Global Automotive LiDAR (Light Detection and ranging) Sensors Market Report 2021: Opportunities with Robo-taxis and Autonomous Shuttles Using Scanning LiDAR
This study examines the use of light detection and ranging (LiDAR) sensors in the automotive industry. The LiDAR is a sensing system that will become an integral part of autonomously driven vehicles.
With the increasing adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving, there has been a corresponding increase in the need for sensors used in such applications.
It is a novel technology that uses light beams to perceive the surroundings and classify objects within a range with higher accuracy and precision than traditional sensors, even in low light and adverse weather conditions. LiDAR systems have been around for more than a decade.
However, the automotive industry has not explored this technology before because the cost, integration, and packaging presented challenges. Solid-state LiDAR has broken these barriers to the adoption of LiDAR technology in the automotive industry by offering relatively low-cost LiDAR sensors that are both reliable and less voluminous.
LiDAR adoption is expected to increase towards the second half of the decade, owing to developments in the technology that will enable original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to adopt the sensor and achieve economies of scale.
Key Issues Addressed:
How is the LiDAR market expected to grow?
What are the key drivers and restraints to growth for the LiDAR market?
What are the product roadmaps and the go-to-market strategies for OEMs?
Who are the Tier I LiDAR developers?
What are the growth opportunities for market players in this space?
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the LiDAR Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis - LiDAR
LiDAR Scope of Analysis
LiDAR Segmentation
Key Competitors in the LiDAR Industry
Key Growth Metrics - LiDAR
LiDAR Value Chain
Growth Drivers - LiDAR
Growth Restraints - LiDAR
Market Analysis - LiDAR
Forecast Assumptions and Pricing Trends - LiDAR
Total Addressable Market
Total LiDAR Shipments
Unit Shipment Forecast by Technology
Revenue Forecast by Technology
Revenue Forecast Analysis - LiDAR
Competitive Environment - LiDAR
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Scanning LiDAR
Key Growth Metrics - Scanning LiDAR
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast - Scanning LiDAR
Revenue Forecast Analysis - Scanning LiDAR
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Non-scanning LiDAR
Key Growth Metrics for Non-scanning LiDAR
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Non-scanning LiDAR
Revenue Forecast by Technology Used
Unit Shipment Forecast by Technology - Non-scanning LiDAR
Forecast Analysis - Non-scanning LiDAR
Technology Overview - LiDAR
Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) Definitions
Overall AD Roadmap
The Rise of Sensor Requirements with Functionalities by Levels of Autonomy
The Evolution of LiDAR
Technology Roadmap - LiDAR
LiDAR Classification
ToF - LiDAR Principle
FMCW Technology in LiDAR
Applications of LiDAR Based on Range
Key Assessment Points for LiDAR
LiDAR Performance Capabilities
LiDAR Offerings
LiDAR Ecosystem
LiDAR Suppliers
Velodyne
Quanergy
Innoviz
Luminar
Continental
Aurora
Valeo
LiDAR - Vehicle Use Cases
Robo-taxi/Autonomous Shuttle Use Cases
OEM Use Cases
Ideal Use Case - Consumer Mobility
Growth Opportunity Universe - LiDAR
Growth Opportunity 1 - Integration of LiDAR to the Sensor Suite will Improve Perception and Redundancy
Growth Opportunity 2 - Robo-taxis and Autonomous Shuttles will Use Scanning LiDAR
Growth Opportunity 3 - Passenger Cars aimed at Ownership will Integrate Non-scanning LiDAR
Next Steps
