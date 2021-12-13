Global Automotive Hypervisor Market 2021-2030: SASKEN, IBM, NXP Semiconductors Dominate
Dublin, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Hypervisor Market by Vehicle Type, Type, Level of Automation and Vehicle Class: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The automotive hypervisor market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to an increasing trend of advanced vehicles running across the globe.
The global automotive hypervisor market is segmented into vehicle type, type, level of automation, vehicle class, and region. Based on the vehicle type, the market has been segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles.
Based on type, the automotive hypervisor market has been segmented into Type 1 and Type 2. Based on the level of automation, the market has been segmented into semi-autonomous and fully autonomous.
Based on the vehicle class, the market has been segmented into mid-priced and luxury. By region, the global market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.
The key players analyzed in the automotive hypervisor market include BlackBerry, Green Hills, IBM, NXP Semiconductors, Panasonic Corporation, Renesas Electronic Corporation, SASKEN, Siemens AG, Visteon and Wind River.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This study presents an analytical depiction of the global automotive hypervisor market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders to gain a stronger foothold in the market.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with detailed impact analysis.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the financial competency of the market.
Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Vehicle Type
Passenger Cars
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
By Type
Type 1
Type 2
By Level of Automation
Semi-Autonomous
Fully Autonomous
By Vehicle Class
Mid-priced
Luxury
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
KEY PLAYERS
BlackBerry
Green Hills
IBM
NXP Semiconductors
Panasonic Corporation
Renesas Electronic Corporation
Sasken
Siemens AG
Visteon
Wind River
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
Market definition and scope
Key findings
Top impacting factors
Top investment pockets
Top winning strategies
Porter's five forces analysis
Market share analysis, 2020 (%)
Market dynamics
Drivers
Growth of connected infrastructure
Adoption of ADAS features in vehicles
Intervention of innovative technologies for advanced user interface (UI)
Restraints
High manufacturing cost
Troubleshooting and maintenance of automotive software
Opportunities
Improved performance of autonomous vehicles
Data monetization in extended automotive ecosystem
COVID-19 impact analysis
Evolution of outbreaks
SARS
COVID-19
Micro-economic impact analysis
Consumer trend
Technology trend
Regulatory trend
Macro-economic impact analysis
GDP
Import/export analysis
Employment index
Impact on the automotive industry analysis
Competitive landscape
Competitive dashboard
Competitive heat map
Value chain analysis
AUTOMOTIVE HYPERVISOR MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE
AUTOMOTIVE HYPERVISOR MARKET, BY TYPE
AUTOMOTIVE HYPERVISOR MARKET, BY LEVEL OF AUTOMATION
AUTOMOTIVE HYPERVISOR MARKET, BY VEHICLE CLASS
AUTOMOTIVE HYPERVISOR MARKET, BY REGION
COMPANY PROFILES
Company overview
Company snapshot
Operating business segments
Product portfolio
Business performance
Key strategic moves and developments
