. Additionally, technological advancements in the automotive sector are offering lucrative growth opportunities to end-users and industry investors.

Furthermore, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to improve safety technologies. These players are also focusing on partnerships, which are projected to increase their overall sales and profitability.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global automotive lighting market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on technology, vehicle type, sales channel and application.

Breakup by Technology:

  • Halogen

  • Xenon/HID

  • LED

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

  • Passenger Vehicle

  • Commercial Vehicle

Breakup by Sales Channel:

  • Original Equipment Manufacturers

  • Aftermarket

Breakup by Application:

  • Front Lighting/Headlamps

  • Rear Lighting

  • Side Lighting

  • Interior Lighting

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Continental AG, General Electric Company, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Hyundai Mobis, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics Inc., Lumax Industries Limited, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Osram Licht AG (ams AG), Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Stanley Electric Co. Ltd. and Valeo.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global automotive lighting market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive lighting market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the sales channel?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global automotive lighting market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9k8jol

