The Global Automotive Intelligent Rearview Mirror Market is expected to grow by $812.58 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.32% during the forecast period

Global Automotive Intelligent Rearview Mirror Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the automotive intelligent rearview mirror market and it is poised to grow by $812.

58 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.32% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive intelligent rearview mirror market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of premium SUVs, increasing awareness regarding safety in automotive ecosystem, and the rising popularity of ADAS to make intelligent rearview mirror integral component in modern vehicles.

The automotive intelligent rearview mirror market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive intelligent rearview mirror market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the budding interest among prominent automotive OEMs as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive intelligent rearview mirror market growth during the next few years. Also, the advent of advanced rearview mirror that enables biometric security and driver monitoring and developments toward enhancing the efficiency of rearview mirrors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive intelligent rearview mirror market covers the following areas:

• Automotive intelligent rearview mirror market sizing

• Automotive intelligent rearview mirror market forecast

• Automotive intelligent rearview mirror market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive intelligent rearview mirror market vendors that include Continental AG, Ficosa Internacional SA, Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC, Gentex Corp., KDC Auto Industrial Co. Ltd., Kocchi Technology Hong Kong Ltd., Magna International Inc., Murakami Corp., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pioneer India Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Jimi IoT Co. Ltd., SUBARU Corp., Valeo SA, Varroc Engineering Ltd., VOXX International Corp., and Xiaomi Global Community. Also, the automotive intelligent rearview mirror market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

